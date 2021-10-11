U.S. markets close in 3 hours 41 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,397.80
    +6.46 (+0.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,817.74
    +71.49 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,618.97
    +39.43 (+0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,251.50
    +18.41 (+0.82%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.36
    +2.01 (+2.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,757.00
    -0.40 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    22.69
    -0.01 (-0.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1571
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6140
    +0.0090 (+0.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3616
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.3620
    +1.1470 (+1.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,612.57
    +2,288.37 (+4.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,362.76
    +20.91 (+1.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,146.85
    +51.30 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,498.20
    +449.26 (+1.60%)
     

Spark.Orange team joins Crowe

·3 min read

Syracuse, N.Y.-based company greatly expands the firm's Salesforce consulting group

CHICAGO, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crowe LLP has signed an agreement to welcome personnel from Spark.Orange, a technology and services firm specializing in Salesforce cloud solutions. The transaction has an expected completion date of Oct. 15, 2021. Crowe is a public accounting, consulting and technology firm in the U.S. with offices around the world.

Crowe LLP has signed an agreement to welcome personnel from Spark.Orange, a technology and services firm specializing in Salesforce cloud solutions. The transaction has an expected completion date of Oct. 15, 2021.
Crowe LLP has signed an agreement to welcome personnel from Spark.Orange, a technology and services firm specializing in Salesforce cloud solutions. The transaction has an expected completion date of Oct. 15, 2021.

"We're thrilled that the Spark.Orange team is joining our Crowe family," said Mark Baer, Crowe CEO.

Spark.Orange is a Salesforce cloud platform implementation and solution provider based in Syracuse, New York. The firm serves clients nationally, providing end-to-end market and customer-focused digital transformation services and solutions. Spark.Orange works with clients across numerous industries, including private equity, healthcare, life sciences, high tech, manufacturing, banking, financial services, non-profit and higher education.

Spark.Orange was founded in 2013 by Derek Vargas and Aliza Seeber. As part of the transaction, Vargas and Seeber will join Crowe as principals, as will Spark.Orange executive vice president Dena Moore. Following the transaction, a Crowe office will be established in Syracuse. Financial terms were not disclosed.

"We're thrilled that the Spark.Orange team is joining our Crowe family," said Mark Baer, Crowe CEO. "They bring deep, insightful and transformative expertise across the Salesforce cloud platform, which is a strategic addition to our consulting cloud platform offerings. Adding this team and their capabilities to Crowe will bring lasting value to our clients and expanded career opportunities for our people."

"Spark.Orange has always been about building a culture-driven organization committed to delivering innovative and transformative Salesforce experiences for our clients," said Vargas. "Aliza and I are so excited about the incredible alignment and synergies we've found with Crowe. We'll have the opportunity to leverage the firm's deep industry expertise and culture of innovation to bring real value and truly relevant strategies and technology to customers around the world."

For more information on Crowe please visit its consulting services page.

About Crowe
Crowe LLP is a public accounting, consulting and technology firm with offices around the world. Crowe uses its deep industry expertise to provide audit services to public and private entities. The firm and its subsidiaries also help clients make smart decisions that lead to lasting value with its tax, advisory and consulting services. Crowe is recognized by many organizations as one of the best places to work in the U.S. As an independent member of Crowe Global, one of the largest global accounting networks in the world, Crowe serves clients worldwide. The network consists of more than 200 independent accounting and advisory services firms in more than 130 countries around the world.

About Spark.Orange
Spark.Orange is Salesforce cloud implementation and solution provider. Founded in 2013 by Derek Vargas and Aliza Seeber, the firm is based in Syracuse, New York, and serves clients nationally as a Salesforce Strategic Implementation Partner. The team at Spark.Orange is passionate about transforming business efficiency and experience through proven cloud technology and business transformation strategies.

Twitter: @CroweUSA
LinkedIn: Crowe

Crowe LLP Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Crowe Horwath LLP) (PRNewsFoto/)
Crowe LLP Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Crowe Horwath LLP) (PRNewsFoto/)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sparkorange-team-joins-crowe-301397083.html

SOURCE Crowe LLP

Recommended Stories

  • Why GameStop Is Jumping Higher Today

    Shares of GameStop (NYSE: GME) are running 6.6% higher in morning trading Monday on no news particular to the video game retailer, though its stock remains one of the most mentioned tickers in internet stock chat rooms. GameStop was, of course, one of the original so-called meme stocks that elevated the stock's market value earlier this year, and though it has pulled back from those early highs, small retail investors remain committed to its turnaround. Chairman Ryan Cohen has a vision of GameStop turning into an e-commerce giant for the video game industry.

  • 11 Best 5G Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best 5G stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best 5G Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. The rapid digitization of the world in the past year and a half, influenced […]

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? Here Are the Hours for Columbus Day 2021.

    The Dow, meanwhile, is 2.5% off its Aug. 16 record close. Columbus Day, which was made a federal holiday in 1937, is observed on the second Monday of October. In recent years, critics have tied Columbus Day to atrocities committed against indigenous people.

