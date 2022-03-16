U.S. markets open in 55 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,316.00
    +54.00 (+1.27%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,917.00
    +385.00 (+1.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,687.75
    +236.00 (+1.75%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,992.30
    +23.20 (+1.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.94
    +0.50 (+0.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,918.30
    -11.40 (-0.59%)
     

  • Silver

    25.03
    -0.12 (-0.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1008
    +0.0054 (+0.50%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1600
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.52
    -3.25 (-10.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3094
    +0.0055 (+0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.2900
    -0.0100 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,473.59
    +1,706.71 (+4.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    906.55
    +39.29 (+4.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,274.46
    +98.76 (+1.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,762.01
    +415.53 (+1.64%)
     

Spark Networks Announces the Appointment of Ken Chin as Chief Product Officer

·2 min read

In a category that is expected to grow by $3.56 bn from 2019 to 2024, Spark's appointment shows focus on true innovation

NEW YORK, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spark Networks SE, a leading social dating platform for meaningful relationships, which includes premium brands such as Zoosk, EliteSingles, SilverSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate and JSwipe, today announced that Ken Chin will serve as the company's newly created role of Chief Product Officer to lead the brands' continued growth.

Chin is an accomplished leader with over 20 years' experience in product leadership for online marketplaces (eBay and SeekAsia) and e-commerce (FarFetch). As a group product manager at eBay, he was critical in driving a merger between eBay's EU Retail Promotions Platform with the global platform, and crucial in driving corporate innovation at BCG Digital Ventures. He has international experience and has built high performance teams throughout his career, driving digital transformation and enabling corporate innovation.

"I've experienced many different brand innovations throughout my time in product leadership, but to work with Spark Networks to execute a customer-focused product strategy in a fascinating industry like this is an exciting opportunity," said Chin. "The online dating market is an incredibly ripe territory — not only for product innovation and brand growth, but for delivering products that customers love and want to use."

With the rapid growth of the meaningful dating segment of the online dating market, adding the role of Chief Product Officer is a key move in Spark Networks' plan to focus on talent, product, technology and marketing in 2022.

"Our family of brands serves roughly four million page views per day of singles searching for serious relationships and millions of paid subscribers per year, and with the world continuing to evolve how they engage with one another online, the time is now to invest in top talent to help Spark Networks create the best user experiences in the marketplace," said Spark Networks CEO Eric Eichmann. "That's why we are so excited to welcome Ken Chin as Chief Product Officer. Starting in early Q2, Ken will bring a fresh perspective and robust expertise to our ongoing commitment to product development and innovation."

To learn more about Spark Networks, visit https://www.spark.net/.

About Spark Networks SE
Spark Networks SE is a leading global dating company with headquarters in Berlin, Germany and offices in New York and Utah. The Company's widening portfolio of premium and freemium dating apps include Zoosk, EliteSingles, SilverSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, and JSwipe, among others. Spark Networks SE in its current form is the result of the merger between Affinitas GmbH and Spark Networks, Inc. in 2017 and the addition of Zoosk, Inc. in 2019. Spark has approximately one million monthly paying subscribers globally.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spark-networks-announces-the-appointment-of-ken-chin-as-chief-product-officer-301503758.html

SOURCE Spark Networks

Recommended Stories

  • For one Japanese salaryman, nearly a decade of $4 annual pay rises

    Japanese accountant Masamitsu has not travelled or gone to the cinema in years and rarely eats out. Instead, his annual salary of about $34,000 goes to support his family and has risen by just $4 a year for nearly a decade. Masamitsu's plight mirrors that of many workers at small and medium-sized firms in Japan, where the average salary in 2020 was $38,515, little changed from the 1990s and well below the average of $49,165 in countries of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

  • Reeling from China's crackdown, Alibaba and Tencent readying big job cuts - sources

    Alibaba Group and Tencent Holdings are preparing to cut tens of thousands of jobs combined this year in one of their biggest layoff rounds as the internet firms try to cope with China's sweeping regulatory crackdown, sources said. While Alibaba is yet to specify a group-wide target for the layoffs, China's biggest e-commerce company could ultimately axe more than 15% of its total workforce, or about 39,000 staff, estimated one of the sources with knowledge of the company's plans. Tencent, the owner of China's dominant messaging app WeChat, also plans to make employees redundant this year in some of its business units, said three separate sources with knowledge of the matter.

  • Costco Quietly Catches Up to Amazon, Walmart in One Key Area

    Warehouse club Costco may not be as flashy as Amazon and Walmart, but it's making big progress doing something that consumers really want.

  • Investors Sue Vanguard After Target Date Funds’ Big Tax Bill

    The lawsuit says that changes Vanguard made benefited institutional investors, but left individual investors with taxable accounts “holding the tax bag.”

  • Kroger seeing bright side from soaring inflation, CEO says

    Kroger Co. is seeing customers react to soaring inflation, but those behavior changes haven’t hurt the supermarket giant’s results.

  • My car requires premium gas. Can I switch to regular gas to save on high gas prices?

    Switching from premium to regular gas can lower costs at the pump, but experts warn that it could also lead to expensive repairs in certain vehicles.

