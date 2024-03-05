Advertisement
Sparrow Pharmaceuticals’ PROST! Adds a Fourth Cohort

Exec-Edge
·1 min read

By Daniella Parra

Sparrow Pharmaceuticals continues its PROST! Phase 2 clinical trial for treating polymyalgia rheumatica (PMR) with SPI-62 and prednisolone, adding a fourth cohort, they said.

PMR, an autoimmune disorder common among the elderly, traditionally treated with steroids like prednisone, poses risks of diabetes, hypertension, weight gain, and mood changes, the company said.

“In the clinic, we’ve seen encouraging results with SPI-62, which supports the expansion of PROST! to include a new, fourth cohort,” said Dr. David Katz, Chief Scientific Officer of Sparrow. “We aim to allow physicians to continue to prescribe the steroids necessary to treat autoimmune diseases such as PMR, but with less concern about side effects.”

Contact:

executives-edge.com

Editor@executives-edge.com

