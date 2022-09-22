U.S. markets open in 2 hours 21 minutes

SPARTA AG Announces Filing of Early Warning Report

0
SPARTA AG
·2 min read

HEIDELBERG, Germany, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPARTA AG (“SPARTA”) acquired 35,000 Common Shares (“Shares”) of Flying Nickel Mining Corp. (“Issuer”) (TSX-V: FLYN) through an acquisition in the public market, representing 0.06% of the issued and outstanding Shares, for a consideration per share of $0.18 (excluding fees). The total consideration paid for the Common Shares was $6,300.00 (excluding fees).

Immediately prior to the acquisition, SPARTA held 4,394,500 Shares and 2,000,000 warrants, representing 9.98% of the issued and outstanding Shares, assuming exercise of the warrants. Immediately following the acquisition, SPARTA holds 4,429,500 Shares and 2,000,000, representing 10.03% of the issued and outstanding Shares, assuming exercise of the warrants.

The acquisition of Shares of the Issuer was made for investment purposes. In accordance with applicable securities laws, SPARTA may, from time to time and at any time, acquire additional Shares and/or other equity, debt or other securities or instruments (collectively, “Securities”) of the Issuer in the open market or otherwise, and SPARTA reserves the right to dispose of any or all of its Securities in the open market or otherwise at any time and from time to time, and to engage in similar transactions with respect to the Securities, the whole depending on market conditions, the business and prospects of the Issuer and other relevant factors.

SPARTA was formed under the laws of Germany and its principal business is to invest its own funds.

For further details relating to the foregoing please see the Early Warning Report filed in accordance with applicable securities laws, a copy of which is available under the Company’s profile on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com, or may be obtained from SPARTA AG, Philipp Wiedmann (Member of the Board), +49 6221 6492441, info@sparta.de.


