U.S. markets open in 2 hours 34 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,131.00
    -20.00 (-0.48%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,823.00
    -157.00 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,007.25
    -65.75 (-0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,868.80
    -11.00 (-0.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.66
    -1.51 (-1.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,856.30
    -7.30 (-0.39%)
     

  • Silver

    22.57
    -0.01 (-0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0511
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9960
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.53
    -0.87 (-2.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2504
    +0.0015 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.0760
    -0.1050 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,425.54
    -288.32 (-0.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    886.54
    -5.12 (-0.57%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,487.63
    -56.92 (-0.75%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

Spark Plug Market to Garner $5.13 Billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research
·5 min read
Allied Market Research
Allied Market Research

[220 Pages Report] Rise in demand for fuel-efficient vehicles, strict norms about carbon emissions, and surge in need for passenger vehicles in developing countries drive the global spark plug market. Asia-Pacific held the lion’s share in 2020, contributing to more than two-fifths of the market. Owing to lockdown and restrictions on travel, the need for automotives and sales of passenger cars declined. This, in turn, hampered the sale of spark plugs.

Portland, OR, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global spark plug market was accounted for $3.17 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $5.13 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2021–2030

Base Year

2020

Market Size in 2020

$3.17 Billion

Market Size in 2030

$5.13 Billion

CAGR

5.1%

No. of Pages in Report

162

Segments covered

Type, Electrode Material, End Use, Sales Channel, And Region

Drivers

Surge in demand for fuel efficient vehicles

Introduction of strict norms regarding carbon emissions

Rise in demand for fuel efficient vehicles

Opportunities

Surge in adoption of natural gas-powered vehicles

Technological advancements

Restrains

Growth in adoption of electric vehicles and engines to minimize the overall weight of vehicles

Download Report (220 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1873

Covid-19 scenario:

  • The Covid-19 outbreak created uncertainty in the automotive and spark plug industry. The prolonged lockdown resulted in disruption of the supply chain and a fall in business confidence.

  • Due to lockdown and restrictions on travel, the demand for automotive and sales of passenger cars decreased. This, in turn, hampered the sales of spark plugs.

  • However, the growth in sales of commercial vehicles post-pandemic would open new opportunities in the automotive and spark plug industries.

The report divides the global spark plug market on the basis of type, electrode material, end use, sales channel, and region.

Request for Customization at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/1873

Based on type, the hot spark plug segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the market. However, the cold spark plug segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

On the basis of end use, the automotive segment held the lion’s share in 2020, contributing to nearly four-fifths of the market. However, the marine segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 7.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Interested to Procure the Data with Actionable Strategy & Insights? Inquire here at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1873

The global spark plug market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Asia-Pacific held the lion’s share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market. However, the market across Europe is anticipated to showcase the highest CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

The global spark plug market includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Denso Corporation, E3 Spark Plugs, Ford Motor Company, General Motors Company, Marelli Holdings Co., Ltd., NGK Spark Plug Co., Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Tenneco Inc., Valeo S.A., and Weichai Power Co., Ltd.

Buy Complete Report Now (10% Discount) https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/801c0050c5802b42817e28545b916bf8


Similar Reports We Have on Automotive Industry:

Korea & China Spark Plug Market by Electrode Material (Copper, Platinum, and Iridium) and Application (Automobile, Marine, Industrial, and Others) - Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2030.

Automotive Repair and Service Market by Part (Engine Oil, Gear Oil, Brake Oil, Grease, Tires, Batteries, Wear & Tear Parts, Air Filter, Cabin Filter, Oil Filter, Wiper Blades, Collision Body, Starters & Alternators, Lighting, Exhaust Components, Spark Plugs, and Others), Service Providers (Automobile Dealerships, Franchise General Repairs, Specialty Shops, Locally Owned Repair Shops/Body Shops, Tire Shops, and Others), and Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, LCVs, and HCVs): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018–2030.

Automotive Glow Plug Market by Type (Hot Spark Plug, Cold Spark Plug, Metal Glow Plug, and Ceramic Glow Plug), Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, LCV, and HCV), and Sales Channel (OEM and Aftermarket): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.


About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
USA/Canada (Toll Free):
+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1(855)550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on | Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn |


Recommended Stories

  • These stocks soared during the pandemic, and then crashed. Ten are now expected to double in price.

    DEEP DIVE A screen of stocks that popped during the coronavirus pandemic highlights dozens that have crashed. But some are considered worthy of purchase by a majority of analysts. You might want to keep an eye on them because every market cycle, even bad ones like today’s, eventually turns around.

  • Tesla Has Some Bad News for Its Investors and Fans

    Tesla's investors and fans will have to wait -- patiently or not. Many of them had May 2 marked on their calendars as the date on which the manufacturer of high-end electric vehicles was to file its proxy statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company, like the rest of the public companies, had 120 days after the Dec. 31 fiscal-year end to make the disclosure.

