SPDR Sees $16 Billion Outflow Exodus Year to Date; ETF League Tables as of April 19

(Table below reflects daily flows on April 19, 2024 and asset totals as of that date.)

ETF Brand League Table

Welcome to the etf.com league table. On this page, you’ll find the U.S. ETF market through different lenses: brand and issuer. What’s the difference? The brand is what the ETF says on the tin. For example, "iShares" is the brand of issuer "BlackRock’s" ETFs. Because many issuers license their ETF infrastructure to third parties, we present the data in both ways. The identification of the correct brand and legal issuer is done by our key data provider, FactSet.

Brand

AUM ($, mm)

Net Flows ($, mm)

% of AUM

YTD 2024 Net Flows($,M)

iShares

2,651,787.79

-927.53

-0.03%

34,537.24

Vanguard

2,474,920.20

-201.41

-0.01%

81,786.41

SPDR

1,250,546.75

-1,020.96

-0.08%

-16,416.57

Invesco

488,914.16

-969.86

-0.20%

22,615.34

Schwab

327,713.25

119.36

0.04%

5,681.82

JPMorgan

147,060.38

91.15

0.06%

12,680.44

First Trust

135,129.79

1,291.69

0.96%

2,325.94

Dimensional

129,998.15

115.86

0.09%

11,120.76

WisdomTree

75,927.09

30.09

0.04%

2,167.25

VanEck

75,731.18

-384.81

-0.51%

4,345.04

Fidelity

67,584.34

21.76

0.03%

13,387.30

ProShares

65,206.03

-447.17

-0.69%

-5,948.09

Global X

45,713.37

-8.58

-0.02%

2,745.64

Pacer

42,447.79

19.81

0.05%

6,633.76

Avantis

38,993.15

47.94

0.12%

4,923.00

Direxion

37,409.15

931.73

2.49%

543.32

Goldman Sachs

32,948.24

9.65

0.03%

-557.14

PIMCO

25,705.12

18.66

0.07%

2,138.49

FT Vest

25,127.85

55.61

0.22%

3,650.36

Capital Group

24,776.93

25.52

0.10%

5,056.32

BlackRock

21,309.99

-208.90

-0.98%

8,640.06

FlexShares

20,503.26

-29.49

-0.14%

-677.34

Xtrackers

20,438.87

13.97

0.07%

-101.19

Grayscale

18,696.09

-133.11

-0.71%

-16,500.13

Innovator

18,119.84

29.97

0.17%

256.95

Franklin

15,710.23

-2.02

-0.01%

1,316.13

Janus Henderson

15,314.70

15.40

0.10%

3,355.63

ARK

14,221.66

-30.28

-0.21%

-22.95

Nuveen

8,734.79

0.59

0.01%

-120.50

Amplify

8,689.52

2.18

0.03%

-507.53

REX Microsectors

8,647.14

0.00

0.00%

175.28

Alerian

8,313.77

1.15

0.01%

246.87

abrdn

8,016.42

0.00

0.00%

179.10

VictoryShares

7,558.56

50.84

0.67%

138.42

PGIM

7,233.02

38.70

0.53%

649.96

KraneShares

6,872.95

-3.14

-0.05%

-9.43

John Hancock

6,340.88

3.57

0.06%

110.28

BNY Mellon

5,755.56

0.00

0.00%

277.83

Hartford

4,607.64

24.11

0.52%

-181.13

ALPS

4,512.90

3.80

0.08%

568.11

US Benchmark Series

4,456.61

23.98

0.54%

414.21

Alpha Architect

4,183.37

39.47

0.94%

1,696.06

IndexIQ

4,098.22

0.00

0.00%

-198.00

Simplify

4,007.87

21.79

0.54%

860.53

Principal

3,935.29

0.88

0.02%

148.10

Invesco DB

3,682.03

1.00

0.03%

-99.96

T. Rowe Price

3,492.93

8.01

0.23%

858.75

GraniteShares

3,443.82

-26.68

-0.77%

1,509.24

American Century

2,989.02

-0.62

-0.02%

40.73

US Commodity Funds

2,867.13

-24.60

-0.86%

-314.70

BondBloxx

2,824.42

0.97

0.03%

328.69

Columbia

2,681.28

5.52

0.21%

525.56

AB Funds

2,642.21

17.93

0.68%

1,182.70

Allianz

2,523.94

8.49

