Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Global Market Report 2022: Technological Advancements in Sequencing Systems Boosts Growth

Research and Markets
Dublin, Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market : Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report on the global spatial genomics and transcriptomics market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2020 to 2028. The report predicts the global spatial genomics and transcriptomics market to grow with a CAGR of nearly 17% over the forecast period from 2022-2028. The study on spatial genomics and transcriptomics market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2020 to 2028.

The report on spatial genomics and transcriptomics market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global spatial genomics and transcriptomics market over the period of 2020 to 2028. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global spatial genomics and transcriptomics market over the period of 2020 to 2028. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Report Findings

1) Drivers

  • Increasing application of spatial genomics and transcriptomics in identification of biomarkers and in drug discovery

  • Technological advancements in sequencing technologies

  • Significant funding to expand research and development activities in spatial-based technology

2) Restraints

  • Shortage of skilled professionals

3) Opportunities

  • Growing research and development in healthcare and pharmaceutical industry

Segment Covered

The global spatial genomics and transcriptomics market is segmented on the basis of technique, product, application, and end user.

The Global Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market by Technique

  • Spatial Transcriptomics

  • Spatial Genomics

The Global Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market by Product

  • Instruments

  • Consumables

  • Software

The Global Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market by Application

  • Drug Discovery

  • Translational Research

The Global Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market by End User

  • Academic & Research Institutes

  • CROs

  • Pharmaceutical

  • Biotech Companies

Company Profiles

  • 10X Genomics

  • NanoString Technologies Inc

  • Illumina Inc

  • Bio-Rad Laboratories

  • Natera Inc

  • S2 Genomics, Inc

  • Dovetail Genomics

  • Bio-Techne

  • Seven Bridges Genomics

  • Horizon Discovery Group plc

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market Overview

4. Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market Macro Indicator Analysis

5. Global Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market by Technique

6. Global Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market by Product

7. Global Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market by Application

8. Global Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market by End User

9. Global Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market by Region 2022-2028

10. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jagsa2

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


