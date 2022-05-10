U.S. markets close in 4 hours 23 minutes

Spaulding Ridge Named One of Inc. Magazine's 2022 Best Workplaces

·3 min read

The company recognized among peers for its people-first culture and high employee satisfaction

CHICAGO, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spaulding Ridge, global cloud advisory and implementation firm, has been named to Inc. magazine's annual Best Workplaces list for the second year in a row. The firm has received numerous awards for its workplace and company culture, as well as its exceptional consultants.

(PRNewsfoto/Spaulding Ridge, LLC)
(PRNewsfoto/Spaulding Ridge, LLC)

"It's a challenging time for preserving strong culture considering recent COVID outbreaks, a highly competitive talent market, and shifting office policies, but this is an excellent reminder that the Spaulding Ridge culture runs deep," says Jay Laabs, CEO of Spaulding Ridge. "Whether we're at our headquarters in Chicago, our offices around the world, in our individual homes, or traveling to be with clients, we take our core tenets with us, engaging on a personal level with everyone we work with and fostering a healthy work environment."

The firm fosters its strong culture through continuing DE&I initiatives, specialized learning and development trainings, and the promotion of company-wide transparent communications. Spaulding Ridge visibly tracks its DE&I metrics and leverages programs specifically designed to broaden its talent pools. Spaulding Ridge is also proud to tout a high employee retention rate.

Inc. magazine's list is a comprehensive measurement of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company culture, whether operating in a physical or virtual facility. Thousands of submissions are reviewed each year, considering comprehensive data from an employee survey and an audit of benefits. Spaulding Ridge is one of only 475 being honored.

"Not long ago, the term 'best workplace' would have conjured up images of open-office designs with stocked snack fridges," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "Yet given the widespread adoption of remote work, the concept of the workplace has shifted. This year, Inc. has recognized the organizations dedicated to redefining and enriching the workplace in the face of the pandemic."

ABOUT SPAULDING RIDGE
Spaulding Ridge is a global cloud advisory and implementation firm that helps leading companies deploy Best-in-Cloud solutions. Spaulding Ridge enables organizations to accelerate operational efficiency, drive digital transformation, and increase competitive advantage.

Spaulding Ridge partners with digitally savvy companies to help:

  • Finance gain control: Increase top-line revenue, gross margins, and profits through better insight. Connect financial planning to strategy and automate financial close processes.

  • Sales increase productivity: Manage quota and territories more consistently and effectively, automate customer contracts and onboarding.

  • Operations drive efficiency: Improve supply chain agility, automate strategic sourcing and purchasing, deliver superior customer service experiences.

To learn more, visit spauldingridge.com.

ABOUT INC. MEDIA
The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

ABOUT QUANTUM WORKPLACE
Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spaulding-ridge-named-one-of-inc-magazines-2022-best-workplaces-301543877.html

SOURCE Spaulding Ridge, LLC

