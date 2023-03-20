U.S. markets open in 6 hours 45 minutes

Sparkling juices market to grow at a CAGR of 10.43% from 2022 to 2027, Increasing urbanization and changing consumer lifestyles to boost the market - Technavio

PR Newswire
·20 min read

NEW YORK, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global sparkling juices market size is estimated to grow by USD 920.29 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.43% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. Increasing urbanization and changing consumer lifestyles are driving market growth. Over the past two decades, there has been a significant shift in the lifestyles and dietary preferences of consumers. The working population prefers healthy, on-the-go convenience beverages such as sparkling juices. Therefore, the demand for on-the-go foods and beverages at local fast-food chains and shops has increased in urban areas. These factors will increase the demand for sparkling juices.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Sparkling Juices Market 2023-2027

The fluctuating prices of raw materials are challenging market growth. Sparkling juices are generally made of fruits, carbonated water, sugar, and other components. The rise in the cost of raw materials increases the production cost of sparkling juices. Weather conditions, national emergencies, natural catastrophes, supply shortages, and other unforeseen events impact the availability of raw materials. These factors increase consumers' purchasing decisions, which impacts manufacturers' performance. Therefore, the volatility in the prices of raw materials may hinder the growth of the global market during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

What's New?

  • Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

  • Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/active/niche/trivial - Buy the report!

Sparkling juices market - Segmentation assessment
Segment overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on type (sparkling juice drinks, hundred percent sparkling juice, and sparkling juices from nectar) and distribution channel (supermarkets and hypermarkets, on-trade, independent retailers, convenience stores, and others).

  • The sparkling juice drinks segment will account for a significant share of the market growth during the forecast period. This segment has witnessed significant product innovations during the past few years. Companies have introduced new varieties of sparkling juice drinks that meet the health and wellness demands of consumers. For instance, The Coca-Cola Co. introduced Minute Maid Apple Sparkle to attract new consumers and strengthen its product range. Factors such as increasing advertising, a growing preference for portable meals, and busy lifestyles will lead to the growth of the segment in the long term.

Geography Overview
Based on geography, the global sparkling juices market is segmented into Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global sparkling juices market.

  • Europe is estimated to account for 39% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The market in this region is expected to grow at a moderate rate owing to health concerns related to the high sugar content of many juices. Sparkling juices are often consumed with breakfast and snacks. Vendors in the region are focusing on new product offerings, such as cold-pressed and high-pressure processed sparkling juices, which are priced higher than conventional juices. This, in turn, will boost their profit margins during the forecast period. They are also developing low-calorie and sugar-free products to cater to the demands of health-conscious consumers. These factors are projected to drive the regional market's growth during the forecast period.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments, including country- and region-
wise historic data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Download a
sample report

Sparkling juices market Vendor analysis 

The report includes a detailed analysis of key market vendors, including Apple and Eve LLC, AriZona Beverages USA LLC, Campbell Soup Co., Cawston Press Ltd., ENVASADOS EVA SA, Good Juicery, Juice and World, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., Kristian Regale Inc., National Beverage Corp., Nestle SA, Ocean Spray Cranberries Inc., Parle Agro Pvt Ltd., PepsiCo Inc., Shloer, The Coca Cola Co., The J.M Smucker Co., The S. Martinelli and Company, and Welch Foods Inc.

Sparkling juices market Leading trends influencing the market 

  • The increasing prominence of private-label brands is a leading trend in the market.

  • Various retailers offer different types of sparkling juices under their private-label brands to boost profitability.

  • Prominent global retailers have created their own brands of sparkling juices to capitalize on the growing demand for sparkling drinks.

  • Moreover, private-label products are priced less than brand-name products.

  • Supermarket chains devote more shelf space to their private-label products and engage in various in-house marketing and promotional efforts.

  • Therefore, the demand for private-label brands is anticipated to increase during the forecast period.

Insights on market trends, historic period (2017 to 2021), and forecast period (2023 to
2027) - Request a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this sparkling juices market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Sparkling Juices Market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the Sparkling Juices Market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the Sparkling Juices Market industry across Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Sparkling Juices Market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

The juices market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.55% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 104.21 billion. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (fruit juices, vegetable juices, and others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The aloe vera juice market is projected to grow by USD 748.24 million with a CAGR of 11.38% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. Furthermore, this report extensively covers aloe vera juice market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Sparkling Juices Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.43%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 920.29 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

8.66

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

Europe at 39%

Key countries

US, China, India, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks

Key companies profiled

Apple and Eve LLC, AriZona Beverages USA LLC, Campbell Soup Co., Cawston Press Ltd., ENVASADOS EVA SA, Good Juicery, Juice and World, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., Kristian Regale Inc., National Beverage Corp., Nestle SA, Ocean Spray Cranberries Inc., Parle Agro Pvt Ltd., PepsiCo Inc., Shloer, The Coca Cola Co., The J.M Smucker Co., The S. Martinelli and Company, and Welch Foods Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio consumer staples market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global sparkling juices market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Type

  • 6.3 Sparkling juice drinks - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Hundred percent sparkling juice - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Sparkling juices from nectar - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Market opportunity by Type

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

  • 7.3 Supermarkets and hypermarkets - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 On-trade - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Independent retailers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Convenience stores - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.8 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Apple and Eve LLC

  • 12.4 AriZona Beverages USA LLC

  • 12.5 Campbell Soup Co.

  • 12.6 Cawston Press Ltd.

  • 12.7 ENVASADOS EVA SA

  • 12.8 Juice and World

  • 12.9 Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

  • 12.10 Kristian Regale Inc.

  • 12.11 Nestle SA

  • 12.12 Ocean Spray Cranberries Inc.

  • 12.13 PepsiCo Inc.

  • 12.14 The Coca Cola Co.

  • 12.15 The J.M Smucker Co.

  • 12.16 The S. Martinelli and Company

  • 12.17 Welch Foods Inc.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Newsroom: https://newsroom.technavio.org/news/sparkling-juicesmarket

Global Sparkling Juices Market 2023-2027
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sparkling-juices-market-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-10-43--from-2022-to-2027--increasing-urbanization-and-changing-consumer-lifestyles-to-boost-the-market---technavio-301775106.html

SOURCE Technavio

