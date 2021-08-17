U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,466.00
    -8.00 (-0.18%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,456.00
    -78.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,117.50
    -16.50 (-0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,194.60
    -6.80 (-0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.56
    +0.27 (+0.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,786.80
    -3.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    23.83
    +0.04 (+0.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1777
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2570
    -0.0400 (-3.08%)
     

  • Vix

    16.12
    +0.67 (+4.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3829
    -0.0014 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.2200
    -0.0600 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,306.21
    -1,447.34 (-3.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,170.85
    -26.73 (-2.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,153.98
    -64.73 (-0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,596.51
    +73.32 (+0.27%)
     

Spark Power Builds Momentum Throughout Quarter; Optimistic About Second Half Performance

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·8 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Second Quarter revenue grows 41.1% Year over Year to $65.4 million

Renewables segment continues strong revenue growth increasing 44.1% in the second quarter and 35.8% year to date

(Spark Power reports in Canadian dollars unless otherwise specified)

OAKVILLE, ONTARIO / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / Spark Power Group Inc. (TSX:SPG), parent company of Spark Power Corp. ("Spark Power" or the "Company"), has announced its financial results for its second quarter, the three-and-six months period ended June 30, 2021. All amounts are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise specified.

"As COVID-19 restrictions continue to lift across North America, we are seeing signs of a steady return to pre-pandemic levels of operations and positive trends in margins in key parts of the business," said Richard Jackson, President & CEO of Spark Power. "Spark is continuing to gain momentum, particularly within our Renewables division, along with our branches in Western Canada and the U.S., and as we move into the latter half of the year, we expect to see continued organizational growth," said Jackson.

Spark recently welcomed two new high-calibre members to its Senior Leadership Team who will help to guide the organization. "The addition of Tom Duncan as our Executive Vice President, Technical Services - Canada, as well as Richard Perri as our Senior Vice President, Finance, will bring Spark one step closer to achieving our organizational objectives and fulfilling the Operational Excellence initiative; a key component of our Strategic Imperatives strategy," added Jackson.

In May, Spark was pleased to announce a $5.3 million grant from the Government of Ontario's Skills Development Fund to support new employee training and advancement initiatives. "This funding will help Spark continue to attract, train and retain the highest quality field team members while ensuring we remain a leader in health and safety and service quality," said Jackson.

The Company is poised for a strong second half of 2021.

"With amendments to our credit agreement negotiated in June 2021 that expanded amounts available under our operating credit facility by $5.0 million, coupled with the proceeds from our Private Placement of $5.6 million the company significantly strengthened its liquidity position," said Dan Ardila, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer. "This significantly strengthened balance sheet provides the right platform for a strong second half. With record backlog levels, margins showing signs of improving in key business segments, and steady SG&A levels, we are optimistic about the remainder of the year and beyond," he added.

During this quarter, Spark re-launched the Strategic Review process originally announced in 2020, seeking opportunities to bring new capital into the business to support the execution of its growth strategy. Led by a Special Committee made up of independent Board members, Spark also announced the intention of its founders to sell their interests in the business.

"We are very happy with the progress being made by our investment banking partners, KeyBanc Capital Markets," said Co-Founder & Executive Board Chair, Jason Sparaga. "Based on the significant interest shown in the opportunity and strong capital markets, we remain highly confident that we will find the right partner for Rich and his team in the coming months," he added.

Financial Highlights

  • The impact of the pandemic in Q2 2020, including lost revenue and government subsidies accounts for the majority of differences in quarter-on-quarter comparison.

  • Revenue of $65.4 million in Q2 2021, as compared to $46.3 million in Q2 2020, representing an increase of 41.1%.

  • Gross margins, excluding depreciation and amortization, decreased to 28.5% in Q2 2021 as compared to 40.9% in Q2 2020.

  • Selling, general and administration costs, excluding depreciation and amortization, were $12.3 million or 18.9% of revenue in Q2 2021 as compared to $8.8 million or 18.9% of revenue in Q2 2020.

  • Adjusted EBITDA was $7.4 million or 11.2% of revenue in Q2 2021, as compared to $9.1 million or 19.7% of revenue in Q2 2020, representing a decrease of $1.7 million or 19.3%.

  • Available liquidity under the revolving credit facility was $15.2 million at the end of the second quarter of 2021 as a result of the completion of a $5.6 million private placement and the expansion of availability under the companies operating line of credit by $5.0 million to $35.0 million.

Business Highlights - Operations

  • Awarded three new EPC solar projects in Alberta with GP JOULE, a global renewable energy company - strengthening and growing our renewables footprint in Western Canada.

  • The Company's sustainability division, Bullfrog Power, partnered with Hiram Walker & Sons Limited to provide their distillery in Windsor, ON with green natural gas.

  • Launched energy efficiency services, designed to help customers save time and money by identifying optimizations and simple upgrades with short payback periods and tangible environmental benefits.

  • Through the Company's sustainability division, Bullfrog Power, announced new solar solutions offerings to new and existing customers in California.