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

    Not every stock is capable of shrugging off a sweeping headwind that works against the broad market, but a few growth names are.

  • 3 Top Stocks to Buy Without Hesitation If There's an October Stock Market Crash

    Savvy investors often have a "ready-to-buy" list if the market crashes. Danny Vena (The Trade Desk): Advertising is in the midst of a once-in-a-generation paradigm shift. The company's cutting edge platform isn't bound by traditional constraints and has the ability to assess 12 million ad impressions and quadrillions of permutations every second.

  • Cleveland-Cliffs Acquires Ferrous Processing and Trading Company for $775M

    Steelmaker Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) inked a deal to acquire scrap metal processor Ferrous Processing and Trading Company (FPT) and related entities for $775 million. Shares of the company were up 5.2% in early trading on Monday following the news. (See Cleveland-Cliffs stock charts on TipRanks) FPT is one of the largest processors and distributors of prime ferrous scrap in the United States, representing 15% of the domestic prime scrap market. FPT processes approximately 3 million tons of scrap ev

  • 12 Best Software Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 12 best software stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Software Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. The software universe is the fastest growing market segment in the technology industry. According […]

  • David Greenspan’s Slate Path Capital is Buying Coinbase, Stitch Fix, and More

    In this article, we discuss the top stocks recently acquired by David Greenspan’s Slate Path Capital according to analysts. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Greenspan’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to David Greenspan’s Slate Path Capital is Buying These 5 Stocks. David Greenspan instilled his efforts at […]

  • 3 Top Warren Buffet Stocks to Buy in October

    Warren Buffett is considered by many to be the most successful investor in history. Today, a single share of Berkshire Hathaway's class A stock goes for roughly $427,000 -- up more than 2,247,000% since Buffett took over as the company's CEO in 1965. With that incredible performance in mind, a panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified three stocks in Berkshire portfolio that look primed to deliver wins.

  • 2 Dow Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid in the Fourth Quarter

    The world's most iconic stock index is harboring two amazing values, as well as one widely owned stock that's best avoided.

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About Alibaba Stock?

    Retail investors on Reddit are warming up to the Chinese tech giant again. Does that make it worth considering?

  • 3 Explosive Growth Stocks for the Next 10 Years and Beyond

    In other words, think of growth stocks that could potentially be unstoppable if they can make the most of the opportunities ahead. Here are three such growth stocks with explosive potential in the next decade and beyond, each riding an indisputable megatrend. You'd be hard-pressed to find a renewable-energy stock on a list of growth stocks, but Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP)(NYSE: BEPC) has pretty much all the characteristics that a stock with exponential growth potential should have: scale, a huge addressable market, and an underlying secular trend that's changing the world.

  • Inflation is here. It's ugly. It stings. But it could make you money: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Monday, October 11. 2021.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now

    Whether investors realize it or not, they've borne witness to stock market history over the past 19 months. For investors with a long-term mindset, social media up-and-comer Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) might be one of the smartest stocks to buy right now with $1,000. A quick look at Pinterest's share-price performance since late July might put some investors off.

  • Harvard University Stock Portfolio: Top 10 Picks

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 picks in Harvard University’s stock portfolio. You can skip our detailed analysis of the Harvard Management Company’s past performance and go directly to Harvard University Stock Portfolio: Top 5 Picks. Harvard’s endowment is Harvard University’s largest financial asset and comprises over 14,000 funds. The endowment is managed […]

  • 3 EV Battery Stocks Gearing up for Gains; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    We’re living now at the start of a great economic transition, from the fossil fuel economy to the ‘green’ economy. We’re seeing political moves to boost clean energy sources over fossil fuels, as well as to promote cleaner tech, especially vehicles. One immediate result is a wide array of companies, new and old, getting into the electric vehicle (EV) business and its auxiliaries, opening up new opportunities for investors. One particularly strong field for such opportunities: supporting infrastr

  • Southwest cancels over 1,000 flights this weekend - here's what this means for the stock

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman discuss the stock implications for Southwest Airlines following the major delays and cancellations over the weekend.&nbsp;

  • 2 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    E-commerce is gaining market share, and both of these companies should benefit from this massive trend.

  • 3 Growth Stocks That Could Be Huge Winners in the Next Decade and Beyond

    Three growth stocks that could be huge winners over the next decade are Autodesk (NASDAQ: ADSK), Coupang (NYSE: CPNG), and Latch (NASDAQ: LTCH). Autodesk is a decades-old software company that came to prominence in the late 1980s along with companions Adobe and Microsoft. It originally started selling 2D design software called AutoCAD but has expanded to many more products since then, either through internal releases or acquisitions.

  • GM Stock A Buy? General Motors Could Be Worth This Much, Analyst Says

    Is GM stock a buy? General Motors got a lift from the surprising growth targets revealed at its investor day, but what do analysts think?