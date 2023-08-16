Sparrow Pharmaceuticals Extends Trial for Cushing’s Syndrome Treatment

By Daniella Parra

Sparrow Pharmaceuticals said it was extending the trial phase for SPI-62, a potential treatment for ACTH-dependent Cushing’s syndrome.

The goal is to gather new long-term safety and tolerability data, with continued monitoring of SPI-62’s effects on signs and symptoms of the syndrome, the company said in a statement.

Sparrow is currently enrolling for the trial at 16 sites in the U.S., Bulgaria, and Romania, it said.

“While medical therapies are increasingly used, there are many drawbacks and innovative medical approaches have lagged,” Chief Medical Officer of Sparrow Frank Czerwiec said. “We’re excited to graduate patients from the initial RESCUE study to a new phase of investigation of SPI-62, one which will allow us to deepen our understanding of the potential for long-term safety and efficacy of this completely novel mode of treatment for Cushing’s.”