0.34%

530.69

Cambria

2,406.33

-4.95

-0.21%

227.75

ActivePassive

2,382.15

1.35

0.06%

1,568.23

Sprott

2,376.28

0.53

0.02%

52.15

YieldMax

2,301.80

17.08

0.74%

1,305.26

Main Funds

2,254.48

-1.75

-0.08%

123.92

Putnam

2,198.55

-12.98

-0.59%

275.23

Bitwise

2,181.01

-7.37

-0.34%

1,734.30

Aptus

2,085.05

74.44

3.57%

283.39

Eagle

1,909.51

0.00

0.00%

146.16

Distillate

1,838.58

8.62

0.47%

193.69

AdvisorShares

1,837.04

5.44

0.30%

380.03

Neos

1,620.14

15.62

0.96%

809.63

Volatility Shares

1,581.34

10.07

0.64%

1,305.60

Harbor

1,553.29

0.56

0.04%

235.99

Motley Fool

1,490.53

-0.73

-0.05%

32.78

Inspire

1,488.41

9.24

0.62%

87.99

ROBO Global

1,463.13

0.01

0.00%

-38.91

Vident

1,439.34

0.00

0.00%

-0.11

Virtus

1,416.44

0.00

0.00%

277.71

Defiance

1,390.55

0.00

0.00%

134.58

US Global

1,373.79

0.00

0.00%

-486.65

Strive

1,355.48

0.00

0.00%

217.38

Eaton Vance

1,342.32

0.00

0.00%

778.81

Bridgeway

1,303.88

3.91

0.30%

126.71

SEI

1,212.83

0.06

0.00%

1,074.42

Davis

1,099.28

0.00

0.00%

19.50

DoubleLine

1,098.47

0.00

0.00%

186.78

Kovitz

1,025.50

0.00

0.00%

18.52

iM

1,013.55

5.60

0.55%

193.65

ETRACS

984.47

0.00

0.00%

0.00

Neuberger Berman

941.32

-0.56

-0.06%

158.34

CCM

937.68

0.00

0.00%

788.23

Roundhill

925.43

0.00

0.00%

181.17

Timothy

905.48

65.03

7.18%

67.67

Meridian

872.17

0.60

0.07%

24.93

Strategy Shares

854.60

-1.01

-0.12%

-80.32

SP Funds

841.82

1.83

0.22%

190.80

iPath

838.91

0.75

0.09%

-106.51

SoFi

797.14

2.97

0.37%

78.50

HCM

750.73

0.00

0.00%

48.58

TCW

716.58

-0.63

-0.09%

-133.06

AXS Investments

698.75

-5.66

-0.81%

-25.47

Angel Oak

697.45

0.56

0.08%

377.59

RPAR

694.96

-1.40

-0.20%

-18.61

Quadratic

687.43

-3.03

-0.44%

-212.27

Day Hagan

685.17

0.00

0.00%

-18.77

Horizons

672.68

0.00

0.00%

-56.76

Valkyrie

640.40

-1.66

-0.26%

542.18

T-Rex

636.32

16.92

2.66%

662.79

Gotham

585.21

0.00

0.00%

32.82

Bahl & Gaynor

557.62

0.00

0.00%

55.00

LeaderShares

552.68

-0.92

-0.17%

-236.66

Cabana

542.35

-4.51

-0.83%

63.80

The Brinsmere Funds

540.12

0.00

0.00%

17.56

Credit Suisse

534.51

1.53

0.29%

-13.33

Calvert

528.70

-3.12

-0.59%

46.21

Tortoise

514.85

-2.68

-0.52%

-86.42

InfraCap

506.83

0.00

0.00%

21.53

Wahed

500.79

0.00

0.00%

88.83

GMO

463.10

5.15

1.11%

407.86

Monarch

436.80

-0.48

-0.11%

202.94

Brookstone

436.27

0.82

0.19%

46.73

FCF Advisors

432.26

0.00

0.00%

18.80

Oneascent

410.78

1.76

0.43%

56.71

ClearBridge

394.20

-0.01

0.00%

29.32

ClearShares

390.61

0.00

0.00%

-14.31

Nationwide

376.57

0.00

0.00%

-47.57

Touchstone

371.11

0.00

0.00%

53.83

AAM

366.29

0.00

0.00%

56.01

EMQQ

349.23

0.00

0.00%

-47.17

Barclays

348.20

0.00

0.00%

31.46

Matthews

334.72

0.00

0.00%

-4.65

Vert

328.88

0.05

0.02%

15.66

Bushido

328.66

0.00

0.00%

17.13

CastleArk

327.85

-0.03

-0.01%

-14.48

Panagram

325.23

0.00

0.00%

97.75

Overlay Shares

317.87

-0.91

-0.29%

-65.06

Teucrium

289.44

0.00

0.00%

-26.74

FundX

288.22

0.00

0.00%

-0.33

