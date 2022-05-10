Spark Power Announces Details of Its 2022 First Quarter Results Release and Conference Call

OAKVILLE, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2022 / Spark Power Group Inc. (TSX:SPG), parent company of Spark Power Corp. ("Spark Power" or the "Company"), announced that the Company will host a conference call for investors and analysts to discuss its first quarter ended March 31, 2022 on Monday, May 16, 2022. The Company plans to release its first quarter financial statements after markets close on Friday, May 13, 2022.

Conference Call Details

DATE: Monday, May 16, 2022

TIME: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time

DIAL-IN NUMBER: 1-888-506-0062 or International 1-973-528-0011

ENTRY CODE: 377520

EVENT ID: 45326

WEBCAST: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2400/45326

It is suggested that those wishing to access the webcast log-in approximately 10 minutes in advance of the start time to register, download, and install any necessary audio software. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, an archive will be available shortly after the conclusion of the conference call for a period of 90 days.

About Spark Power Group Inc.

Spark Power is the leading independent provider of end-to-end electrical services, operations and maintenance services, and energy sustainability solutions to the industrial, commercial, utility, and renewable asset markets in North America. We work to earn the right to be our customers' Trusted Partner in Power™. Our highly skilled and dedicated people, located in the communities we serve, combined with our knowledge of the power industry, technology expertise, and commitment to safety, ensures we deliver the right solutions that keep our customers' operations up and running today and better equipped for tomorrow. Learn more at www.sparkpowercorp.com

Investor and Regulatory Inquiries:

Richard Perri

Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

richard.perri@sparkpowercorp.com

+1 (905)-829-3336

Media Inquiries:

April Currey, Vice President, Sales & Marketing

media@sparkpowercorp.com

+1 (905)-829-3336

