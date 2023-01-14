U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,999.09
    +15.92 (+0.40%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,302.61
    +112.64 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,079.16
    +78.05 (+0.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,887.03
    +10.97 (+0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.07
    +1.68 (+2.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,923.00
    +24.20 (+1.27%)
     

  • Silver

    24.42
    +0.41 (+1.71%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0828
    -0.0027 (-0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5110
    +0.0620 (+1.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2234
    +0.0018 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.8340
    -1.4790 (-1.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,860.14
    +1,541.21 (+7.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    458.14
    +18.07 (+4.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,844.07
    +50.03 (+0.64%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,119.52
    -330.30 (-1.25%)
     

Sparkchasers Aircraft Services seeks to double its staff

·2 min read

Johnston County Companies Create Jobs

SMITHFIELD, N.C., Jan. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sparkchasers Aircraft Services was founded in 1989 and has earned a reputation for providing high quality and reliable aircraft radio (avionics) repair, refurbishment, and installation solutions. Based at the Johnston Regional Airport in Smithfield, North Carolina, Sparkchasers continues to provide valuable equipment updates, maintenance, and repair services to keep an aging general aviation fleet well equipped for the modern aviation system.

In 2021, Sparkchasers attempted to expand to the new Blue Line Aviation facility at the airport. That expansion turned into a move when the Airport Authority suddenly, and for no apparent reason, failed to renew its lease on the facility it had occupied for decades.

In spite of opposition by the Airport Authority, Sparkchasers and its affiliate, Blue Line Technical Services, each seek to double their staff of maintenance and avionics technicians in 2023. The companies provide training, at no cost, to new employees so no experience is necessary. However, applicants should be mechanically gifted with both a high aptitude and strong work ethic.

"We remain optimistic that 2023 will be our best year ever for both companies, and need to grow our staff to facilitate that. The lack of physical space to operate remains a challenge, but we hope the local government that manage the airport will help" says Trey Walters, shareholder of both companies.

At a time where some industries are contracting or halting growth, aviation is booming and continues to have a tremendous need for personnel. Interested persons can receive the training they need to have a great paying aviation job right here in Johnston County.

Sparkchasers Aircraft Services, Inc. is a FAA Approved Repair Station founded in 1989 that performs valuable repair and upgrade services including installation of new Garmin and Avidyne Avionics systems.  For more information, please visit our website (https://www.flysparkchasers.com). 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sparkchasers-aircraft-services-seeks-to-double-its-staff-301721845.html

SOURCE Sparkchasers Aircraft Services

