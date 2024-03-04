Sparta police arrest armed robbery suspect

Mar. 4—SPARTA, Ga. — A 19-year-old man was arrested recently by Sparta police in connection with an armed robbery of a local business.

The robbery happened on Sunday, Feb. 25 shortly before 5 a.m. at the Valero Gas Station in Sparta.

Sparta Police Department Chief Tommie Walker Jr. said a man wearing a mask to conceal his identity brandished a handgun as he walked behind the counter of the business and retrieved a money lock box and small safe.

No one in business was injured.

"Following the theft, the suspect hastily fled the scene, abandoning his footwear in the adjacent parking lot," Walker said in a press release. "Subsequent to securing the premises and reviewing surveillance footage, law enforcement positively identified the perpetrator as Trevor Walls, a former employee of Valero, who had been terminated from his position approximately two to three weeks prior to the incident."

Walker said at 8:21 a.m., he received information that Walls was driving a vehicle and heading south on Ga. Route 22.

The police chief said officers responded to the area and intercepted the vehicle by conducting a felony traffic stop.

Walls, who wax in the vehicle, was taken into custody without incident, Walker said.

Police officers also recovered the stolen money and lockbox taken during the robbery of the business.

"During the subsequent interrogation, Walls confessed to the robbery at the Valero Gas Station and the theft of the money lockbox," Walker said.

Walls was charged with one count of armed robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, Violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act for manufacturing marijuana, and possession of drug related objects.

Walls is being held in the Hancock County Jail.

Even though an arrest has been made, the case remains under investigation by police.