  • Alibaba Recovers After Report on ‘Ma’ Briefly Erased $26 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- A brief bout of concern about the fate of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. co-founder Jack Ma triggered wild swings in shares of the e-commerce company on Tuesday, underscoring continued investor anxiety toward China’s tech sector after a year-long crackdown.Most Read from BloombergCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsEnd of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Global Financial ShockUkraine Latest: Johnson to E

  • Berkshire Hathaway May Have Sold Verizon, Bought $10 Billion of Financials

    Berkshire's 10-Q filing offers clues that Warren Buffett sold all or part of the company's $8 billion stake in Verizon Communications.

  • Oil: 'Something far more serious is going on,' says analyst

    The oil market is undergoing a serious production problem, warns one analyst. Even as prices retreat temporarily amid COVID lockdowns in China.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Trading in Oversold Territory

    The investing game is rarely plain sailing. While no doubt investors would like the choices that make up their portfolio to always go up, the reality is more complicated. There are periods when even shares of the world’s most successful companies have been on a downward trajectory for one reason or another. Amazon is a good case in point. While it’s no fun watching a stock you own drift to the bottom, any savvy investor knows that if the company’s fundamentals are sound to begin with, the pullba

  • Warren Buffett reminds the world about 3 legendary investing tips: Morning Brief

    Warren Buffett brought the investing heat at his annual meeting. Here's what to watch in the markets on Monday, May 2, 2022.

  • Earnings: AMD, Lyft, Moderna among companies set to report quarterly results this week

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick details what companies are expected to report earnings this week, especially those that benefited from pandemic re-openings and sales.

  • Berkshire loves its oil stocks, but Goldman thinks another one is a better buy

    Berkshire Hathaway recently bought billions of dollars worth of Chevron and Occidental Petroleum shares, but Goldman Sachs thinks another oil major is a better buy than both.

  • 10 Stocks You Should Sell Before Recession

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks you should sell before recession. If you want to read about some stocks you should sell before a recession, go directly to 5 Stocks You Should Sell Before Recession. On April 25, financial services firm Deutsche Bank, which had been the first United States bank to forecast […]

  • Why Shopify Stock Was Climbing Today

    After a rough week to close out April, Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) stock was climbing today as investors looked ahead to the company's fourth-quarter earnings report, and as two analysts lowered their price targets but maintained their ratings on the stock. As of 11:51 a.m. ET, Shopify was up 2.5% after climbing as much as 5% earlier in the session. Shopify shares plunged as market sentiment continued to move away from high-growth tech stocks, and as Amazon launched its Buy with Prime initiative, which will allow any e-commerce company, including Shopify sellers, to sell to Amazon's Prime customers and use Amazon's logistics network.

  • These 3 top REITs let you invest in high-quality, inflation-fighting commercial real estate without millions of dollars — and you can own them today

    Nail down a stable passive income stream — right now.

  • Stock Market Rebound Not Far Off as ‘Fears Overblown,’ JPMorgan Strategists Say

    (Bloomberg) -- The negativity in the U.S. stock market has become so overwhelming that a rebound may not be far off, JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s strategists say.Most Read from BloombergCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsEnd of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Global Financial ShockUkraine Latest: Johnson to Evoke Wartime History in SpeechAlibaba Recovers After Report on ‘Ma’ Briefly Erased $26 BillionIn a note to clien

  • What Does the Drop in Production Mean for Nio?

    Beyond the disappointing slowdown in production last month, Nio said its factory is slowly ramping back up after COVID-19-related supply chain issues caused it to suspend production in April. Nio delivered 693 of its new ET7 sedans in April. Nio's April results marked only the second time in the last 18 months that vehicle deliveries have dropped on a month-over-month sequential basis.

  • Chegg stock crashes amid 'issues of enrollment, the economy, and now inflation'

    Chegg is in the hot seat again as the education market remains under severe pressure.

  • Robinhood stock is in a ‘dumpster fire of a situation’ right now, says retail trader

    Robinhood stock has been on a downtrend since its IPO in July of last year. Amid Robinhood’s recent financial woes, finance YouTube channel host and retail trader Matt Kohrs believes the outlook is bleak for the company’s stock.

  • Why Palantir Stock Dropped 24.3% in April

    Shares of Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) dropped 24.3% in April, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. It is likely that Palantir was affected by fears over rising interest rates, inflation, and the potential for a recession, which has severely impacted the prices of growth stocks. There were no material business updates from Palantir in April, so all these price moves come from changes in market sentiment.

  • Citi Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc.’s London trading desk was a behind a flash crash that sent shares across Europe tumbling on Monday, dealing a fresh setback to the bank’s yearslong efforts to improve controls.Most Read from BloombergCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsEnd of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Global Financial ShockUkraine Latest: Johnson to Evoke Wartime History in SpeechAlibaba Recovers After Report on

  • Wall Street Is So Terrified, Stocks Might Be Ready to Rise

    Fed rate decision, April jobs report on tap, highlights from Berkshire Hathaway’s annual meeting, Pelosi pledges U.S. support for Ukraine, and other news to start your day.

  • Beyond Stock Splits: 3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    Amid the focus on stock splits, many growth stocks with lower prices offer the potential for considerable returns.