U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,431.85
    +105.34 (+2.43%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,725.47
    +564.69 (+1.65%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,770.57
    +417.79 (+3.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,968.51
    +37.22 (+1.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.29
    +0.68 (+0.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.30
    -2.70 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    22.49
    -0.19 (-0.82%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1152
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7820
    -0.0250 (-1.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3401
    +0.0019 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.1900
    -0.1120 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,564.11
    +752.96 (+2.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    863.83
    +21.37 (+2.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,466.07
    -88.24 (-1.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,717.34
    +547.04 (+2.09%)
     

Sparta Reports Acceptance of Management Cease Trade Order by Alberta Securities Commission

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • SCAXF

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States of America. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of U.S. Securities laws

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 28, 2022 / Sparta Group (TSXV:SAY) (the "Corporation" the "Company", "Sparta Group", "Sparta Capital", "SAY.V" or "Sparta") is announcing that further to its January 27, 2022 news release ("Default Announcement") it has received the order from the Alberta Securities Commission after filing an application seeking a Management Cease Trade Order ("the MCTO") under National Policy 12-203.

In the Default Announcement, Sparta reported that it had completed an application seeking an order for an MCTO from the ASC because the Company was unable to file its annual financial statements for the year ended September 30, 2021, including the related management's discussion and analysis and certifications from the CEO and CFO (the "Annual Filings") in time to meet the January 28, 2022, filing deadline. The delay in filing is related to senior management involved in audit preparation work contracting COVID during the holiday season. The Company expects to file the Annual Filings on or before March 1, 2022.

While the MCTO restricts all trading in securities of the Company by the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of the Company until the management cease trade order is no longer in effect, regular trading by current and future investors (those outside the Company), continues as normal. The MCTO will be in effect until the Annuals Filings are filed.

Until the Annual Filings are filed, the Company intends to satisfy the provisions of the Alternative Information Guidelines set out in National Policy 12-203 - Management Cease Trade Orders.

The Company confirms that, other than what was disclosed in prior press releases, there have been no material business developments since the filing of the Company's latest interim financial report.

About Sparta

Sparta Group (a.k.a. Sparta Capital Ltd.) is a technology-based company that owns or holds a controlling interest in a network of independent businesses that supply energy saving technologies designed to reduce energy inefficiencies, achieve reduced emissions, and increase operating efficiencies in various industries. In response to the COVID-19 crisis, Sparta has also expanded its scope to help facilitate supply of necessary materials while assisting talented inventors who are looking to introduce innovative technical solutions that will bring greater normalcy to the post COVID-19 world. Sparta's network of independent businesses provides a wide range of specialized energy capturing, converting, optimizing, and related services to the commercial sector. Sparta provides capital, technical and engineering expertise, legal support, financial and accounting knowledge, strategic planning, and other shared services to its independent businesses.

Sparta is a publicly traded company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. under the symbol "SAY" (TSX.V: SAY). Additional information is available at www.spartagroup.ca or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For more information contact:

John O'Bireck, President & CTO
Email : jobireck@spartagroup.ca
Telephone : (905) 751-8004

This above may contain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. When used in this address, the words "estimate", "project", "belief", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "plan", "predict", "may" or "should" and the negative of these words or such variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. Although the Corporation believes in light of the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information because the Corporation can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date of publication of this information and the Corporation undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change. Furthermore, the Corporation undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of the Corporation. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release).

SOURCE: Sparta Group



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/686220/Sparta-Reports-Acceptance-of-Management-Cease-Trade-Order-by-Alberta-Securities-Commission

Recommended Stories

  • Here's Why Affirm Is Spiking Higher Today

    The stock market was having a generally strong day on Friday, with all three major averages in the green, led by the tech-heavy Nasdaq. There are a couple of reasons Affirm is such an outperformer today. Analyst Christopher Brendler said in his note that the sell-off in Affirm has greatly improved the risk/reward dynamics of the stock.

  • Jim Cramer literally drowns Cathie Wood’s ARK as flagship fund falters

    Jim Cramer has never been shy to use buzzers and bells to make the occasionally esoteric world of finance more interesting.

  • Market check: Stocks edge higher at open, Chevron shares slide, Caterpillar drops

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss the market open, why Chevron shares are down, and Caterpillar warning of rising costs in its earnings call.

  • Jim Cramer’s Top 10 Stock Picks for 2022

    In this article, we discuss Jim Cramer’s top 10 stock picks for 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Jim Cramer’s Top 5 Stock Picks for 2022. The beginning of 2022 has not been kind to the stock market. Major indices are down, inflation is up, and […]

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Investing $200,000 in this basket of dividend stocks should earn you $12,800 in passive income in 2022.

