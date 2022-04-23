U.S. markets closed

Spasticity Treatment Market - 41% of Growth to Originate from North America| Evolving Opportunities with Allergan Plc & Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd. | Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spasticity Treatment Market Facts at a Glance-

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Spasticity Treatment Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Spasticity Treatment Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

  • Total Pages: 120

  • Companies: 10+ – Including Allergan Plc, Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc., Covis Pharma BV, Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd., Endo International Plc, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc, Ipsen Pharma, Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc, Mayne Pharma Group Ltd., Merz Pharma GmbH and Co. KGaA, Pfizer Inc., Piramal Enterprises Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Unichem Laboratories Ltd., US WorldMeds, Cadila Healthcare Ltd., Medtronic Plc, and JPN Pharma Pvt. Ltd. among others.

  • Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis

  • Segments: Type (drug therapy and physical therapy)

  • Geographies: North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

To understand more about Market Dynamics. Download our sample report

The Spasticity Treatment Market size is expected to increase by USD 1.11 billion from 2021 to 2026, at an accelerating CAGR of 4.17% per the latest market report by Technavio. 41% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for spasticity treatment market in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in Asia. The increase in the high-risk factors for spasticity in the region will facilitate the spasticity treatment market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Download Sample: for more additional information about the key countries in North America

Vendor Insights-

The Spasticity Treatment Market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on product delivery through multiple distribution channels to compete in the market.

  • Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - The company offers BOTOX which takes a different approach than oral medications. BOTOX is injected by a doctor into specific muscles within the body that have been affected by Spasticity which helps reduce muscle stiffness.

Find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings. Download Sample Report

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

  • Spasticity Treatment Market Driver:

  • Spasticity Treatment Market Trend:

Find additional information about various other market Drivers & Trends - Download a sample report.

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

For customization - Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports

  • The hepatitis B therapeutics market share is expected to increase by USD 471.49 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.29%. Download a free sample now!

  • The smart pills drug delivery market share is expected to increase by USD 4.69 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 18.66%. Download a free sample now!

Spasticity Treatment Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.17%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 1.11 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.65

Performing market contribution

North America at 41%

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Allergan Plc, Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc., Covis Pharma BV, Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd., Endo International Plc, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc, Ipsen Pharma, Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc, Mayne Pharma Group Ltd., Merz Pharma GmbH and Co. KGaA, Pfizer Inc., Piramal Enterprises Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Unichem Laboratories Ltd., US WorldMeds, Cadila Healthcare Ltd., Medtronic Plc, and JPN Pharma Pvt. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Type

  • 5.3 Drug therapy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Physical therapy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

  • 10.4 Cadila Healthcare Ltd.

  • 10.5 Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd.

  • 10.6 Endo International Plc

  • 10.7 Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc

  • 10.8 Ipsen Pharma

  • 10.9 Mayne Pharma Group Ltd.

  • 10.10 Medtronic Plc

  • 10.11 Merz Pharma GmbH and Co. KGaA

  • 10.12 Pfizer Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spasticity-treatment-market---41-of-growth-to-originate-from-north-america-evolving-opportunities-with-allergan-plc--alembic-pharmaceuticals-ltd--technavio-301530301.html

SOURCE Technavio

