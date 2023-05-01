SPE® ACCE (AUTOMOTIVE COMPOSITES CONFERENCE & EXPO) ANNOUNCES: "COMPOSITES: THE KEY TO EV - AUTO AND AIR MOBILITY" - Sept. 6-8, 2023

FREE REGISTRATIONS FOR AUTOMOTIVE, TRUCK, AEROSPACE, EVTOL - ALL TRANSPORTATION OEMs

FIRST KEYNOTE– "WHAT DOES DISRUPTIVE ELECTRIFICATION OF TRANSPORT MEAN FOR INDUSTRIALIZATION OF COMPOSITES?" - JOE SUMMERS, COMMERCIAL DIRECTOR AIRBORNE AND MANAGING DIRECTOR OF AIRBORNE UK

TROY, Mich., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The SPE Automotive Composites Conference & Expo (ACCE) team is announcing its Call for Papers, Sponsors/Exhibitors and attendees for the 23rd annual event September 6 - 8, 2023 at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, Michigan. "COMPOSITES: THE KEY TO EV - AUTO AND AIR MOBILITY" is the theme for the 2023 event. "Composites continue to play a key role in the development of electric vehicles, from safety to range to ergonomics," said Dr. David Jack, professor, Mechanical Engineering at Baylor University and ACCE 2023 co-chair. The industry speeding towards e-mobility is driving an increase in innovative composites applications," said Dr. Christoph Kuhn, assistant to EVP & Chief Engineering Officer, Volkswagen Group of America and ACCE 2023 co-chair. "Composites will soar like never before as air mobility vehicles take flight," added Kuhn.

The First Keynote will be presented by Joe Summers, Commercial Director Airborne and Managing Director Airborne UK. He will present "What Does Disruptive Electrification of Transport Mean for Industrialization of Composites?" The presentation will show how electrification is disrupting most transport segments and creating new ones. This keynote will summarize the key functional challenges for composites in a variety of new and emerging segments and focus on how EVTOL brings functional challenges of aerospace, with production volumes more akin to automotive, and how technology developments are trying to solve them.

The ACCE features technical sessions, panel discussions, keynotes, and exhibits highlighting advances in materials, processes, and equipment for both thermoset and thermoplastic composites in a wide variety of transportation applications. Networking breakfasts, lunches, and receptions enhance the value of the event that typically attracts over 800 attendees from across the globe. Since 2001, the Automotive and Composites Divisions of the Society of Plastics Engineers (SPE®) have jointly produced the ACCE to educate the industry about the benefits of composites in transportation applications.

Story continues

Companies interested in registering, presentating, sponsoring, or exhibiting should contact teri@intuitgroup.com and go to www.speautomotive.com/acce-conference for more info.

For more information see http://speautomotive.com and https://composites.4spe.org. For more information on the SPE, see www.4spe.org.

Media Contact: Teri Chouinard, SPE Auto. Div. Comm. Chair, 248.701.8003, teri@intuitgroup.com

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spe-acce-automotive-composites-conference--expo-announces-composites-the-key-to-ev---auto-and-air-mobility--sept-6-8-2023-301812077.html

SOURCE SPE Automotive Composites Conference & Expo