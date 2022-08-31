U.S. markets closed

Spatial Biology CRO Flagship Biosciences Acquires Pharma Services Business from Interpace Biosciences

·4 min read

Acquisition significantly expands Flagship's portfolio of biomarker and analytics services

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Flagship Biosciences, Inc., a leader in spatial biology and biomarker analytics services, announced the acquisition of Interpace Pharma Solutions® ("IPS"), a division of Interpace Biosciences and provider of cytogenetic, molecular pathology, and genomic profiling solutions. This acquisition follows a growth equity investment in Flagship from Ampersand Capital Partners, BroadOak Capital Partners, and Research Corporation Technologies. The strategic combination of Flagship and IPS creates a full repertoire of biomarker lab and analytic services to advance precision therapeutic development and adds a state-of-the-art laboratory in Research Triangle Park, NC.

Flagship Biosciences offers cutting-edge spatial biology services, powered by its patented AI image analysis technology.

Flagship Biosciences offers cutting-edge spatial biology services, powered by its patented AI image analysis technology that improves the accuracy of tissue-based pathology by delivering thousands of measurements on every cell and enabling the discovery of biomarkers that might be missed using traditional histology methods. Experts in pathology and regulatory strategy, the team at Flagship offers advanced end-to-end biomarker and analytics services to support drug trials, biomarker discovery, and clinical diagnostics. They also offer guidance in the development of companion diagnostics.

To better serve their biopharma and diagnostics clients, Flagship Biosciences will integrate the technologies and services of IPS to support all phases of clinical trials and diagnostic development in immuno-oncology, hematology, solid tumors, and various non-oncology sectors. Flagship Biosciences' expanded services menu will now include advanced molecular biomarker solutions, flow cytometry, cytogenetics, genomics, and bioinformatics solutions. New genomic profiling capabilities will enhance biomarker characterization and improve patient stratification for clinical trials and treatment selection.

"By combining these organizations, we create a single-source provider offering a larger range of biomarker and analytics services while maintaining and expanding the proven expertise of each laboratory," said Trevor Johnson, CEO at Flagship Biosciences. "This will allow our customers to gain deeper insights into their clinical projects through multiple biomarker testing paradigms with cohesive data and analytical capabilities, managed in a simplified project workflow."

To learn more about Flagship Biosciences, please visit flagshipbio.com.

About Flagship Biosciences

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, Flagship Biosciences, Inc. is a technology-driven tissue analysis services company delivering the most accurate and informative data available. We are revolutionizing tissue analysis to improve drug development and diagnostics using the power of AI with a consultative approach. Our services and technology dramatically improve on the data and interpretation from traditional pathology methods, eliminating variability associated with typical tissue assessments, and bringing new insights to tissue analysis results. We provide expert scientific consultation for every client. Our team interprets results, contextualizes tissue biology, and identifies the best course for success. For more information, please visit flagshipbio.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Interpace Pharma Solutions

Based in Research Triangle Park, NC, Interpace Pharma Solutions provides complex molecular analysis services supporting clinical trials and diagnostic development. These services include genomic profiling, biomarker solutions, project and data management, bioinformatics analysis, and biorepository services.

About Ampersand Capital Partners

Founded in 1988, Ampersand is a middle market private equity firm with more than $3 billion of assets under management dedicated to growth-oriented investments in the healthcare sector. With offices in Boston, MA and Amsterdam, Netherlands, Ampersand leverages a unique blend of private equity and operating experience to build value and drive superior long-term performance alongside its portfolio company management teams. Ampersand has helped build numerous market-leading companies across each of the firm's core healthcare sectors. Additional information about Ampersand is available at www.ampersandcapital.com.

About BroadOak Capital Partners

BroadOak Capital Partners, with headquarters in Washington, DC, and San Francisco, is a life-sciences focused boutique financial institution that provides direct investment and investment banking services to companies in research tools and consumables, diagnostics, biopharma services, and adjacent markets. BroadOak has led or participated in investments in more than fifty companies across multiple funds and investment vehicles. Learn more about BroadOak at broadoak.com.

About Research Corporation Technologies

Research Corporation Technologies is a Tucson, Arizona based technology investment and management company that provides funding and development for promising life science and biomedical companies. RCT has assets of more than $500 million to advance technology and product development through flexible, long-term investment options. To learn more about RCT, see www.rctech.com.

Media contact
Name: Jason Amsbaugh 
Email: info@sambasci.com 
Phone: 833-467-2622

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spatial-biology-cro-flagship-biosciences-acquires-pharma-services-business-from-interpace-biosciences-301615864.html

SOURCE Flagship Biosciences, Inc.