  • The Global Fight Over Chips Is Only Going to Get Worse

    (Bloomberg) -- Magdeburg in former East Germany is famous for its towering gothic cathedral, and not a lot else. It’s now about to play a key role in U.S. and European efforts to tilt the global balance of power.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Keeps Up Shelling Ahead of More TalksLuxury Cruise Ship Runs Aground While Leaving Caribbean PortRussia Is Spiraling Toward a $150 Billion Default NightmareUkraine’s Anti-Tank Missiles Could See Russia Shift War TacticsUkraine Update: China

  • Fifth Third to pay part of ‘unprecedented’ $50 million legal settlement

    Fifth Third Bank and former Greater Cincinnati-based payment processing firm Vantiv are among three companies that will pay a record amount to settle legal claims about recording telemarketing calls.

  • What Democrats don't get about gas prices

    None of the proposals for lowering oil and gas prices would address the economic fundamentals that dominate the US energy industry.

  • Could the Keystone XL pipeline help lower U.S. gas prices?

    As prices at the pump surge, GOP leaders see the suspended oil pipeline as a solution. But the answer isn't so simple.

  • Drugmakers condemn plan for COVID vaccine patent waiver

    The United States, the European Union, India and South Africa reached consensus on Tuesday on key elements for a long-sought waiver for COVID-19 vaccines, according to a proposed text seen by Reuters. "Biopharmaceutical companies reaffirm their position that weakening patents now when it is widely acknowledged that there are no longer supply constraints of COVID-19 vaccines, sends the wrong signal," said Thomas Cueni, director general of the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations (IFPMA). He said the global pharmaceuticals industry was producing more than 1 billion vaccine doses a month, thanks to collaboration within the legal patent protection framework, and the focus should shift from production to distributing shots in poorer nations.

  • Gas could top $5 per gallon over the next six months. But experts warn the economic ripples could be even more dire

    High gas prices are here to stay due to the Ukraine war. And it may have a huge impact on the economy.

  • Rivian About to Make a Crucial Decision to Solve Its Big Problem

    It is an understatement to say that Rivian is going through a tough period. The young electric-vehicle manufacturer has just poured cold water on investors' hopes by announcing a pessimistic outlook for 2022. On the contrary, Rivian said it could produce as many as 50,000 vehicles at its site in Normal, Ill,, but would manufacture only half that number.

  • Russian oil has become a bargain India can’t pass up

    India is preparing to buy heavily discounted crude oil from its long-time ally Russia. While this may not be much, a discount on Russian crude will surely lower India’s import bill, The Times of India reported today (March 16). Every 10% increase in crude oil prices would lead to a 0.3 percentage point-widening in India’s current account deficit (CAD), and in turn, a weaker rupee, Nomura Research said in a report recently.

  • Ford is now using robots to operate 3D printers without human help

    Ford’s Advanced Manufacturing Center has developed an interface that allows machines from different suppliers to speak to each other in the same language and operate parts of the production line autonomously. Automakers have been incorporating robotics into their manufacturing processes for decades to reduce costs and boost efficiency. The autonomous system marks the first time the Carbon 3D printers and the KUKA-built robots can talk to each other in the same language, opening limitless possibilities for other machines involved throughout the production process to collaborate.

  • Exclusive-Tesla halts work at Shanghai factory for two days amid China COVID curbs - notice

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Electric vehicle giant Tesla is suspending production at its Shanghai factory for two days, according to a notice sent internally and to suppliers, as China tightens COVID restrictions to curb the country's latest outbreak. The Shanghai factory runs around the clock, and suppliers and Tesla staff were told on Wednesday in the notice, reviewed by Reuters, that production would be suspended for Wednesday and Thursday. It did not give a reason for the stoppage at the plant, also known as the Gigafactory 3, which makes the Tesla Model 3 sedan and the Model Y crossover sport utility vehicle.

  • Unless OPEC increases output, oil market will fall into deficit after Russian invasion, IEA says

    Russia's invasion of Ukraine and sanctions on its oil exports threaten a supply shock that will weigh on the global economy and push the oil market into a deficit unless major producers increase output, according to the International Energy Agency.

  • Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson announces retirement, Howard Schultz to return as interim CEO

    Starbucks (SBUX) announced the retirement of CEO Kevin Johnson on Wednesday.

  • Warren Buffett Runs Berkshire Hathaway Like It’s the 1960s. That’s Not a Bad Thing.

    Berkshire Hathaway compensation levels for CEO Warren Buffett and board members remain at levels of decades past. Top executives are paid entirely in cash. There is no stock-based compensation.

  • Zuckerberg Deposition Blocked by Judge in D.C. Privacy Case

    (Bloomberg) -- A request to depose Mark Zuckerberg as part of Washington, D.C.’s data-privacy lawsuit against Facebook drew a blistering denial from the judge overseeing the case, who called the attempt “frankly annoying.”Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Keeps Up Shelling Ahead of More TalksLuxury Cruise Ship Runs Aground While Leaving Caribbean PortRussia Is Spiraling Toward a $150 Billion Default NightmareUkraine’s Anti-Tank Missiles Could See Russia Shift War TacticsUkraine Upda