U.S. markets open in 5 hours 53 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,404.25
    +20.25 (+0.46%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,306.00
    +177.00 (+0.52%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,218.00
    +54.50 (+0.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,233.40
    +18.50 (+0.84%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.25
    +0.02 (+0.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,763.50
    -15.30 (-0.86%)
     

  • Silver

    22.65
    -0.26 (-1.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1718
    +0.0022 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3360
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.91
    -4.45 (-18.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3651
    +0.0032 (+0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9730
    +0.1950 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,158.37
    +1,751.48 (+4.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,113.18
    +72.70 (+6.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,104.24
    +20.87 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,639.40
    -200.31 (-0.67%)
     

SpeakEasy Announces Strategic Plan to Release Multiple Consumer Brands Over the Next 12 Months

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

/THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

ROCK CREEK, BC, Sept. 23, 2021 /CNW/ - SpeakEasy Cannabis Club Ltd. (CSE: EASY) (Frankfurt: 39H) (the "Company" or "SpeakEasy") a holder of a federal licence to cultivate, process, and sell cannabis under the Cannabis Act is pleased to announce it has created a strategic plan to release multiple consumer-facing brands over the next 12 months. The brands will represent SpeakEasy's agricultural foundation and core principles - product quality, respecting the culture and achieving a competitive price point that will rival our competitors and the black market.(1)

Speakeasy Cannabis Club Ltd. Logo (CNW Group/Speakeasy Cannabis Club Ltd.)
Speakeasy Cannabis Club Ltd. Logo (CNW Group/Speakeasy Cannabis Club Ltd.)

Founder Marc Geen, states, "We're excited about taking the next step with our business, after receiving the sales licence for extracts in early September 2021, the Company has started the brand-budding journey. We're looking forward to releasing brands that tell the story of authenticity within an emerging industry that is dominated by too many faceless offerings and has yet to really capture the true cannabis enthusiast from the black market."

Brand Positioning

Speakeasy invested in a comprehensive discovery study to identify under-served areas of the market. The study brought back 3 key points that were consistent across the nation. Simply stated - consumers want real "premium" quality, consistent quality and availability, and economically priced options. These 3 key points were identified as the most important areas that are not being capitalized on with the current offerings.

Using data collected from the market, SpeakEasy was able to establish each of its upcoming brand's position in the recreational market. This research reinforces the Company's agricultural strategies from day one - greenhouse products will serve middle market consumers and it is a segment that is currently saturated.

Brand Launch Strategy

SpeakEasy has been continually dedicating time and resources to ensure the Company's brands have a successful launch across Canada. Recently, the Company hired a Manager of Marketing and Sales who comes from a successful background of marketing and sales for one of the largest live entertainment companies in Western Canada. LOI's have also been signed with a National Sales Teams that will grant SpeakEasy access to strong market knowledge, existing relationships, and front of line sales support.

Additionally, the team brings with them in depth relationships that will make up the complete marketing mix of - in store, online digital, public relations, and events, while being rooted in culture.

Three Distinct Market Segments that Offer the Company Immediate Opportunity in the Canadian Cannabis Industry

Brand Opportunity One: High-End Craft Indoor Flower

The first brand will enter the market with 4 high THC legacy strains. This brand narrative highlights SpeakEasy's deep roots embedded in "BC Bud". Through the rigorous strain selection process, we have been able to achieve THC levels of over 25%. It's a common goal between SpeakEasy's growers to achieve up to 30 % THC levels with select strains.

Brand Opportunity Two: Alive Extracts

The second brand will be built around SpeakEasy's robust outdoor supply chain to create products that will compete with Cannabis 2.0 pricing in the lucrative and expanding extract market. These products will be heavily targeted to the expanding dab culture and pertain to products offering such as live resin Vape, live resin sugar, terp sauce, diamonds and other forms of high THC extracts.

Brand Three: Economically Priced Flower & Extracts

Our third brand will take advantage of favorable growing conditions and being one of the largest outdoor licenced growing facilities in Canada. The brand will enter the market with 3 products: dried flower, pre-rolls and ratio-based extracts. Each product will be competitively priced.

Founder Marc Geen further states, "We understand that there are still huge gaps in product offerings and some sections of the industry have yet to emerge. While the industry talks about a glut of product, we see this as a result of poor quality, backlog of stale products, and lack of product innovation. This is 'Cannabis 2.0', and since day one, we have always stated that this is an industry that's no different than wine; it's agriculture as an art."