TrueShares

287.58

2.09

0.73%

48.12

Opus Capital Management

283.76

0.00

0.00%

57.41

Adaptive

282.76

0.31

0.11%

0.92

USCF Advisers

278.20

3.42

1.23%

8.93

Natixis

276.00

0.32

0.12%

174.96

Anfield

268.11

-0.48

-0.18%

-7.56

Tidal ETFs

255.89

0.00

0.00%

2.47

Congress

251.51

0.89

0.35%

131.18

Return Stacked

247.72

0.02

0.01%

117.95

Madison

245.85

-1.90

-0.77%

-7.96

Swan

241.93

0.00

0.00%

27.64

PlanRock

240.09

-0.14

-0.06%

119.71

AGF

223.61

0.00

0.00%

-28.42

Brandes

223.56

1.42

0.63%

124.04

Burney

221.84

0.00

0.00%

3.91

STF

221.79

0.00

0.00%

2.23

Mohr Funds

219.63

0.00

0.00%

-26.10

Federated Hermes

215.42

1.78

0.83%

87.51

Fairlead

207.50

0.00

0.00%

-4.70

RiverFront

198.32

0.00

0.00%

-5.94

Little Harbor Advisors

192.64

-0.73

-0.38%

-4.75

UBS

189.72

0.00

0.00%

0.00

CornerCap

189.54

0.00

0.00%

1.26

Summit Global Investments

184.91

0.00

0.00%

-34.42

WBI Shares

184.22

0.00

0.00%

-9.17

SRH

181.13

0.00

0.00%

0.00

Saba

179.87

0.00

0.00%

17.53

Renaissance

176.36

-1.86

-1.05%

-27.64

REX

176.11

0.00

0.00%

160.65

Syntax

175.86

0.00

0.00%

-9.21

Euclidean

175.69

0.00

0.00%

0.61

BrandywineGLOBAL

167.94

0.00

0.00%

-3.25

Adasina

165.11

0.00

0.00%

15.25

Rayliant

161.79

0.24

0.15%

41.05

Agility Shares

158.92

0.00

0.00%

3.07

Core Alternative

156.35

0.00

0.00%

-85.20

Gadsden

147.06

0.00

0.00%

-1.27

Zacks

146.97

-0.01

-0.01%

53.08

Thrivent

145.07

0.96

0.66%

-21.17

Beyond

142.91

0.00

0.00%

-4.07

Siren

137.70

0.00

0.00%

-1.44

ROC

137.46

0.00

0.00%

56.57

Ballast

135.05

0.00

0.00%

16.33

Humankind

134.19

0.00

0.00%

0.02

Knowledge Leaders Capital

130.18

0.00

0.00%

-2.14

Segall Bryant & Hamill

128.54

1.91

1.49%

70.08

Max

125.10

0.00

0.00%

66.86

SoundWatch Capital

124.25

0.00

0.00%

1.91

American Beacon

123.82

0.00

0.00%

28.14

Tema

120.34

0.00

0.00%

55.06

Donoghue Forlines

117.69

0.00

0.00%

3.42

Hennessy

113.91

-0.43

-0.38%

53.07

Polen

112.76

0.81

0.72%

75.74

DB

109.01

0.00

0.00%

-2.06

Applied Finance

107.10

0.00

0.00%

27.36

Strategas

106.15

-0.03

-0.02%

2.23

Rareview Funds

101.46

0.80

0.79%

6.23

Conductor Fund

97.33

0.00

0.00%

-5.56

Hoya

96.81

0.00

0.00%

10.18

Impact Shares

95.74

0.92

0.97%

-0.08

FPA

93.74

0.00

0.00%

36.14

Subversive

91.10

0.00

0.00%

70.92

First Manhattan

88.81

0.28

0.31%

0.72

MarketDesk

87.77

0.00

0.00%

0.00

Leuthold

83.22

0.00

0.00%

4.15

Q3

82.39

0.54

0.66%

11.37

ACV

81.22

0.00

0.00%

-2.28

ERShares

81.07

0.00

0.00%

1.52

Absolute

80.97

0.00

0.00%

0.00

Convergence

79.48

0.00

0.00%

39.03

Astoria

79.08

0.00

0.00%

6.07

Altshares

78.50

-0.01

-0.01%

7.40

Alexis

78.25

0.00

0.00%

2.64

ArrowShares

78.06

0.00

0.00%

-1.47

Parametric

74.78

0.00

0.00%

29.26

Faith Investor Services

74.28

0.00

0.00%

15.56

Keating

71.61

0.00

0.00%

11.01

CrossingBridge Funds

70.70

0.00

0.00%

1.70

Sterling Capital

67.66

0.00

0.00%

2.26

F/m

67.55

0.00

0.00%

40.62

Hilton

66.64

0.00

0.00%

49.36

 

