Has SpartanNash Company's (NASDAQ:SPTN) Impressive Stock Performance Got Anything to Do With Its Fundamentals?

SpartanNash's (NASDAQ:SPTN) stock is up by a considerable 7.7% over the past month. As most would know, fundamentals are what usually guide market price movements over the long-term, so we decided to look at the company's key financial indicators today to determine if they have any role to play in the recent price movement. Particularly, we will be paying attention to SpartanNash's ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for SpartanNash is:

5.3% = US$41m ÷ US$768m (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2023).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.05.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of SpartanNash's Earnings Growth And 5.3% ROE

When you first look at it, SpartanNash's ROE doesn't look that attractive. A quick further study shows that the company's ROE doesn't compare favorably to the industry average of 16% either. Despite this, surprisingly, SpartanNash saw an exceptional 21% net income growth over the past five years. We reckon that there could be other factors at play here. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that SpartanNash's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 12% in the same period, which is great to see.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. What is SPTN worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether SPTN is currently mispriced by the market.

Is SpartanNash Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

The three-year median payout ratio for SpartanNash is 43%, which is moderately low. The company is retaining the remaining 57%. This suggests that its dividend is well covered, and given the high growth we discussed above, it looks like SpartanNash is reinvesting its earnings efficiently.

Moreover, SpartanNash is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company is expected to drop to 33% over the next three years. As a result, the expected drop in SpartanNash's payout ratio explains the anticipated rise in the company's future ROE to 11%, over the same period.

Conclusion

Overall, we feel that SpartanNash certainly does have some positive factors to consider. Despite its low rate of return, the fact that the company reinvests a very high portion of its profits into its business, no doubt contributed to its high earnings growth. Having said that, looking at the current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings are expected to gain momentum. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

