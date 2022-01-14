U.S. markets open in 1 hour 26 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,633.75
    -18.25 (-0.39%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,877.00
    -112.00 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,386.50
    -103.75 (-0.67%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,142.90
    -12.60 (-0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.41
    +0.29 (+0.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,821.10
    -0.30 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    22.97
    -0.20 (-0.85%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1450
    -0.0010 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7110
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.86
    +3.24 (+18.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3707
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.7220
    -0.4580 (-0.40%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,121.42
    -1,663.34 (-3.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,009.35
    -34.22 (-3.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,541.14
    -22.71 (-0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,124.28
    -364.85 (-1.28%)
     

Spartan RV Chassis Parts & Accessories Launches One-Touch Automatic Leveling System at the 2022 Florida RV SuperShow

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Leading-edge technology provides stress-free air leveling

NOVI, Mich., Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spartan RV Chassis, a go-to-market brand of The Shyft Group (NASDAQ: SHYF), will exhibit at the 2022 Florida RV SuperShow and introduce for the first time its Red Diamond™ Leveling System, an exclusive aftermarket option.

Spartan RV Chassis, a go-to-market brand of The Shyft Group, will exhibit at the 2022 Florida RV SuperShow and introduce for the first time its Red Diamond&#x002122; Leveling System, an exclusive aftermarket option. The leveling system brings quick and easy leveling to an RV without the use of jacks.
Spartan RV Chassis, a go-to-market brand of The Shyft Group, will exhibit at the 2022 Florida RV SuperShow and introduce for the first time its Red Diamond™ Leveling System, an exclusive aftermarket option. The leveling system brings quick and easy leveling to an RV without the use of jacks.

The Leveling System brings quick and easy leveling to your RV, without the use of jacks. This segment-leading air spring leveling system is available for installation on Class A Coaches on a Spartan Chassis, model year 2000 or newer not already equipped with air leveling. With a simple and intuitive touchscreen interface, users have a full suite of leveling functionality, including:

  • One-touch automatic leveling

  • Manual leveling with control of each air spring while traveling at low speeds or while in park

  • Adjustable entry height to ease ingress and egress

  • Automatic protection against chassis twist

The user-friendly touchscreen provides RV owners with easy control and selection of either auto-leveling or four-point manual control of the leveling actuators. Three digital "bubble level" indicators show the exact vehicle stance, and clear visual feedback on vehicle status is provided.

"The Red Diamond™ Leveling System takes the hassle out of leveling while stationary and also while getting over bumps or under a low garage door thanks to our innovative air spring and control panel setup," said Steve Guillaume, President of Shyft Specialty Vehicles. "Solutions for easier leveling are a common request among RVers. This is a great solution to help our loyal customers who have coaches not already equipped with air leveling."

RV SuperShow attendees are invited to visit the Spartan RV exhibit at 560 E Midway to learn more about the new leveling system and other aftermarket offerings.

The Shyft Group
The Shyft Group is the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly, and upfit for the commercial, retail, and service specialty vehicle markets. Our customers include first-to-last mile delivery companies across vocations, federal, state, and local government entities; the trades; and utility and infrastructure segments. The Shyft Group is organized into two core business units: Shyft Fleet Vehicles & Services™ and Shyft Specialty Vehicles™. Today, its family of brands include Utilimaster®, Royal Truck Body™, DuraMag® and Magnum®, Strobes-R-Us™, Spartan RV Chassis™, Builtmore Contract Manufacturing™, and corresponding aftermarket provisions. The Shyft Group and its go-to-market brands are well known in their respective industries for quality, durability, and first-to-market innovation. The Company employs approximately 3,000 associates across campuses, and operates facilities in Michigan, Indiana, Maine, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Florida, Missouri, California, Arizona, Texas, and Saltillo, Mexico. The Company reported sales from continuing operations of $676 million in 2020. Learn more at TheShyftGroup.com.

CONTACTS
Media:
Carrie Wright
Chief Marketing and Communications Officer
The Shyft Group
Carrie.Wright@theshyftgroup.com
(313) 495-2904

Scott Worden
Senior Director
Lambert & Co.
sworden@lambert.com
(248) 825-9343

Investors:
Juris Pagrabs
Group Treasurer, Director of Investor Relations
The Shyft Group
Juris.Pagrabs@theshyftgroup.com
(517) 997-3862

Spartan RV Chassis
Spartan RV Chassis
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spartan-rv-chassis-parts--accessories-launches-one-touch-automatic-leveling-system-at-the-2022-florida-rv-supershow-301461075.html

SOURCE Spartan RV Chassis

Recommended Stories

  • Why Shopify Stock Cratered on Thursday

    Shopify rolled out new algorithms in mid-December that resulted in several updates. In addition to minor changes to image requirements, it also included significant modifications to how the platform recommends apps that help fill out Shopify's robust ecosystem. Many developers pay for advertising to drive traffic to their apps in Shopify's App Store.

