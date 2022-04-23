Spasticity Treatment Market - 41% of Growth to Originate from North America| Evolving Opportunities with Allergan Plc & Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd. | Technavio

NEW YORK, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spasticity Treatment Market Facts at a Glance-

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Spasticity Treatment Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Total Pages: 120

Companies: 10+ – Including Allergan Plc, Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc., Covis Pharma BV, Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd., Endo International Plc, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc, Ipsen Pharma, Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc, Mayne Pharma Group Ltd., Merz Pharma GmbH and Co. KGaA, Pfizer Inc., Piramal Enterprises Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Unichem Laboratories Ltd., US WorldMeds, Cadila Healthcare Ltd., Medtronic Plc, and JPN Pharma Pvt. Ltd. among others.

Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis

Segments: Type (drug therapy and physical therapy)

Geographies: North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

The Spasticity Treatment Market size is expected to increase by USD 1.11 billion from 2021 to 2026, at an accelerating CAGR of 4.17% per the latest market report by Technavio. 41% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for spasticity treatment market in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in Asia. The increase in the high-risk factors for spasticity in the region will facilitate the spasticity treatment market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Vendor Insights-

The Spasticity Treatment Market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on product delivery through multiple distribution channels to compete in the market.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - The company offers BOTOX which takes a different approach than oral medications. BOTOX is injected by a doctor into specific muscles within the body that have been affected by Spasticity which helps reduce muscle stiffness.

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

Spasticity Treatment Market Driver:

Spasticity Treatment Market Trend:

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

Spasticity Treatment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.17% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.11 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.65 Performing market contribution North America at 41% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Allergan Plc, Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc., Covis Pharma BV, Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd., Endo International Plc, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc, Ipsen Pharma, Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc, Mayne Pharma Group Ltd., Merz Pharma GmbH and Co. KGaA, Pfizer Inc., Piramal Enterprises Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Unichem Laboratories Ltd., US WorldMeds, Cadila Healthcare Ltd., Medtronic Plc, and JPN Pharma Pvt. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Type

5.3 Drug therapy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Physical therapy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

10.4 Cadila Healthcare Ltd.

10.5 Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd.

10.6 Endo International Plc

10.7 Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc

10.8 Ipsen Pharma

10.9 Mayne Pharma Group Ltd.

10.10 Medtronic Plc

10.11 Merz Pharma GmbH and Co. KGaA

10.12 Pfizer Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