  • Announced that the Company was awarded a $5.3M grant from the Government of Ontario's Skills Development Fund, to support new employee training and advancement initiatives.

  • Partnered with FieldAware, a cloud-based field services solution, to efficiently manage field operations across the Company through the FieldAware for Netsuite App.

Business Highlights - Corporate

  • Welcomed two new members who joined Spark's Senior Leadership Team - Tom Duncan, Executive Vice President, Technical Services - Canada, and Richard Perri, Senior Vice President, Finance.

  • Spark's Special Committee recommended, and was approved by the Board of Directors, the initiation of a formal sale process for the Company - maximizing value for all shareholders and introducing new capital into the business to support the execution of its growth strategy.

  • Held our Annual General Meeting, and pleased to share that we received shareholder approval for all resolutions voted upon at its annual and special meeting of shareholders.

Quarterly Conference Call

Management is hosting an investor conference call and webcast tomorrow, Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss its financial results in greater detail. To join by telephone dial: +1-888-506-0062 (toll-free in North America) or +1-973-528-0011 (local and international), with conference ID: 42140 and entry code: 292256. To listen to a live webcast of the call, please visit the investor relations section of Spark Power's website at https://sparkpowercorp.com/about-us/investor-relations/. An archived replay of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the call. Please dial in or log on 10 minutes prior to the start time to provide sufficient time to register for the event.

Spark Power's Second Quarter 2021 Interim Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements is available on Spark Power's website at www.sparkpowercorp.com, and will be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Spark Power

Spark Power is a leading independent provider of end-to-end electrical services, operations and maintenance services, and energy sustainability solutions to the industrial, commercial, utility, and renewable asset markets in North America. We work to earn the right to be our customers' Trusted Partner in Power™. Our highly skilled and dedicated people, located in the communities we serve, combined with our knowledge of the power industry, technology expertise, and commitment to safety, ensures we deliver the right solutions that keep our customers' operations up and running today and better equipped for tomorrow. Learn more at www.sparkpowercorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This news release may contain forward-looking statements (within the meaning of applicable securities laws) which reflect Spark Power's current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as "believe", "anticipate", "project", "expect", "intend", "plan", "will", "may", "estimate" and other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this press release include statements regarding the Company's future growth, return to pre-pandemic business levels and achievement of organizational objectives. The forward-looking statements in this news release are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. Several factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others: the ability of the Company to find a suitable strategic partner, potential buyer or participants for a financing; currency fluctuations; disruptions or changes in the credit or security markets; results of operations; and general developments, market and industry conditions. Readers, therefore, should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, these forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, except as expressly required by applicable law, Spark Power assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Non-IFRS Measures

The Company prepares and releases unaudited consolidated interim financial statements and audited consolidated annual financial statements prepared in accordance with IFRS. In this and other earnings releases and investor conference calls, as a complement to results provided in accordance with IFRS, the Company also discloses and discusses certain financial measures not recognized under IFRS and that do not have standard meanings prescribed by IFRS. These include "EBITDA", "Adjusted EBITDA", "Pro-forma Adjusted EBITDA", "EBITDA Margin", "Adjusted EBITDA Margin", "Pro-forma Adjusted EBITDA Margin", "Pro-forma Revenue", "Adjusted Working Capital", and "Adjusted Net and Comprehensive Income (Loss)". These non-IFRS measures are used to provide investors with supplemental measures of Spark Power's operating performance and highlight trends in Spark Power's business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS measures. Spark also believes that providing such information to securities analysts, investors and other interested parties who frequently use non-IFRS measures in the evaluation of issuers will allow them to better compare Spark Power's performance against others in its industry. Management also uses non-IFRS measures in order to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, to prepare annual operating budgets and forecasts and to determine components of management compensation. For a reconciliation of these non-IFRS measures see the Company's management's discussion and analysis for the three- and six- months ended June 30, 2021. The non-IFRS measures should not be construed as alternatives to results prepared in accordance with IFRS.

Selected Consolidated Financial Information:

Reconciliation of comprehensive income (loss) to EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Pro-forma Adjusted EBITDA:

The following table is a summary of Spark Power's results for the periods indicated:

Investor and Regulatory Inquiries:

Dan Ardila, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
dardila@sparkpowercorp.com
+1 (905) 829-3336 x127

Media Inquiries:

Kim Samlall, Director, Marketing Communications
media@sparkpowercorp.com
+1 (905) 829-3336 x185

SOURCE: Spark Power Group Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/660057/Spark-Power-Builds-Momentum-Throughout-Quarter-Optimistic-About-Second-Half-Performance

Recommended Stories

  • Why Paysafe Stock Dropped Today

    As of 2:50 p.m. EDT, Paysafe's stock price was down more than 15%. Paysafe's revenue rose 13% year over year to $384.3 million, fueled by a 41% surge in total payment volume, to $32.3 billion. "We are pleased with the continued momentum Paysafe exhibited over the second quarter with impressive growth and several key wins across iGaming and other attractive digital commerce verticals, including crypto," CEO Philip McHugh said in a press release.

