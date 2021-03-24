Sparks Announces Launch of New Industry Resource

Trend Central Offers the Latest Trends, Insights, and Data, Shaping the Future of Experiential Marketing in Post-COVID World

PHILADELPHIA, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sparks is proud to announce the launch of its latest industry resource, Trend Central. As an experiential industry thought leader, Sparks continuously monitors how the industry, and the world as a whole, is shifting on a daily basis. COVID-19 compliance and safety continues to be key and remains core to the agency's focus. Dedicated to creating safe yet powerful brand experiences, Sparks felt it important to create a comprehensive set of resources, tools and curated information for trade show and event professionals to track, report, and share the latest experiential marketing happenings, insights, trends, and data as the industry journeys the road forward to live experiences.

The Trend

One of the most prominent tools available to event professionals within Trend Central is The Trend , a downloadable, educational resource where the Sparks Strategy Team examines what they are seeing, hearing and learning, and how it's informing their overall approach to client experiential projects. Within, event marketers will learn about notable statistics impacting events, the elements expected to guide forthcoming experiences, and much more.

The PULSE Survey Report

Another downloadable resource on Trend Central is the PULSE Survey Report . Using ongoing survey data and research gathered and organized by research partner, Northstar Meetings Group, the PULSE's purpose is to capture and convey event professional sentiments on the overall state of the event, conference and meeting industry, in response to the effects of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Additional Resources

In addition to The Trend and the PULSE Survey Report, Trend Central is where event professionals can access a host of helpful resources to guide their future programs and plans. In collaboration with Northstar Meetings Group, Sparks shares such items:

In tracking and sharing perspectives on the future of experiential marketing, Sparks' goal is to provide event professionals with the tools, resources and knowledge they need to journey onward and sharpen their 2021 event strategies. Visit Trend Central today to learn more.

About Sparks

Sparks is a live + digital brand experience agency that specializes in creating connection--real human connection--onsite, online or anywhere. Through a mix of sound strategy, breakthrough creative and flawless execution, Sparks creates memorable trade show exhibits, live and virtual events, brand activations, retail environments and other immersive brand experiences that deepen relationships, inspire action, and build trust--and they do it all over the world. Learn more at wearesparks.com

About Northstar Meetings Group

Northstar Meetings Group provides meeting, exhibition, incentive and sports professionals with essential resources for planning exemplary meetings, events and incentive programs, large or small. With industry analysis and innovative planning solutions, including its proprietary Event Venue Finder tool, which sources and compares more than 220,000 hotels and meetings venues worldwide, Northstar Meetings Group is a vital resource for anyone who touches any aspect of meetings and events. Learn more at https://www.northstarmeetingsgroup.com/.

