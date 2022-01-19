Spaulding Ridge Strengthens Cloud Advisory Practice; Welcomes Cloud Executives Ron Dimon and Rick Cadman to Build and Lead

CHICAGO, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spaulding Ridge, global cloud advisory and implementation firm, announced today that it's expanding its cloud advisory practice with the additions of cloud experts Ron Dimon, Partner, Head of the Spaulding Ridge Cloud Advisory Practice, and Rick Cadman, Associate Partner, Head of Strategy and Outcomes.

Under the leadership of Ron and Rick, the Spaulding Ridge Cloud Advisory Practice will help align organizational needs with best practices to maximize their cloud investments. The practice is centered on helping organizations accelerate growth rapidly through strategic and practical advancement of digital transformation. Using cloud road mapping strategies like value engineering and deep diagnostics, along with advanced data and analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML), the pair brings decades of experience working with enterprise organizations on strategy transformation, innovation, and outcomes.

"We saw our clients accelerating their cloud application adoption in 2020 and 2021. Now leaders are stepping back, evaluating their investments and asking themselves how they can hyper automate their systems and processes for maximum growth and operational resiliency," says Sarah Katz, President, Spaulding Ridge. "Rick and Ron have delivered cloud advisory to some of the world's largest organizations and all have seen significant process and operational efficiency improvement. We can't wait to offer these services to our clients."

"It used to be that organizations adopted the cloud to move IT expense from capex to opex. Now many of them see the cloud as a competitive advantage for better growth and agility. Said another way, we've gone from bottom-line cloud to top-line cloud. We can't wait to bring the full digital transformation capabilities of Spaulding Ridge and the cloud to our clients," states Ron Dimon, Partner, Head of the Spaulding Ridge Cloud Advisory Practice.

"Organization have to move quickly in a digital-first economy. Our goal is to fast-track clients using the right tools, processes, and technologies – to have full value chain integration and optimization – so that our clients continue to be first in the marketplace," says Rick Cadman, Associate Partner, Head of Strategy and Outcomes. "Our number one focus is to ensure our clients are future-ready."

Ron Dimon, Partner, Head of Cloud Advisory Practice

Ron is the leading cloud advisor for enterprise organizations across the globe. For over 30 years, Ron has been designing and building Finance and Enterprise Performance Management systems and processes. He has helped organizations across a wide variety of industries become more agile, more insightful, and drive more material value. As a Spaulding Ridge Partner, Ron will lead the Cloud Advisory Practice.

A former Deloitte global finance and analytics executive, Ron has served hundreds of Fortune 100 organizations to co-create solutions and methods to solve difficult challenges and take advantage of new opportunities. Ron is also a recognized Enterprise Performance Management author, with his latest book, "Connected Planning," published in 2021 by Wiley. He is the co-founder of stratuum, a strategy design company.

Rick Cadman, Associate Partner, Head of Strategy and Outcomes

Rick is a veteran in business transformation with 30+ years of consulting and developing a toolbox that helps organizations collaborate to design the future. A former GE Digital leader, Rick has spent the past six years traveling the globe, designing and delivering business transformation solutions for the C-suite.

As the Head of Strategy and Outcomes in the Cloud Advisory Practice at Spaulding Ridge, Rick will work directly with CXOs to solve business problems and create 360-degree alignment to help organizations scale rapidly.

Prior to Spaulding Ridge, Rick co-founded a strategy design company, stratuum, which is also the name of the framework he and Ron designed for accelerating outcomes using roadmaps and proving out value.

About Spaulding Ridge

Spaulding Ridge is a global cloud advisory and implementation firm that helps leading companies deploy Best-in-Cloud solutions. Spaulding Ridge enables organizations to accelerate operational efficiency, drive digital transformation, and increase competitive advantage.

Spaulding Ridge partners with digitally savvy companies to help:

Finance gain control: Increase top-line revenue, gross margins, and profits through better insight. Connect financial planning to strategy and automate financial close processes.

Sales increase productivity: Manage quota and territories more consistently and effectively, automate customer contracts and onboarding.

Operations drive efficiency: Improve supply chain agility, automate strategic sourcing and purchasing, and deliver superior customer service experiences.

To learn more, visit spauldingridge.com.

