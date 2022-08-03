U.S. markets close in 3 hours 55 minutes

Spartech Announces John Alfano as General Manager, Thin Gauge Sheet

·2 min read

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spartech, a leading manufacturer of engineered thermoplastics and custom packaging solutions, is pleased to announce that John Alfano has been promoted to General Manager, Thin Gauge Sheet.

Spartech logo (PRNewsfoto/Spartech)
Spartech logo (PRNewsfoto/Spartech)

"John complements our goal of shaping the future of plastics through material strength and application expertise," said Spartech CEO John Inks. "His vast experience will help us continue to serve as a reliable and responsive partner to our valued customers."

In his new role, John will lead the Thin Gauge Business Team with a renewed emphasis on growing the Newark and Tufpak™ businesses. He will continue to manage the Newark, New Jersey plant and will also assist in overseeing the Ossipee, New Hampshire operation.

John joined Spartech in 2015 as Plant Manager of the Hackensack, New Jersey location. In 2017, he was given dual Plant Manager responsibility for the Hackensack and Newark, New Jersey plants. Prior to joining Spartech, John served eight years of active duty with the Marine Corps as a Logistics Officer. He graduated from the United States Naval Academy with a Bachelor of Science in Quantitative Economics with Subspecialty in Operations Research and Analysis.

John, his wife Michelle and their two (soon to be three) daughters will continue to reside in the Paramus, New Jersey area.

About Spartech
Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri with a unique innovation center and 16 manufacturing facilities located throughout the United States, Spartech is a leading plastics manufacturer of engineered thermoplastic materials and specialty packaging products. Meeting exact standards for everything from food packaging to aerospace and automotive applications, Spartech continues to make a world of difference with sustainable, diverse, reliable, and innovative products including UltraTuf™, Royalite®, Korad™, PreservaPak™, and Polycast®. https://spartech.com

Media Contact:
For Spartech
Sheldon Ripson
sheldon@spokemarketing.com
636-751-5733

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spartech-announces-john-alfano-as-general-manager-thin-gauge-sheet-301599134.html

SOURCE Spartech

