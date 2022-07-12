U.S. markets close in 6 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,861.22
    +6.79 (+0.18%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,260.99
    +87.15 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,421.37
    +48.77 (+0.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,728.26
    -3.75 (-0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.11
    -4.98 (-4.78%)
     

  • Gold

    1,729.80
    -1.90 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    18.96
    -0.17 (-0.90%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0050
    +0.0009 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9190
    -0.0720 (-2.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1884
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.6470
    -0.7730 (-0.56%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,923.53
    -591.62 (-2.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    426.30
    -1.07 (-0.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,175.47
    -21.12 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,336.66
    -475.64 (-1.77%)
     

Spartan Medical is named to Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing, privately-owned companies in America

·3 min read

ROCKVILLE, Md., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spartan Medical Inc., a veteran-owned-and-operated medical leadership team that serves as the vanguard for a diverse and complementary network of medical product and services companies, today announced it was named to Inc. Magazine's prestigious Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing, privately-owned companies in America.

Inc. 5000
Inc. 5000

"The Inc. 5000 award shows that Spartan Medical is an emerging leader."

Inc. 5000 is regularly compared to the Fortune 500 list, without the publicly-traded companies. Notable companies that have been previously named to the list include Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Jamba Juice, Timberland, Clif Bar, Pandora, Patagonia, and Oracle, among others. The Inc. 5000 recognition puts Spartan Medical in the top 0.07% of all privately-owned companies in America in terms of multi-year growth.

"The Inc. 5000 award shows that Spartan Medical is an emerging leader in the medical device industry and the medical operations management field," said Vince Proffitt, President of Spartan Medical. "Being named to this prestigious list means Spartan Medical is now part of a very exclusive community that consists of some of the most successful and renowned companies in the world."

Mr. Proffitt further explained, "Spartan Medical is independent, financially-stable, and debt-free. We have no conflicts of interest, and most importantly, we only answer to our customers and every member of the Spartan Family. This company has been built brick-by-brick in one of the most competitive industries on the planet. Our incredible growth during difficult economic times is based on three things: our people, our people, our people. Our culture matters, our military-mindset matters, our belief that nothing is impossible matters, but none of that would matter if we didn't have the right people in the right place at the right time. We do. Congratulations to the entire Spartan family. You've earned this."

Inc. Magazine will be revealing the ranking of each awardee company on Tuesday, August 9th and there will be a conference and gala for the awardees in Phoenix, Arizona on October 19th through the 22nd. The reveal event will list companies by their rankings in the United States, their home state, their region, and their industry.

About Spartan Medical:

Spartan Medical is a veteran-owned-and-operated government contractor for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), and other local, state, and federal agencies. We provide some of the most advanced medical technologies & biologics, licensed medical staff, and best-in-class operations management expertise to our clients both domestic and abroad. Our executive team have all held leadership positions in both the public and private sector and our core strength is solving complex problems through creative thinking, innovative solutions, and highly skilled flexible teams. Spartan Medical maintains its vanguard position by providing medical facilities with best-in-class solutions that improve patient care and outcomes, especially for America's military and veteran communities.

Media Contact - Nick Goebel: 248-767-6276
NickGoebel@SpartanMedical.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spartan-medical-is-named-to-inc-5000-list-of-fastest-growing-privately-owned-companies-in-america-301584210.html

SOURCE Spartan Medical Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Citrix names incoming CEO as $16.5B acquisition nears completion

    The company is merging with a Palo Alto, California software firm in a deal that's expected to close this later year.

  • Broadcom loses top software exec in the middle of VMware deal to head combined Citrix-Tibco company

    Broadcom Inc.'s head of software Tom Krause is leaving the company in the middle of a $61 billion software acquisition he helped bring about, which analysts called "a surprise" and "not the greatest of news" Monday morning.

  • Quest Diagnostics Releases 2021 Corporate Responsibility Report

    SECAUCUS, N.J., July 11, 2022 /3BL Media/ - Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX), the world's leading provider of diagnostic information services, today released its 2021 Corporate Responsibility Report.

  • Gap Inc. CEO Sonia Syngal abruptly departs; new Old Navy CEO tapped

    Gap Inc. announced Monday that CEO Sonia Syngal is abruptly stepping down from her role and leaving the company. Syngal, Gap Inc.'s CEO since early 2020, has been with the San Francisco-base clothing retailer since 2004, holding executive roles with the Gap brand and later as CEO of Old Navy for four years. Gap said Syngal would leave after "a brief transition."