66.61

-0.51

-0.76%

68.30

Spear

66.13

0.00

0.00%

51.38

IDX

62.30

0.00

0.00%

14.52

Logan

62.10

0.00

0.00%

-1.01

Nicholas

61.48

1.43

2.33%

10.30

Alger

59.76

0.00

0.00%

7.60

Sphere

59.00

0.00

0.00%

-2.97

Regents Park

56.69

0.23

0.41%

-6.81

Cambiar Funds

56.57

0.01

0.01%

1.19

Breakwave

56.54

0.00

0.00%

-15.11

Miller

56.20

-5.99

-10.66%

16.94

EA Series Trust

56.00

0.00

0.00%

8.19

Adaptiv

54.23

0.28

0.52%

-1.38

Argent

53.69

0.00

0.00%

5.54

Formidable

52.40

0.00

0.00%

-3.68

Academy

50.94

0.00

0.00%

0.50

NETL

50.61

0.00

0.00%

-7.97

SmartETFs

49.62

0.00

0.00%

-1.33

Goose Hollow

48.85

0.00

0.00%

-6.65

Aztlan

47.80

0.00

0.00%

-1.07

Western Asset

47.68

-0.01

-0.01%

-8.04

THOR

47.67

0.00

0.00%

-3.38

McElhenny Sheffield

47.09

0.00

0.00%

5.23

Texas Capital

46.25

0.00

0.00%

24.28

SonicShares

43.85

0.00

0.00%

6.27

Leatherback

43.19

0.00

0.00%

-4.46

Hull

43.11

0.00

0.00%

3.87

Acquirers Fund

43.07

0.00

0.00%

-0.06

UVA

41.48

0.00

0.00%

-2.20

Regan

41.10

1.26

3.08%

39.54

Obra

40.95

0.00

0.00%

0.90

River1

40.66

0.00

0.00%

42.29

ZEGA

40.45

0.00

0.00%

-8.46

Discipline Funds

40.20

0.00

0.00%

3.79

Gabelli

38.84

0.00

0.00%

4.13

Meet Kevin

37.58

0.00

0.00%

-2.68

Sovereign's

36.61

0.00

0.00%

8.18

Foundations

36.19

0.01

0.03%

32.53

India

36.08

0.00

0.01%

21.76

Sound Income Strategies

35.07

0.00

0.00%

4.12

AOT

34.57

0.00

0.00%

2.82

Range

34.25

-2.92

-8.52%

19.14

QRAFT

33.60

0.00

0.00%

7.79

Sparkline

33.59

0.00

0.00%

2.50

Calamos

33.27

0.00

0.00%

14.79

Procure

33.16

0.00

0.00%

-2.49

Carbon Collective

32.53

0.00

0.00%

11.23

Trajan

32.52

0.00

0.00%

-2.50

RAM

32.15

0.00

0.00%

2.35

Martin Currie

32.05

0.00

0.00%

-1.56

Innovative Portfolios

31.29

0.00

0.00%

-0.48

Affinity

31.28

0.00

0.00%

0.00

Validus

30.95

0.00

0.00%

0.00

AlphaMark

30.80

0.00

0.00%

1.47

Cultivar

29.91

0.00

0.00%

0.00

North Shore

29.74

0.00

0.00%

30.37

Guru

29.45

0.00

0.00%

-6.16

Counterpoint

29.43

0.00

0.00%

13.73

Bancreek

29.32

-1.37

-4.67%

23.80

Pinnacle

25.98

0.00

0.00%

6.30

Themes

25.52

0.00

0.00%

18.79

Tactical Funds

25.51

0.00

0.00%

1.26

WealthTrust

24.81

0.25

1.02%

6.36

FMQQ

24.64

0.02

0.07%

4.33

Clough

22.99

0.00

0.00%

6.96

PMV

22.72

0.01

0.03%

-1.32

Veridien

22.14

0.00

0.00%

0.57

Clockwise Capital

21.93

0.00

0.00%

3.08

Vesper

21.14

0.00

0.00%

-7.19

Point Bridge Capital

20.76

0.00

0.00%

0.00

Bridges

20.67

0.00

0.00%

1.38

Alternative Access

20.02

0.00

0.02%

7.49

Mairs & Power

19.55

0.00

0.00%

1.56

MUSQ

19.51

0.00

0.00%

5.23

GGM

18.77

0.00

0.00%

4.01

DGA

17.66

0.00

0.00%

