Spartans Announce Partnership with JungleU at Rise Energy to Run an Entrepreneur Sales Training Force

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2022 / Spartans, a California-based solar energy company, has announced its partnership with JungleU at Rise Energy to run an entrepreneur sales training force. This training force will help train young entrepreneurs within the solar industry, getting them out of their comfort zone and allowing them to grow in all aspects of life. By learning to navigate and succeed in solar sales, entrepreneurs will be able to be paid out in high commissions with no ceilings.

Rise Energy, Tuesday, August 16, 2022, Press release picture

"Spartans are currently searching for the next hungry entrepreneurs who are coachable, have a strong work ethic, and the ability to trust the process while continuing to grow these upcoming years! Our unique training force will give these entrepreneurs all the tools and techniques they need to achieve their goals," said a spokesperson for Spartans. "We are very excited about this partnership with JungleU at Rise Energy and know that with our new training force, we will help eager entrepreneurs to achieve their goals and gain financial freedom."

Spartans was founded in 2019 as a door-to-door alarm sales company in Tampa, Florida, but shifted its focus to solar energy sales in early 2022. During this time, the company also relocated its operations to California to focus on company growth and preserving the planet through solar power. Spartans has been searching for a company to partner with for a couple of months, turning down several 6-figure offers from companies that didn't align with Spartan's mission before uniting with the sales agency JungleU at Rise Energy. Together the brands will combine their expertise to create an entrepreneur sales training force that helps newcomers to thrive within the solar energy industry.

Media Details

Website URL: AscendAgency.com

Company Name: Ascend Agency

Email address: Contact@AscendAgency.com

Country: USA

SOURCE: Rise Energy





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/712291/Spartans-Announce-Partnership-with-JungleU-at-Rise-Energy-to-Run-an-Entrepreneur-Sales-Training-Force



