Spark Design Award Winners Announced

16th Annual Competition Awarded 89 Platinum, Gold, Silver and Bronze Winners Selected By Prestigious International Jury

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Professional Designers and Students alike submitted their best work in hopes of winning a coveted Spark Award. Hundreds of designers from top brands including Philips, Dell, IBM, HP, Intuitive Surgical, Skidmore, Owings & Merrill, PepsiCo, Samsung, Yamaha and the world's leading design schools went head to head in the highly competitive 2022 Spark Design Awards. Juries took place via live interactive telecasts in June, November and December, with jurors from around the world.

Jurors worked in a multi-disciplinary process with experts from each design discipline guiding discussions. "This technique leads to a spirited debate and thorough analysis of each entry," stated organizer and CEO Peter Kuchnicki, "Our jury days are the most exciting and dramatic of the competition year and very interesting!" Along with many highly qualified shortlisted finalists, the winners are featured and viewable at the Spark Galleries and exhibited to thousands of visitors at international design fairs and conferences. (List of Winners.)

What it Means to Win Spark

Simple—the designer has striven to promote advancement and innovation and achieved it in their submitted work. Sparks are big ideas embodied as great designs. Design that makes a difference. We see design as problem-solving and successful work as solutions.

Successful Designs = A Better World

