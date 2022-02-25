U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,384.65
    +95.95 (+2.24%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,058.75
    +834.92 (+2.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,694.62
    +221.04 (+1.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,040.93
    +44.92 (+2.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.94
    -0.87 (-0.94%)
     

  • Gold

    1,890.10
    -36.20 (-1.88%)
     

  • Silver

    24.31
    -0.38 (-1.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1271
    +0.0067 (+0.60%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9860
    +0.0170 (+0.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3410
    +0.0033 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5600
    +0.0830 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,947.77
    +689.80 (+1.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    890.16
    +22.05 (+2.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,489.46
    +282.08 (+3.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,476.50
    +505.68 (+1.95%)
     

Spark Power Provides Update on Liquidity, Outlook, and Potential Covenant Breaches

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • SKPGF

OAKVILLE, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 25, 2022 / Spark Power Group Inc. (TSX:SPG), parent company of Spark Power Corp. ("Spark Power" or the "Company"), announced today an update to its liquidity position, the operating and financial outlook provided in its Q3 MD&A, (as defined below), and potential covenant breaches.

As previously reported on January 31, 2022, the Company completed a $39.6M equity financing, (the "Equity Financing"), used to extinguish $13.0M of subordinated secured vendor debt, and to inject meaningful capital to support the Company's revitalization, deepen and strengthen its Balance Sheet, and enhance its ability to execute on its 2022 strategic priorities. As a result, and despite the challenges referenced below, Management reports that the Company currently has a good working capital position and ample liquidity to fund ongoing operations in the normal course.

As a result of impacts caused by the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic, (including operational impacts from the Omicron variant and rapidly accelerating inflationary cost pressures), performance challenges in certain segments of the business and spillover effects of the change in approach to how the Company accounts for project revenues and gross margins related to the Q3 Change in Estimate adjustment that was previously identified, the Company is advising of negative impacts on the Company's results for the financial period ended December 31, 2021 and the first part of fiscal year 2022. Specifically, while generally revenues are expected to be in line with expectations, operational gross margin realizations have been directly and indirectly negatively impacted by the items noted above. Further details on these impacts will be provided as part of the 2021 Q4 and year-end financial disclosures.

"These are unprecedented and challenging times. We continue to work hard to adapt to the rapidly changing macro-economic events around us and we are making significant strides in improving the Company's financial accounting and reporting processes and systems", said Richard Perri, CFO of Spark Power. "Thanks to the recent founder-led equity investment, our prudent approach to capital deployment and recent improvements in the Company's working capital position, the Company is in a position to continue to execute on its business plan."

As a function of the challenges noted above and related impacts, and financial information derived from preliminary work in relation to preparation of its fourth quarter and year end audited financial results as at and for the year ended December 31, 2021, the Company expects that, as at December 31, 2021, it is in breach of certain covenants under its existing secured credit facility (the "Facility") with its senior lender (the "Lender"). The Company's subsidiaries Spark Power Corp. and Spark Power Services (USA) Corp. are borrowers under the Facility, with the Company and its other subsidiaries being guarantors under the Facility. A copy of the Facility agreement is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The Facility requires that the Company be in compliance with certain financial covenants (the "Facility Covenants") that include a senior funded debt to EBITDA ratio (Debt:EBITDA), a Debt Service Coverage Ratio and a total funded debt to EBITDA ratio. Based on preliminary financial information currently available to the Company, it is expected that, as of December 31, 2021, the Facility Covenants will not have been complied with. The Lender has been advised of the expected covenant breaches and the Company is working constructively with the Lender to address the situation. The Company will be seeking that the Lender provide a waiver of these covenant breaches, but there can be no assurances that such waiver will be forthcoming. The Company will provide an update regarding discussions with the Lender as additional details are available.

About Spark Power Group Inc.
Spark Power is a leading independent provider of end-to-end electrical contracting, operations and maintenance services, and energy sustainability solutions to the industrial, commercial, utility, and renewable asset markets in North America. We work to earn the right to be our customers' Trusted Partner in Power™. Our highly skilled and dedicated people, located in the communities we serve, combined with our knowledge of the power industry, technology expertise, and commitment to safety, ensures we deliver the right solutions that keep our customers' operations up and running today and better equipped for tomorrow. Learn more at www.sparkpowercorp.com.

