sparks & honey Appoints First Chief Marketing Officer

sparks & honey
3 min read
The Consultancy Has Elevated Kristin Molinari Cohen Into The New Role, Formerly the Head of Marketing and Business Development

Kristin Molinari Cohen appointed as Chief Marketing Officer.

sparks &amp; honey has elevated Cohen into the new role, formerly the Head of Marketing and Business Development.
sparks & honey has elevated Cohen into the new role, formerly the Head of Marketing and Business Development.

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, sparks & honey, Omnicom’s (NYSE:OMC) cultural intelligence consultancy, announced the promotion of Kristin Molinari Cohen from Senior Vice President, Marketing and Business Development to Chief Marketing Officer, effective immediately. In this new position, she will oversee all marketing initiatives including the development of public-facing intellectual property and the firm's influential Culture Briefings, while continuing to spearhead client growth and development. Cohen will continue to report to Founder and CEO Terry Young.

Cohen has been with sparks & honey for over five years, working in lockstep with leadership to define the new category of data-led cultural strategy. She has grown and evolved the business from the company’s repositioning in 2018 towards its consultancy model to the launch of its proprietary, AI-driven cultural intelligence SaaS platform, Q™. During her tenure, Cohen also shepherded the incubation of a modular product set to help companies monitor culture in real time.

She played a key role in developing and deploying Intelligence Reports such as Truth, Trust, and the Future of Commerce, Future of Giving, Precision Consumer 2030, The Equity Effect and, the most recent Business Bets 2022. Cohen was also integral in the launch of new practice areas within the company, including the new Diversity, Equity and Inclusion practice which launched last year. Alongside Terry Young and the leadership team, Cohen will continue to grow and scale the business, ushering in the next era for the ten-year old company.

“Kristin has a proven history of advising C-suite executives on how to think in a culture-first way. She’s helped us build lasting relationships with top executives from government agencies to the Fortune 100, redefined our brand, and driven continuous growth, giving our teams the runway to do remarkable work,” said Young. “In this elevated role, Kristin will continue to be an essential part of sparks & honey’s growth, helping brands understand the business impact that always-on cultural intelligence can bring to their business.”

Prior to joining the team, Cohen held leadership positions with companies at the forefront of culture, including as Publisher of the award-winning food and travel magazine, Saveur, following stints at Condé Nast, Travel + Leisure, and Allure. Cohen left the publishing world to become co-founder of Delicious Contents, a full-service, editorially-focused creative collective that redefined content creation across the food-sphere before making her way to sparks & honey.

“From reinventing food culture to reimagining content creation, what’s new and what’s next has always inspired me in my career. sparks & honey has given me the opportunity to work with innovative leaders looking to use culture to define the new and next for them in their organizations,” Cohen said. “I’m honored to be sparks & honey’s first CMO and help more organizations take advantage of the power of culture.”

About sparks & honey
sparks & honey is a cultural intelligence consultancy helping organizations understand and take advantage of explosive cultural shifts, as well as cultural movements that develop over time. They leverage Q™, their custom SaaS platform, in combination with a powerful human network to quantify culture, decode future opportunities and ignite transformation for brands and their consumers. Produced in conjunction with the World Economic Forum, sparks & honey’s recent intelligence report, Precision Consumer 2030, was presented from the stage at Davos in 2020. sparks & honey is a part of the Omnicom Precision Marketing Group.

About Omnicom Group Inc.:
Omnicom Group (omnicomgroup.com) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms provide advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 70 countries. Follow us on Twitter for the latest news.

Media Contact:
Melanie Capruso
DiGennaro Communications
melanie.capruso@digennaro-usa.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5888727d-8989-4a6a-b2b9-630f7f8ccfdd



