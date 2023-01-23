U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,019.81
    +47.20 (+1.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,629.56
    +254.07 (+0.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,364.41
    +223.98 (+2.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,890.77
    +23.43 (+1.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.61
    -0.01 (-0.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,933.40
    +4.80 (+0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    23.57
    +0.02 (+0.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0877
    +0.0019 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5250
    +0.0410 (+1.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2384
    -0.0017 (-0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.4700
    +0.9310 (+0.72%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,930.04
    +227.49 (+1.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    526.15
    +3.58 (+0.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,784.67
    +14.08 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,906.04
    +352.51 (+1.33%)
     

Sparton Resources Inc.: Private Placement Financing Updated

Sparton Resources Inc.
·1 min read
Sparton Resources Inc.
Sparton Resources Inc.

TORONTO, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sparton Resources Inc. (TSXV.SRI) ("Sparton" or the "Company") announced today that the private placement financing announced in the Company news releases dated December 1st and December 30th, 2022, through the sale of 1,100,000 Flow Through Share Units (“the Units”) to a number of individual accredited investors (the “Investors”) for total proceeds of $88,000 has now terminated.

No cash commissions, finder’s fees, or agent warrants were paid in relation to the funds raised.

For additional details, please see the Company news releases dated December 1st, and December 30th, 2022.

For more information contact:
A. Lee Barker, M.A Sc., P. Eng.,
President and CEO
Tel./Fax: 647-344-7734 or Mobile: 416-716-5762
Email: info@spartonres.ca Website:www.spartonres.ca

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

We Seek Safe Harbour


Recommended Stories

  • Stocks moving in after hours: Microsoft, Salesforce, AMD, Qualcomm, Nvidia

    Yahoo Finance Live's Seana Smith and Dave Briggs take a look at several of the day's top trending stocks, including Microsoft's investment in OpenAI's ChatGPT, Salesforce's latest activist investors, and semiconductor stocks.

  • 11 Most Undervalued Natural Gas Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss 11 most undervalued natural gas stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Most Undervalued Natural Gas Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. In 2022, the oil and gas industry experienced exceptional financial success, resulting in a […]

  • Why Lucid, Rivian, and Nio Soared Monday

    Nio's American depositary shares also remained up by 8.6%. Much of the negative sentiment over the last week came after sector leader Tesla expanded the vehicle price cuts it previously implemented in China to Europe and the U.S. markets. Many investors felt that Tesla's price cuts could hinder the efforts by Rivian, Lucid, and Nio to continue to ramp production and sales -- or at the very least, extend the runways to reach profitability, as these companies have to compete with lower selling prices.

  • Why Apple Stock Was Climbing Today

    Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) were moving higher today after two analysts reiterated buy ratings on the FAANG stock with one noting that Apple seems likely to beat its own vague guidance due to the weakening dollar. In a note this morning, UBS analyst David Vogt maintained his buy rating and a price target of $180 on the stock, noting that his earlier decision to lower his estimates on supply chain issues didn't account for the weakening dollar, especially against currencies in Apple's top foreign markets like Europe, the U.K., China, and Japan. On its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings call, Apple had guided for a 10 percentage-point headwind in foreign currency, but Vogt believes the actual headwind will be four to five percentage points less than that.

  • Buy Tesla into earnings - here’s why

    George Gianarikas, Canaccord Genuity Managing Director, explains why investors should buy Tesla stocks ahead of its Q4 earnings. You can see the entire interview here. Key takeaways 00:03: why it's 'simple' you should buy Tesla into earnings 00:36: The big 'question mark' going into earnings

  • Why Qualcomm, Skyworks, and Nvidia Stocks Popped Today

    Barclays has some advice for semiconductor investors today -- but I think you should do the opposite.

  • Will Bitcoin mint more millionaires or is this just a 'dead cat bounce'? Here are 3 reasons why Warren Buffett says crypto 'will come to a very bad ending'

    The Oracle of Omaha never saw a future in cryptocurrency.

  • General Electric Just Received Some Good News (From an Unexpected Source)

    The earnings preannouncement from Siemens Energy disappointed its shareholders, but there were plenty of positive takeaways for GE shareholders.

  • 12 Most Undervalued Pharma Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss 12 most undervalued pharma stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Most Undervalued Pharma Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. Fitch Ratings has assigned a ‘Neutral’ outlook to the global pharmaceutical and biotech sector, indicating Fitch’s […]

  • Why AMD Stock Surged Today

    What happened Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) jumped on Monday, following bullish analyst remarks. By the close of trading, AMD's stock price was up more than 9%.  So what Barclays analyst Blayne Curtis placed an overweight rating on AMD's shares.

  • Why Nikola Stock Popped Today

    Shares of electric truck maker Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) spiked higher Monday morning after the company announced another step forward for its hydrogen fuel-cell electric vehicle (FCEV). The stock had jumped 8% as of 10:30 a.m. ET. Nikola started selling its battery-electric heavy trucks last year, and expects to begin production of its hydrogen FCEV this year.

  • Will SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) Report Negative Earnings Next Week? What You Should Know

    SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) doesn't possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • 2 Best Buffett Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    Warren Buffett believes in investing for the long term. Holding a stock for the long term allows you to benefit from the company's earnings growth, in some cases dividends, and overall development in its industry. Let's check out two of the best Buffett stocks to buy for the long haul.

  • Earnings: What to expect from Microsoft, Tesla, Intel

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the earnings expectations for tech companies like Microsoft and Tesla.

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    Wall Street moved slightly lower during the third trading week of 2023. My "three stocks to avoid," which I thought were going to lose to the market in the past week -- Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY), Alcoa (NYSE: AA), and ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) -- plunged 8%, dipped 7%, and closed flat, respectively, averaging out to a 5% decline.

  • GROM: A Promising Children’s Entertainment Company with Big Plans, Run By Industry Veterans

    By Lisa Thompson NASDAQ:GROM Fresh off a December $5.0 million capital raise and reverse split in December, Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) is poised to capitalize on a number of promising initiatives over the next several months. The company now has 3.2 million in fully diluted shares and trades at a market capitalization of $5.5 million. It has approximately $4 million in cash after its

  • Barclays positive on AMD and Qualcomm, downgrades Applied Materials

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Barclays upgrading its outlook on AMD and Qualcomm.

  • 1 Tech Stock You'll Be Glad You Bought When the Bull Market Starts

    Let's talk about a hot stock in the tech industry that's flying under the radar. There may be pizza and a movie at the end.

  • Wayfair stock continues to soar amid upgrades, raised price target

    Shares of Wayfair soared after a JP Morgan analyst double-upgraded the stock to Overweight and raised its price target by 80%.

  • Buy Tesla stock ahead of earnings, analyst says

    Here's one analyst's bullish take on Tesla going into earnings.