Spark Design Awards 2021 Deadline Breaking News

Spark calls on Designers and Firms to join prestigious awards program. Spark organizers have announced November 19 as the deadline for professional submissions and November 25 for student work

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "Deadlines are the catalyst for dreams to come true," says Spark Founder, Peter Kuchnicki. "Designers, like all of us, usually wait until the last second to submit their works. But this year some great pieces have arrived early." More than 350 have already submitted work, including Dell, PepsiCo, Philips, Lippincott, Samsung, SodaStream, Timberland, Cisco, Vodafone and Landscape Forms. "This is Spark's 15th Anniversary year," Kuchnicki continued, "and we are pleased as punch with the quality of the entries."

America's most famous international design competition, Spark awards designs for their public benefit, as well as beauty and efficiency. According to Spark Design Director, Clark Kellogg, "We look for designs that offer solutions to better the human condition. Governor Gavin Newsom's 'Vaccinate For All' campaign by fuseproject designer Yves Behar, is a perfect example of design that makes a difference to human well-being."

The annual Spark Awards competition was established in 2007 and honors the best international designs in 10 disciplines, including Architecture, Product, Transportation, Digital and Graphic Design.

"Our Call For Entries was issued early in the year," Kuchnicki added. "Soon winners will be chosen in a climactic 3-day jury marathon in late November. Jurors from around the world will join together in real-time. It will be an exciting, interdisciplinary 'super-jury'. This is unique in the world of design—and it will be great fun to work together. This advanced process mirrors the way things are created today—by multi-discipline teams."

Why Spark Does This

Asked about the efficacy of Design Awards, Spark Senior Advisor John Guenther, former world-wide Director of Design, Hewlett-Packard commented, "Competitions level the playing field by making visible new and innovative design thinking from everyone from students to small design firms."

"Even big design organizations are surprisingly thrilled to have the intensity of design innovation made publicly visible by design competitions. It benefits them and all designers and consumers by continuously raising the bar of excellence and striving to always move the profession forward. It's one of the important ways we benchmark our profession."

Background

The Spark Design Awards core mission is to help create a better world though design excellence. Learn about this organization and see more great design at the Spark website landing page at www.sparkawards.com