Media Inquiries:
Kim Samlall, Director, Marketing Communications
media@sparkpowercorp.com
+1 (905) 829-3336 x185

Investor inquiries:
Richard Perri, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
richard.perri@sparkpowercorp.com
+1 (416) 388-4546

Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains forward-looking information and future oriented financial information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking information"). All information other than statements of current and historical fact contained in this news release is forward-looking information and reflect management's expectations regarding the prospects, results of operations, performance and business of the Company based on information currently available to the Company. Forward-looking information is provided for the purpose of presenting information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. These statements use forward-looking words, such as "anticipate", "continue", "could", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "believe" or other similar words but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking information in this new release includes, but is not limited to, information relating to Spark Power's future financial and business operations outlook, statements regarding the Company's business, future development, discussions with the Lender regarding a waiver of the covenant breaches, future financial position, our ability to secure a waiver of the covenant, the success and profitability of the business, general business and economic conditions, stabilization of COVID-19 business affects and recovery to pre-COVID-19 pandemic business levels, our gross margin realization, and improvements in liquidity. In developing the forward-looking information in this news release, we have applied several material assumptions, as set out herein, and including those under the section "Outlook" in our management's discussion and analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 (the "Q3 MD&A"), and those related to general business and economic conditions. By their nature, forward-looking information is inherently uncertain, is subject to risk and is based on numerous assumptions, including those regarding present and future business strategies, the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, expected revenues, financing plans, expansion plans and the Company's ability to achieve its goals. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The future outcomes that relate to forward-looking information may be influenced by many factors that could cause actual future results, conditions, actions or events to differ materially from the targets, expectations, estimates or intentions expressed in the forward-looking information, including, but not limited to, risk in default of its Facility with the Bank of Montreal, as well as those described in the Q3 MD&A and in "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed on March 31, 2021 and available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Spark Power cautions that the list of risk factors and uncertainties is not exhaustive and other factors could also adversely affect results. Readers are urged to consider the risks, uncertainties and assumptions carefully in evaluating the forward-looking information and future oriented financial information and the inherent uncertainty of forward-looking information and future oriented financial information and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated or underlying forward-looking information as a result of various factors. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is provided as of the date of this news release or such other date specified herein, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise such forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances except as required under applicable Canadian securities laws.

SOURCE: Spark Power Group Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/690511/Spark-Power-Provides-Update-on-Liquidity-Outlook-and-Potential-Covenant-Breaches

Recommended Stories

  • Why Steel Stocks Went Straight Up Today

    At approximately 10 p.m. Eastern Wednesday night, Russian military forces launched an all-out assault on their neighbor Ukraine. Calls for economic sanctions by the West were immediate -- and they're having an immediate effect on the prices of publicly traded steel stocks today. As of 2 p.m. ET, shares of United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) had surged 9.6%, European steel giant ArcelorMittal (NYSE: MT) was up 10.7%, and Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE: CLF) -- which used to be AK Steel and Arcelor in the U.S. -- was up 9.7%.

  • Nike just wiped out more than $900 million of Foot Locker's market value

    Nike may be playing games with Foot Locker.

  • Square parent Block posts Q4 earnings beat, stock surges

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss how Block's stock is performing after the company reported its fourth quarter earnings.

  • Why Rivian and Lucid Stocks Jumped, but Nio Dropped Today

    Shares of U.S. electric vehicle (EV) makers Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) and Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) are bucking the market trend today. The stocks of both start-ups are on the rise, while Chinese EV company Nio (NYSE: NIO) is dropping. As of 12:41 p.m. ET, Rivian and Lucid shares were up 3.1% and about 1%, respectively, while Nio shares remained lower by 1.1%.

  • Why Palantir Stock Is Sinking Again Today

    Despite a day of gains for the broader market, Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) stock is falling again. The data analytics company's share price was down roughly 4.2% as of 2:40 p.m. ET Friday. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 index was up roughly 1.9%, and the Nasdaq Composite index was up roughly 1.1%.

