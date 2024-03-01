Spark New Zealand First Half 2024 Earnings: Misses Expectations

Spark New Zealand (NZSE:SPK) First Half 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: NZ$1.98b (down 22% from 1H 2023).

Net income: NZ$157.0m (down 81% from 1H 2023).

Profit margin: 7.9% (down from 33% in 1H 2023). The decrease in margin was primarily driven by lower revenue.

EPS: NZ$0.086 (down from NZ$0.45 in 1H 2023).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Spark New Zealand Revenues and Earnings Miss Expectations

Revenue missed analyst estimates by 1.5%. Earnings per share (EPS) also missed analyst estimates by 9.5%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 2.7% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 3.3% growth forecast for the Telecom industry in Oceania.

Performance of the market in New Zealand.

The company's shares are down 2.3% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Before we wrap up, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Spark New Zealand (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you should be aware of.

