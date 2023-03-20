Sparkling juices market to grow at a CAGR of 10.43% from 2022 to 2027, Increasing urbanization and changing consumer lifestyles to boost the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global sparkling juices market size is estimated to grow by USD 920.29 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.43% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. Increasing urbanization and changing consumer lifestyles are driving market growth. Over the past two decades, there has been a significant shift in the lifestyles and dietary preferences of consumers. The working population prefers healthy, on-the-go convenience beverages such as sparkling juices. Therefore, the demand for on-the-go foods and beverages at local fast-food chains and shops has increased in urban areas. These factors will increase the demand for sparkling juices.

The fluctuating prices of raw materials are challenging market growth. Sparkling juices are generally made of fruits, carbonated water, sugar, and other components. The rise in the cost of raw materials increases the production cost of sparkling juices. Weather conditions, national emergencies, natural catastrophes, supply shortages, and other unforeseen events impact the availability of raw materials. These factors increase consumers' purchasing decisions, which impacts manufacturers' performance. Therefore, the volatility in the prices of raw materials may hinder the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (sparkling juice drinks, hundred percent sparkling juice, and sparkling juices from nectar) and distribution channel (supermarkets and hypermarkets, on-trade, independent retailers, convenience stores, and others).

The sparkling juice drinks segment will account for a significant share of the market growth during the forecast period. This segment has witnessed significant product innovations during the past few years. Companies have introduced new varieties of sparkling juice drinks that meet the health and wellness demands of consumers. For instance, The Coca-Cola Co. introduced Minute Maid Apple Sparkle to attract new consumers and strengthen its product range. Factors such as increasing advertising, a growing preference for portable meals, and busy lifestyles will lead to the growth of the segment in the long term.

Based on geography, the global sparkling juices market is segmented into Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global sparkling juices market.

Europe is estimated to account for 39% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The market in this region is expected to grow at a moderate rate owing to health concerns related to the high sugar content of many juices. Sparkling juices are often consumed with breakfast and snacks. Vendors in the region are focusing on new product offerings, such as cold-pressed and high-pressure processed sparkling juices, which are priced higher than conventional juices. This, in turn, will boost their profit margins during the forecast period. They are also developing low-calorie and sugar-free products to cater to the demands of health-conscious consumers. These factors are projected to drive the regional market's growth during the forecast period.

Sparkling juices market – Vendor analysis

The report includes a detailed analysis of key market vendors, including Apple and Eve LLC, AriZona Beverages USA LLC, Campbell Soup Co., Cawston Press Ltd., ENVASADOS EVA SA, Good Juicery, Juice and World, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., Kristian Regale Inc., National Beverage Corp., Nestle SA, Ocean Spray Cranberries Inc., Parle Agro Pvt Ltd., PepsiCo Inc., Shloer, The Coca Cola Co., The J.M Smucker Co., The S. Martinelli and Company, and Welch Foods Inc.

Sparkling juices market – Leading trends influencing the market

The increasing prominence of private-label brands is a leading trend in the market.

Various retailers offer different types of sparkling juices under their private-label brands to boost profitability.

Prominent global retailers have created their own brands of sparkling juices to capitalize on the growing demand for sparkling drinks.

Moreover, private-label products are priced less than brand-name products.

Supermarket chains devote more shelf space to their private-label products and engage in various in-house marketing and promotional efforts.

Therefore, the demand for private-label brands is anticipated to increase during the forecast period.

Sparkling Juices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.43% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 920.29 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.66 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 39% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Apple and Eve LLC, AriZona Beverages USA LLC, Campbell Soup Co., Cawston Press Ltd., ENVASADOS EVA SA, Good Juicery, Juice and World, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., Kristian Regale Inc., National Beverage Corp., Nestle SA, Ocean Spray Cranberries Inc., Parle Agro Pvt Ltd., PepsiCo Inc., Shloer, The Coca Cola Co., The J.M Smucker Co., The S. Martinelli and Company, and Welch Foods Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

