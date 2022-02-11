U.S. markets closed

Spartan Controls Ltd. and Computrol Partnership Offers Complete Turnkey Water Management Solution

·2 min read

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 11, 2022 /CNW/ - Spartan Controls is pleased to announce a new strategic partnership with Computrol Systems, a leading developer of proven dispensing control and management systems for critical liquids. Combining their respective strengths in water distribution, this agreement will leverage each company's expertise and technology to provide a complete turnkey solution to customers in both Canadian and US markets.

Spartan Controls Ltd. Logo (CNW Group/Spartan Controls Ltd)
Spartan Controls Ltd. Logo (CNW Group/Spartan Controls Ltd)

Challenges with new water dispensing systems often arise from having multiple procurement packages and various suppliers. Spartan Controls and Computrol solve these problems together by offering a single procurement package. Municipalities can now leverage a fully automated system to provide real-time reporting, transaction history and simplified billing.

Through this partnership with Computrol, Spartan will provide its valuable experience with the oil and gas industries and apply it to the water distribution market, serving our very important municipal districts.

"We are very excited to announce our recent signing of a Channel Partner Program with Computrol, said Brett McCutcheon, Industry Applications Manager, Spartan Controls. "Computrol is an industry leader in the water dispensing market, and they share our high values around serving customers and delivering quality, reliable products and services."

Computrol's high quality and reliable flow controllers, the Simcom and Fleet units, are sleek yet rugged in design. These units coupled with intuitive and easy to use software, both web-based and on prem truly simplifies the user experience.

"Computrol is incredibly excited to be partnering with Spartan Controls. Spartan's dedication to ensuring their customers' satisfaction aligns perfectly with us," said Robert Benn, Director of Sales, Computrol.

The package is complete with a weatherproof enclosure suitable for all climates, stainless steel piping safe for potable use with all instruments including flow measurement, double back flow preventer, pressure relief and automated drain. Connecting is made easy for users such as water haulers, landscapers, contractors and farmers, and the interface is seamless, as it utilizes simple scan card and pin code technology for authorized users.

About Spartan Controls
Experience industrial innovation at Spartan Controls—the recognized leading provider of industrial automation solutions in Western Canada. For over 55 years, Spartan has provided customers with high performance solutions, industry expertise, lifecycle support, and technical training—delivering value our customers want. Our automation solutions are used in all process industries including oil and gas, oil sands, mining, pulp and paper, power, pipeline, and municipal. We are dedicated to creating a sustainable modern world and providing exceptional customer experiences where expertise and collaboration come together.

To experience Industrial Innovation please visit www.spartancontrols.com

About Computrol
Computrol is a leading developer of proven dispensing and control management systems for mission critical liquids. Our well-designed systems help you secure, manage, and control your costs for fuels, additives, water, and other fluids with robust hardware terminals and management software.

For more information, please visit www.computrolsystems.com

Computrol Logo (CNW Group/Spartan Controls Ltd)
Computrol Logo (CNW Group/Spartan Controls Ltd)

SOURCE Spartan Controls Ltd

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/11/c4448.html