  • Why Sea Limited Stock Is Soaring Today

    What happened Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) were soaring 8.6% on Friday morning, a day after Reuters reported the Singapore government asked India if the tech company's online game Free Fire was unintentionally included in the country's crackdown on Chinese-owned technology.

  • Why Putin didn’t flinch in the face of an onslaught of financial sanctions

    In the months leading up to the invasion, Vladimir Putin has steadily girded Russia against the bite of economic reprisals.

  • Why Alibaba Stock Just Dropped

    Shares of Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA) slid 2.4% in afternoon trading Friday, as of 1 p.m. ET, after two separate investment banks lowered their price targets on the Chinese e-commerce giant in response to a weak earnings report. For the fiscal third quarter of 2022, Alibaba reported a 10% rise in sales yesterday, which nonetheless fell about $800 million short of analyst forecasts. Earnings were ahead of estimates -- $2.65 per share -- but right now, investors seem more concerned about the deceleration in sales growth.

  • The death of offices and the rise of remote work could mean someone with your title makes 20x more than you

    With the end of office culture comes the potential for heightened competition among white-collar workers and possibly a rise in income inequality.

  • Russian Billionaires Lose $39 Billion in a Day on Ukraine Attack

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s wealthiest individuals were already feeling the squeeze from escalating tensions between the nation and Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergTaiwan to Join in U.S.-Led Sanctions on Russia: Ukraine UpdateRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateStocks Rise as Oil Pares Gain After Biden Address: Markets WrapSix Early Thoughts on Russia's Invasion of UkraineIt got much worse for their net worth after

  • Chipmaker Nvidia Suffers a Major Blow

    The sector itself has been on high alert during Russia's conflict with Ukraine, with many chipmakers steeling themselves for cyber warfare.

  • Market check: Dow rallies, Nvidia hit with potential cyberattack

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reports on the market before the close.

  • Why Rivian Stock Dropped Today

    Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) stock dropped Friday morning, shedding almost 4.6% in the first hour of trading before gaining some ground. The electric-vehicle (EV) stock was already under a bit of pressure this week after Rivian's expansion project ran into hurdles, and it appears some of the things CEO RJ Scaringe just said at the Wolfe Research virtual global auto, auto-tech, and mobility conference failed to lift investor sentiment. One of the biggest challenges that Scaringe highlighted at the conference on Thursday was the ongoing semiconductor-chip shortage, according to Reuters.

  • Bitcoin's price headed for $100,000 following 'transition' phase: Strategist

    Bloomberg Intelligence Commodity Strategist Mike McGlone joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss bitcoin's recent price action and the outlook for the cryptocurrency market.

  • 4 Supercharged Electric Vehicle Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    Electrification of transport is an unstoppable trend. President Joe Biden wants to make 50% of all vehicle sales to be electric by 2030. Top automakers have also announced intentions to increase their electric vehicle (EV) sales in sync with this target.

  • Embattled Electric Truck Maker Nikola Makes a Big Promise

    When Nikola Mark Russell said the electric truck maker had an extraordinary year in 2021, nobody argued with him. Russell was detailing the company's accomplishments to analysts during Nikola's fourth-quarter earnings call. "What an extraordinary year we had in 2021," Russell said, according to a transcript of the call.

  • Stock market rebound ‘more of a technically-driven rally,’ strategist says

    Jason Draho, Head of Asset Allocation Americas at UBS Global Wealth Management, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the outlook on a market rebound from Russia-Ukraine motivated volatility, opportunities in a bear market, inflation, and the Fed's monetary policies amid oil and food commodity price spikes.

  • US microchip powerhouse Nvidia hit by cyber attack

    America’s biggest microchip company is investigating a potential cyber attack that has taken parts of its business offline for two days, The Telegraph can reveal.

  • 3M Stock Is Soaring. Thank Johnson & Johnson.

    A ruling on Johnson & Johnson talc litigation is helping shares of the consumer-goods giant, and shares of 3M, which also has a litigation overhang.

  • Tech stock winners that may 'power through' inflation and other market risks

    Independent Wealth Solutions Management Paul Meeks joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the outlook for tech stocks amid U.S. inflation and the Russia-Ukraine crisis.