Spartan Resources First Half 2024 Earnings: AU$0.029 loss per share (vs AU$0.085 loss in 1H 2023)

Spartan Resources (ASX:SPR) First Half 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

Net loss: AU$26.2m (loss narrowed by 27% from 1H 2023).

AU$0.029 loss per share (improved from AU$0.085 loss in 1H 2023).

ASX:SPR Earnings and Revenue History March 18th 2024

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Spartan Resources Earnings Insights

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 140% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 1.9% growth forecast for the Metals and Mining industry in Australia.

Performance of the Australian Metals and Mining industry.

The company's shares are down 7.9% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Spartan Resources that you should be aware of.

