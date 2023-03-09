Sparta Updates Status of Annual Financial Filings

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States of America. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of U.S. Securities laws

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2023 / Sparta Group (TSXV:SAY) (the "Corporation", the "Company", "Sparta Group", "Sparta Capital", "SAY.V" or "Sparta") is announcing that further to its February 28, 2023, news release ("Default Update") it is making progress towards the new deadline to file its Annual Filings (as defined herein) for the year ended September 30th, 2022. A management cease trade order ("MCTO") will remain in effect until the Annual Filings are expected to be completed on or before March 17, 2023.

Sparta initially filed an application seeking an order for a MCTO from the Alberta Securities Commission ("ASC") since the company was unable to file its annual financial statements for the year ending September 30, 2022, including the related management's discussion and analysis and certifications from the CEO and CFO ("the Annual Filings"), in time to meet the January 30, 2023, filing deadline. The company announced in a previous news release that an extension was required due to staffing issues at the accounting audit firm engaged by Sparta.

Virtually every industry sector has been hit with staff shortages and the accounting/auditing field is no exception. Ongoing shortages in qualified workers have made it challenging for some firms as they work through piles of paperwork. Accountants and auditors have left their jobs in record numbers, joining other professionals who re-evaluated their futures during the worldwide pandemic.

"While we are disappointed with the delays, like many others, we are dealing with the constraints of a traffic jam of sorts in the audit field. That is, a traffic jam of employers trying to hire qualified workers," said Sparta President & CTO, John O'Bireck.

While in place, the MCTO restricts all trading in securities of the Company by the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of the Company, regular trading by current and future investors outside the Company, continues. The MCTO will be in effect until the Annual Filings are filed and the ASC has removed the MCTO.

Until the Annual Filings are filed, the Company intends to satisfy the provisions of the Alternative Information Guidelines set out in National Policy 12-203 - Management Cease Trade Orders.

The Company confirms that, other than what was disclosed in prior press releases, there have been no material business developments since the filing of the Company's latest interim financial report. The Company further confirms that there are no insolvency proceedings to which it is subject and the Company intends to file with the CSA regulators throughout the period in which it is in default, the same information it provides to its creditors when the information is provided to the creditors and in the same manner as it would file a material change report under part 7 of National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations.

About Sparta

Sparta Group (a.k.a. Sparta Capital Ltd.) is a company focused on advanced technology designed to improve the health of the planet, the health of businesses, and the health of humankind. Sparta owns or holds a controlling interest in a network of independent businesses that supply energy saving technologies designed to reduce energy inefficiencies, achieve reduced emissions, and increase operating efficiencies in various industries. At the same time, the company also diverts waste from landfill, transforming it into something of value. While it began as an environmental technology company, Sparta expanded its technological expertise to address the growing demand for healthier workplaces and healthy employees. Its strong Technical Advisory Board reflects Sparta's dedication to advancing technologies that incorporate the latest in high-tech, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), to solve some of the world's pressing problems, including climate change, viral outbreaks, and mounting waste. The company is now structured into three divisions: Environment, Innovation, and Energy. These divisions better categorize the growing list of products and services offered by the Company.

Sparta is a publicly traded company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. under the symbol "SAY" (TSX.V:SAY). Additional information is available at www.spartagroup.ca or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