  • Jack Dorsey’s Block Confirms Plans for Bitcoin Mining System

    (Bloomberg) -- Block Inc., the payments company formerly known as Square, is building a Bitcoin mining system and hiring a team for the effort, an executive said Thursday.Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingSupreme Court Blocks Biden’s Shot-or-Test Rule for WorkersShould I Be Wearing an N95 or KN95? Understanding the Evolving Advice on Mask

  • Why Amazon Stock Traded Lower on Thursday

    It wasn't just the down market that dragged the cloud computing giant lower. It may be losing share to a competitor.

  • Apple AR Glasses: How Big Is The Business Opportunity?

    With speculation rising that Apple could announce a headset for virtual reality or augmented reality this year, one analyst decided to size the opportunity.

  • Apple lost another top chip engineer — this time to Microsoft

    Microsoft's latest hire — taken directly from Apple — is seen as part of a push to build its own chips for its Azure servers amid a global processor shortage.

  • 5G's Green Footprint Stretches Across 'Railroads, Waterways and Airways of Tomorrow,' Says Qualcomm Exec

    At CES 2022, Qualcomm’s VP of economic strategy claims that the green outlook for 5G greatly surpasses that of previous generations of cellular technology

  • Tether Freezes $160M of USDT Stablecoin on Ethereum Blockchain

    Stablecoin issuer Tether froze three Ethereum addresses on Thursday, holding over $160 million worth of USDT, according to data from Etherscan. In total, Tether has blacklisted 563 addresses on the Ethereum blockchain since November 2017, according to the Bloxy block explorer. Tether has said in the past that it regularly works with regulators to supervise suspicious accounts.

  • Dogecoin Surges 11% as Payments Go Live on Tesla Store

    Users can purchase belt buckles, charges, and other merchandise as of Friday morning.

  • Dogecoin price surges as Elon Musk gives thumbs up for Tesla payments

    People are now able to use Dogecoin to pay for some merchandise on the Tesla website, as confirmed by Elon Musk.

  • Elon Musk announced Tesla will accept dogecoin as payment

    In a late-night tweet, Musk said Tesla is accepting the cryptocurrency for some merchandise on its website.

  • China’s Startups Are Awash With Money as Beijing Shifts Focus to ‘Hard Tech’

    Unlike in previous years, when most Chinese tech funding went to internet startups in e-commerce, the bulk of the money in the past year headed into areas that hew more closely to Communist Party priorities, such as semiconductors, biotechnology and information technology.

  • Apple releases iOS 15.2.1 with fix for HomeKit security flaw

    Apple has yet to roll out any big software updates in 2022, but Wednesday was a busy day for new releases. In addition to launching the second betas for iOS 15.3 and iPadOS 15.3, Apple also released iOS 15.2.1. This iOS update addresses a vulnerability affecting HomeKit which could allow attackers to send devices into … The post Apple releases iOS 15.2.1 with fix for HomeKit security flaw appeared first on BGR.

  • 3 Under-the-Radar Auto Technology Stocks to Watch in 2022

    Dozens of electric vehicle maker start-ups have appeared to capitalize on this coming sea change. Two small auto tech companies that investors should keep an eye on are Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ: LAZR) and Ambarella (NASDAQ: AMBA). In addition, tech giant Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) has been quietly building its presence in the automotive space, and looks like a great buy right now.

  • Delta Reports Loss Amid Omicron Wave but Expects to Make Recovery

    The airline expects the Covid-19 variant to delay demand recovery by 60 days but said its effects will soon begin to dissipate.

  • Is T-Mobile Stock A Buy? Buyback Looms As Catalyst, 2022 Guidance A Wild Card

    T-Mobile holds an edge in 5G wireless spectrum but will its market share gains vs. AT&T and Verizon continue? Here is what fundamental and technical analysis says about buying TMUS stock.

  • Dogecoin (DOGE) Bucks the Thursday Crypto Market Trend on Tesla News

    DOGE got a Tesla boost on Thursday. Price action for today, however, will hinge on any further news updates and sentiment across the broader market.

  • Microsoft Hires Key Apple Engineer to Work on Custom Chips

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. lured away a veteran semiconductor designer from Apple Inc. as it looks to expand its own server-chips efforts, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingSupreme Court Blocks Biden’s Shot-or-Test Rule for WorkersShould I Be Wearing an N95 or KN95? Understanding the E

  • Apple’s iPhone privacy feature could be banned after phone companies complain it stops them tracking people

    Apple’s ‘Private Relay’ feature aims to stop websites and network operators from tracking users online, similar to a VPN

  • White House will meet execs from Apple, Amazon, IBM to discuss software security

    The White House will meet executives from leading tech firms, including Alphabet-owned Google, Apple Inc and Amazon.com Inc, on Thursday to discuss software security after the United States suffered several major cyberattacks last year. In December, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan sent a letter to chief executives of tech firms after the discovery of a security vulnerability in open-source software called Log4j that organizations around the world use to log data in their applications. In the letter, Sullivan noted that such open source software is broadly used and maintained by volunteers and is a " key national security concern."

  • Apple says iPhone privacy feature remains active amid battle with phone networks

    Private Relay was introduced in iOS 15 and is in beta as a part of Apple’s iCloud+ subscription