  • Lordstown Motors names Edward Hightower as CEO

    Shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. rose 1.2% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the electric vehicle maker named President Edward Hightower to the additional role of chief executive officer, effective immediately. Chairman Daniel Ninivaggi, who had also been serving as CEO since August 2021, was also elected executive chairman. Ninivaggi was named CEO last year in the wake of the resignation of former CEO Steve Burns amid "issues" about how the company characterized pre-orders. Separately, the co

  • EXCELLON APPOINTS NEW PRESIDENT & CEO

    Excellon Resources Inc. (TSX: EXN) (NYSE: EXN) (FRA: E4X2) ("Excellon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Shawn Howarth to the role of President and Chief Executive Officer, effective July 28, 2022. Mr. Howarth will be appointed to the Board following the Company's Annual General & Special Meeting on August 12, 2022.

  • Broadcom’s Software President Departs, Duties Shift to CEO

    Thomas Krause is handing responsibilities to Chief Executive Hock Tan as the microchip company is in the midst of acquiring software company VMware for $61 billion.

  • Tony Novelly steps down as CEO of public company FutureFuel, no longer heads Apex Oil

    St. Louis energy tycoon Tony Novelly has reigned for decades. But a disclosure Monday said he's stepping down as head of a manufacturer of biofuels he founded. It also said he no longer leads the much larger, multibillion-dollar Apex Oil.

  • M&A wrap: Aviat Networks pushing to acquire Israeli competitor; Abracon bought by PE firm

    Aviat Networks Inc., an Austin-based wireless technology company, is pressing for a takeover of Israel-based Ceragon Networks Ltd. Plus, Abracon LLC, which makes components for high-tech devices, has been purchased by a San Francisco-based private equity firm. Get those details on those deals and more in this wrap-up.

  • GameStop names new chief financial officer

    GameStop Corp. has named Diana Saadeh-Jajeh, formerly its senior vice president and chief accounting officer, as chief financial officer after terminating the employment of Michael Recupero. Recupero had joined GameStop (NYSE: GME) last year from Amazon, along with another Amazon executive, Matt Furlong, now the video game retailer's CEO, shortly after Chewy founder and significant investor Ryan Cohen took the lead of GameStop as chairman in March 2021.

  • Gap Inc. CEO Sonia Syngal to Step Down, Old Navy Names New CEO

    The news comes shortly after another major executive shift for the company in April, when Nancy Green stepped down from her role as president and CEO of Old Navy.

  • Gap CEO Sonia Syngal to leave company, stock moves down

    Gap has announced that its CEO Sonia Syngal is stepping down and its executive chairman Bob Martin will serve as chief executive in the interim.

  • Suncor CEO's abrupt resignation after worker fatality may signal broader executive shakeup

    There's no easy fix to Suncor's problems given its complex operations, one analyst says

  • Avnet CFO set to retire; replacement named

    The Phoenix-based global supplier of electronic components has chosen its new CFO from inside the company.

  • Gap CEO Sonia Syngal Is Stepping Down

    The retailer said Chairman Bob Martin will serve as interim CEO, as the company struggles with slumping sales.

  • Here's What Mayville Engineering Company, Inc.'s (NYSE:MEC) Shareholder Ownership Structure Looks Like

    If you want to know who really controls Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. ( NYSE:MEC ), then you'll have to look at...

  • Rivian Plans on Cutting Hundreds of Jobs

    Rivian Automotive Inc.&nbsp;is planning hundreds of layoffs to trim its workforce in areas where the electric-vehicle maker has grown too quickly, according to people familiar with the matter. Bloomberg's Ed Ludlow reports on Bloomberg Television.

  • Dollar General CEO to Retire, Names Successor

    Dollar General said Chief Executive is retiring and will be replaced by one of his top lieutenants as the discount retailer navigates high inflation and a tight labor market. Mr. Vasos, age 60, has led the company since 2015, overseeing the addition of around 7,000 new Dollar General locations that primarily serve rural communities across the U.S. He helped push the chain into new categories such as selling more fresh produce, and annual sales revenue grew by more than 80% during his tenure. In recent years Dollar General’s business has fared better than its direct competitor Dollar Tree after it lost the battle to buy smaller chain Family Dollar in 2015.

  • Euro pauses at parity. But what comes next?

    “There is nothing economically significant about EUR/USD reaching parity,” said George Saravelos, analyst at Deutsche Bank. Forex traders usually reckon that the more significant a milestone, the more likely there will be a fat batch of stop-loss orders and other instructions poised to be activated if it is breached. It might be expected that as the euro stumbled to parity more traders would place bets on it falling further.

  • XpresSpa Ramps Up International Expansion Efforts

    XpresSpa Group Inc (NASDAQ: XSPA) said it is expanding its operations outside the U.S. by opening new locations at Istanbul Airport in Turkey beginning in September 2022. This is the first of five new XpresSpa locations expected to open at Istanbul Airport. XpresSpa currently operates six locations outside the U.S., three in Dubai International Airport and three in Schiphol Amsterdam Airport. In 2023, the company expects to leverage its footprint in Gulf Cooperation Council countries. "Istanbul