  • Why Advanced Micro Devices Stock Was Falling This Week

    Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) were trading down 12.8% week to date as of 11:51 a.m. ET Friday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The highlight was China giving conditional approval to AMD's $35 billion deal to buy Xilinx (NASDAQ: XLNX) on Thursday. The addition of Xilinx is an important growth catalyst for AMD.

  • Rivian has huge potential upside despite the stock's recent plunge: Analyst

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi discusses Rivian and where analysts see the stock going from here.

  • Tech Is Still Getting Crushed. Here Are 15 Stocks to Buy in a Changed World.

    Microsoft has restored the market’s faith in the cloud, while IBM reminded investors there was still value in a legacy business.

  • 3M Stock: Should You Buy or Sell?

    Just as a good tv series always leaves you with a cliffhanger, 3M (NYSE: MMM) earnings report left investors wondering just where the company might be heading in 2022. Full-year organic sales growth came in at 8.8% compared to the guidance range of 8% to 9% given in October, and after management told investors in early December that sales growth for the fourth quarter would come in toward the low end of implied guidance. CFO Monish Patolawala said respirator revenue came in $40 million better than expected in the quarter, but the increase is worth less than 0.5% of fourth-quarter 2020 sales.

  • Why Shopify Stock Jumped on Friday

    While a rebound in technology stocks certainly added fuel to its ascent, the e-commerce platform provider was also on the receiving end of positive commentary from not one, but two Wall Street analysts. SMBC Nikko analyst Andrew Bauch initiated coverage of Shopify, assigning an outperform (buy) rating, while simultaneously issuing a $1,200 price target.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock gains accelerate into the close: S&P 500 adds 2.4%

    Stocks traded mixed Friday morning as investors took in earnings results from some major tech companies and another hot print on inflation at the end of another volatile week.

  • Is Nvidia Stock A Buy? Chip Giant Has Work To Do After Tumbling From Highs

    Nvidia GPUs power self-driving cars and cloud gaming, with the chip giant also expanding fast into the metaverse. Is Nvidia stock a buy?

  • Nvidia Stock Is Crashing, and That's Great News for Growth Investors

    Ever since Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) released strong earnings results for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 on Nov. 17, 2021, the stock has been going downhill, due to a variety of factors out of the company's control. Shares of the graphics card specialist are down 30% since its Q3 report as the strong probability of interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve and the crash in cryptocurrencies has weighed on investor sentiment. After all, interest rate hikes are bad news for richly valued companies such as Nvidia as rising U.S. Treasury yields mean that investors can get more returns by shifting their money to safer assets.

  • AMD is about to wander into a minefield

    Advanced Micro Devices Inc. earnings will serve as an important indicator on whether the semiconductor outlook is truly weak for the March-ending quarter or whether it's just weak for certain companies.

  • Why Sea Limited Stock Dropped Before Climbing on Friday

    The e-commerce platform was on the receiving end of some negative commentary from Wall Street, but the news wasn't all bad.

  • Security robot maker Knightscope's stock posted a 176% gain after its disappointing debut

    Announcing a new Fortune 500 customer was all it took for Knightscope to boost its shares well past their public offering price.

  • Why Visa Stock Vaulted Today

    Shares of Visa (NYSE: V) surged 10.6% on Friday after the digital payments giant delivered impressive fiscal 2022 first-quarter earnings results. Visa's revenue jumped 24% year over year to $7.1 billion. Notably, Visa's lucrative cross-border volume -- which is comprised of transactions between purchasers and merchants that reside in different countries -- soared 40%.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Steps Up As Apple Leads, But Be Wary; 5 Key Earnings

    Dow Jones futures will open Sunday evening, along with S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures. A stock market rally attempt showed whipsaw action last week, but closed with strong gains Friday. Tech titans Apple and Microsoft led the way, having positive reactions on earnings.

  • Early Retirement Portfolio: 15 Stocks to Live Off Dividends

    In this article, we discuss the 15 best dividend stocks for retirement. You can skip our detailed and historical analysis of the dividend stocks and go directly to read Early Retirement Portfolio: 5 Stocks to Live Off Dividends. Early retirement is becoming a global phenomenon, widely stimulated by the Covid-19 pandemic. According to a report […]

  • Why Mastercard Stock Blasted 9% Higher Today

    Mastercard (NYSE: MA) exited 2021 in style, delivering a fourth quarter that handily beat estimates and demonstrated that the company's business is continuing to grow robustly. After it posted those quarterly figures early on Thursday, several analysts upped their price targets on the stock the following day. For the quarter, Mastercard's net revenue surged 27% higher year over year to $5.2 billion, while non-GAAP (adjusted) net income improved by 41% to $2.3 billion ($2.35 per share).