0.52

Tuttle

17.53

0.00

0.00%

15.63

Macquarie

15.46

0.00

0.00%

0.00

Robinson

15.30

0.00

0.00%

-2.56

Relative Sentiment

15.28

0.56

3.64%

1.37

Ionic

14.42

0.00

0.00%

1.45

ATAC

14.29

0.00

0.00%

-0.78

The Future Fund

13.04

0.00

0.00%

1.13

Grizzle

12.77

0.00

0.00%

-2.02

Capital Link

12.59

0.00

0.01%

-0.82

LAFFER TENGLER

11.62

0.52

4.44%

3.99

Westwood

9.64

2.41

25.01%

9.75

Morgan Dempsey

9.06

-1.22

-13.51%

-6.17

RiverNorth

8.57

0.00

0.00%

-0.78

Nifty

7.88

0.00

0.00%

0.88

Build

7.52

0.00

0.00%

-9.77

Democracy

7.38

0.00

0.01%

0.00

CoreValues Alpha

7.32

0.00

0.00%

0.00

Altrius

6.71

0.00

0.00%

-0.33

Performance Trust

6.48

0.50

7.69%

6.50

Acruence

6.35

0.00

0.00%

-24.11

MKAM

6.24

0.00

0.00%

0.27

Cullen

6.23

0.00

0.00%

5.06

ETFB

6.16

0.00

0.00%

-0.47

Lyrical

5.93

0.00

0.00%

-0.75

Dynamic

5.61

0.00

0.00%

-1.39

Kurv

5.55

0.28

5.13%

2.19

VegTech

5.51

0.00

0.00%

0.00

Brendan Wood

5.40

0.00

0.00%

1.55

Armada ETF Advisors

5.32

0.00

0.00%

-0.94

IQ Funds

4.97

0.00

0.00%

-0.55

Blue Horizon

4.88

0.00

0.00%

0.00

Honeytree

4.56

0.00

0.00%

1.44

ICE BofAML

4.51

0.00

0.00%

0.00

iMGP

4.02

0.00

0.00%

2.69

USCF

3.99

0.00

0.00%

0.00

Reverb ETF

3.93

0.00

0.00%

0.00

Horizon

3.48

0.00

0.03%

0.00

StockSnips

3.41

0.24

7.14%

3.45

X-Square

3.39

0.00

0.00%

0.00

Jacob

2.88

0.00

0.00%

0.00

Newday

2.80

0.00

0.00%

0.00

Hypatia Capital

2.72

0.00

0.00%

-0.56

Vest

2.55

0.00

0.00%

-2.47

KP Funds

2.54

0.00

0.01%

0.00

CRIT

2.13

0.00

0.02%

-0.17

Arch Indices

2.08

0.00

0.00%

1.57

WHITEWOLF

1.96

0.00

0.00%

0.57

Akros

1.86

0.00

0.00%

0.23

Langar

1.80

0.00

0.00%

1.62

Kingsbarn

1.69

0.00

0.00%

-0.57

iREIT

1.41

0.00

0.00%

1.49

New Capital

1.09

0.00

0.00%

-0.78

KARB

0.86

0.00

0.00%

0.26

DriveWealth

0.75

0.00

0.00%

0.00

Cboe Vest

0.74

0.00

0.00%

0.62

Onefund

0.00

0.00

0.00%

0.00



ETF Issuer League Table

Welcome to the etf.com league table. On this page, you’ll find the U.S. ETF market through different lenses: brand and issuer. What’s the difference? The brand is what the ETF says on the tin. For example, "iShares" is the brand of issuer "BlackRock’s" ETFs. Because many issuers license their ETF infrastructure to third parties, we present the data in both ways. The identification of the correct brand and legal issuer is done by our key data provider, FactSet.

Issuer

AUM ($, mm)

Net Flows ($, mm)

% of AUM

YTD 2024 Net Flows($,M)



Disclaimer: All data as of 6 a.m. Eastern time the date the article is published. Data is believed to be accurate; however, transient market data is often subject to subsequent revision and correction by the exchanges.


