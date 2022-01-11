U.S. markets open in 1 hour 2 minutes

Spartan Radar Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Delivering Highly Innovative 4D Radar Solutions to the Automotive Industry

·3 min read

Spartan Radar provides revolutionary radar systems that considerably improve object classification and vehicle localization in the automotive industry

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 11, 2022 /CNW/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the 4D radar for the automotive industry, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Spartan Radar with the 2022 North American Technology Innovation Leadership Award for its sophisticated and next-generation radar solutions. Spartan Radar is dedicated to delivering modern, reliable, and innovative 4D radars solutions that assess four key parameters: azimuth, height, velocity, and depth.

Spartan Radar
Spartan Radar

The company is strategically positioned in the industry, and it continuously meets challenging autonomous automotive technology demands by generating effective autonomous vehicles sensors that guarantee safety and top performance. Spartan Radar built its flagship product, Biomimetic Radar™, by leveraging its team's highly technical expertise. This solution provides object detection and classification with unrivaled high resolution and accuracy, which facilitates decision-making and important insight acquisition to improve vehicle performance.

"Spartan Radar's solution has artificial intelligence (AI)-based mapping algorithms that use machine learning to apply logic to process radar information in real time with low latency in responses," said Krithika Shekar, Senior Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "Spartan Radar achieves real-time vehicle perception through an effective combination of hardware and software, edge intelligence and artificial intelligence, and integrated firmware to enhance data security."

Spartan Radar utilizes pioneering solutions to address performance concerns and seemingly unsolvable challenges in the autonomous vehicle space by adopting advanced technologies such as AI, machine learning, and object detection. The company perfectly complies with industry standards, and its customer-centric processes promote high customer satisfaction and new strategic partnerships that differentiate Spartan Radar from competitors.

To ensure the development of cutting-edge innovations, Spartan Radar leverages a world-class team of experts with experience in multiple technological fields, including AI, machine learning, computer vision, object recognition, and engineering. With its highly specialized and visionary team, the company is rapidly increasing its market share and customer base. This will result in sustainable future growth for Spartan Radar that will, in turn, facilitate the future commercial adoption of autonomous vehicles.

"Spartan Radar is backed by a strong team of engineers, software developers, and visionary leaders with immense knowledge in the automotive industry. The team also has members with backgrounds in defense and aerospace," noted Shekar. "Supported by a well-rounded team and clear execution strategies, Spartan Radar's robust Biomimetic Radar™ is set to enhance vehicle autonomy and gain large-scale commercial adoption."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid acceptance in the market. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

Contact:

Kristen Moore
P: 1.210.247.3823
E: kirsten.moore@frost.com

About Spartan Radar
Spartan Radar is a next-gen automated mobility sensor software provider—with extensive perception AI and military radar chops. For more information, please visit https://spartanradar.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spartan-radar-applauded-by-frost--sullivan-for-delivering-highly-innovative-4d-radar-solutions-to-the-automotive-industry-301457927.html

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/11/c0421.html

