SPDR Sees $16 Billion Outflow Exodus Year to Date; ETF League Tables as of April 19

Hero image 760x520 green

(Table below reflects daily flows on April 19, 2024 and asset totals as of that date.)

ETF Brand League Table

Welcome to the etf.com league table. On this page, you’ll find the U.S. ETF market through different lenses: brand and issuer. What’s the difference? The brand is what the ETF says on the tin. For example, "iShares" is the brand of issuer "BlackRock’s" ETFs. Because many issuers license their ETF infrastructure to third parties, we present the data in both ways. The identification of the correct brand and legal issuer is done by our key data provider, FactSet.







Story continues

ETF Issuer League Table

Welcome to the etf.com league table. On this page, you’ll find the U.S. ETF market through different lenses: brand and issuer. What’s the difference? The brand is what the ETF says on the tin. For example, "iShares" is the brand of issuer "BlackRock’s" ETFs. Because many issuers license their ETF infrastructure to third parties, we present the data in both ways. The identification of the correct brand and legal issuer is done by our key data provider, FactSet.

Issuer AUM ($, mm) Net Flows ($, mm) % of AUM YTD 2024 Net Flows($,M)







Disclaimer: All data as of 6 a.m. Eastern time the date the article is published. Data is believed to be accurate; however, transient market data is often subject to subsequent revision and correction by the exchanges.





Permalink | © Copyright 2024 etf.com. All rights reserved