  • Why Moderna, Novavax, and BioNTech Stocks Dropped Today

    Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA), BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX), and Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) fell 4%, 9%, and 11%, respectively, on Monday, as investors rotated out of the previously high-flying vaccine stocks. Moderna, BioNTech, and Novavax, in turn, have delivered torrid gains to their shareholders in recent months.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) were sliding this morning after Credit Suisse analyst John Pitzer reiterated his outperform rating for Nvidia's stock and said that he's concerned about near-term volatility from the stock because of a slowdown in the cryptocurrency market. Investors weren't happy to hear that Pitzer thinks that a slowdown in crypto could affect Nvidia in the short term.

  • Warren Buffett Buys More Consumer Stocks, Sells Drug Stocks, GM

    Warren Buffett revealed more exposure to consumer stocks as Berkshire Hathaway posted its 13-F for the second quarter of 2021.

  • Analysts: You're Going To Lose Up To 30% On These 10 Stocks

    Investors and analysts are bullish on the S&P 500. But they're starting to severely call out individual stocks for running up too much.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Alibaba, and 1 Reason to Sell

    China is home to the world's second-largest economy, and internet company Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) is one of China's most dominant businesses. Down more than 20% over the past year, Alibaba could prove to be a bargain for patient investors if they can look past a major red flag. Here are three reasons to buy Alibaba and one reason to sell it.

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Cuts Stakes in 3 Drugmakers and GM, Adds to Kroger

    Overall, Warren Buffett and his investment lieutenants made few notable changes to Berkshire’s equity portfolio.

  • Why Sea Limited Stock Pulled Back Today

    Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) dropped today in advance of the tech company's second-quarter earnings report tomorrow morning. While the only company-specific news out on Sea, which operates as a mobile gaming, e-commerce, and digital payments platform, was positive, investors still took the opportunity to take profits afraid that a downbeat report could weigh on the stock. The sell-off in Sea Limted came in spite of an upgrade from Cowen and news that investment firm Tiger Global had added to its stake in the company.

  • Why Fastly, Teladoc, and Lemonade Stocks Dipped on Monday

    Shares of edge computing specialist Fastly (NYSE: FSLY), telehealth company Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC), and insurer Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) all took a hit on Monday. As of 11:05 a.m. EDT, shares of these three companies were down 4.9%, 4.1%, and 1.7%, respectively. The three companies' shares were likely primarily down because of an overall bearish day in the market.

  • What the Afghan government’s collapse might mean for the U.S. stock market

    The impact of rising tensions in the Middle East to the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq Composite Index trading at or near record highs, is unclear.

  • Louis Vuitton's CEO now worth $200 billion — here's how to invest in the world's richest

    Bernard Arnault has firmly bested Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk for the No. 1 spot.

  • Palantir Invests in More SPAC Companies, and Buys $51 Million in Gold Bars

    Data-analytics-software firm Palantir disclosed more investments in firms going public through special-purpose acquisition companies, and a large stash of gold bars.

  • Tesla falls on autopilot probe, Walmart earnings preview, Sonos jumps on patent case win

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • 10 Russell 2000 Basic Materials Dividend Stocks to Buy

    In this article, we will be looking at 10 Russell 2000 basic materials dividend stocks to buy. To skip our detailed analysis of the basic materials sector, you can go directly to see the 5 Russell 2000 Basic Materials Dividend Stocks to Buy. The basic materials sector is one that is typically considered to be […]

  • Roblox Falls After Quarterly Bookings Miss Analysts’ Views

    (Bloomberg) -- Roblox Corp., the developer of a video-game platform that’s widely used by preteens, fell as much as 7.8% in late trading after reporting second-quarter bookings that missed Wall Street estimates.Bookings, a measure of sales, rose to $665.5 million, the San Mateo, California-based company said Monday, missing the $683.3 million average of analysts’ estimates. In July, daily active users rose 8% from the prior month to 46.6 million. Roblox doesn’t provide forecasts.To keep growing,

  • Is The Trade Desk Stock a Buy?

    After a rough start to 2021, shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) are making a comeback with a vengeance and are homing back in on all-time highs. This cloud software stock is still a buy. The Trade Desk just provided its mid-year update for 2021, and business is firing on all cylinders.

  • Branson risks losing control over Virgin Galactic board

    Sir Richard Branson risks losing his grip on Virgin Galactic as he continues to sell down his stake in the space tourism venture to fund his pandemic-hit businesses.

  • These Nasdaq Vaccine Stocks Are Feeling the Pain Monday

    Monday was a tough day for the stock market in general, and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) took the brunt of the damage. As of just after noon EDT, the Nasdaq was down almost 1%, recovering only slightly from its worst levels of the day. Contributing to the Nasdaq's poor performance was a lot of downward pressure from one of the best-performing industries over the past year.

  • Why JD.com Stock Fell Today

    Shares of JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) retreated on Monday after economic data out of China heightened investors' concerns that COVID-19 is taking a toll on the country's retail industry. China's retail sales grew by 8.5% year over year in July. As China's largest online retailer, JD.com is well positioned to benefit from the growth of the country's enormous e-commerce market.