About the Canadian Cannabis Market

The Canadian recreational market has shown a drastic increase in retail cannabis sales. The average sale from Q1 2019 has increased by 275% when compared to Q1 2020. Additionally, retail sales in 2020 have grown exponentially as well, seeing a 66% increase when comparing January 2020 to July 2020.(2)

Statista is predicting 2021 recreational sales to top $4B, an increase of 60% from the previous year. Recreational sales of cannabis extracts have also grown exponentially. When comparing March 2020 sales of $527,978 to March 2021 sales of $1,659,370, the market has shown a growth of 109%.[3]

Warrant Extension

On September 28, 2018, the Company issued an aggregate of 3,863,804 units (the "2018 Units"). Each 2018 Unit was comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Common Share") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire an additional Common Share at a price of $1.00 per share until September 27, 2021. In accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"), the Company has extended the expiry date of the Warrants for an additional 12 month period, such that the new expiry date of the Warrants will be September 27, 2022. The CSE granted the Company an exemption from the requirement set forth in Section 7.4.1(d) of CSE Policy 6 that 10 trading days remain prior to the original expiry date when applying to amend the terms of the Warrants.

About SpeakEasy Cannabis Club Ltd.

SpeakEasy Cannabis Club Ltd. holds a cultivation, processing and sales licence issued by Health Canada under the Cannabis Act. SpeakEasy owns 290 acres of land in Rock Creek, British Columbia, and leverages five generations of farming experience in B.C. as well as its favorable location to grow and process high-quality cannabis products at low cost. SpeakEasy cultivates small batch, high quality craft cannabis at scale in a portion of its 63,200 square foot indoor cannabis complex and has completed its harvest of its 60-acre outdoor field.

On behalf of the Board of the Directors

Forward Looking Statement

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause SpeakEasy's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

Forward-looking statements in this document include statements concerning SpeakEasy's expectations concerning the introduction of its brands and the timing thereof; Canadian recreational cannabis market trends and all other statements that are not statements of historical fact.

Although SpeakEasy believes the forward-looking information contained in this news release is reasonable based on information available on the date hereof, by their nature forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. By their nature, these statements involve a variety of assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, levels of activity and achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements.

Examples of such assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, assumptions, risks and uncertainties associated with general economic conditions; COVID-19, adverse industry events; future legislative and regulatory developments involving cannabis; the Company's ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favorable terms; the cannabis and hemp industries and markets in Canada and generally; the demand for CBD distillate, cannabis and cannabis related products, the ability of SpeakEasy to implement its business strategies; competition; the ability of SpeakEasy to obtain and retain all applicable licences under the Cannabis Act and other assumptions, risks and uncertainties.

THE FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS NEWS RELEASE REPRESENTS THE EXPECTATIONS OF THE COMPANY AS OF THE DATE OF THIS NEWS RELEASE AND, ACCORDINGLY, IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE AFTER SUCH DATE. READERS SHOULD NOT PLACE UNDUE IMPORTANCE ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND SHOULD NOT RELY UPON THIS INFORMATION AS OF ANY OTHER DATE. WHILE THE COMPANY MAY ELECT TO, IT DOES NOT UNDERTAKE TO UPDATE THIS INFORMATION AT ANY PARTICULAR TIME EXCEPT AS REQUIRED IN ACCORDANCE WITH APPLICABLE LAWS.

The Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

(1)

https://mjbizdaily.com/canadas-legal-cannabis-market-continues-to-erode-illicit-markets-share/

(2)

https://www.canada.ca/en/health-canada/services/drugs-medication/cannabis/research-data/market/extracts.html

(3)

https://www.statista.com/statistics/1244942/canada-legal-recreational-cannabis-market-size/

SOURCE Speakeasy Cannabis Club Ltd.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2021/23/c0532.html

Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood holds these stocks for triple-digit upside — and they're on sale

    These stocks are all about the big payoff.

  • When the stock market pulls back, keep buying — especially these five companies

    It’s time to start buying this September pullback in the stock market. Lehman Brothers blew up in 2008 because the U.S. government failed to realize it was too big to fail. Lehman had sold a lot of flawed financial products around the world, so when it blew up, it created systemic problems.

  • Evergrande's second-biggest shareholder plans to sell entire stake

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Chinese Estates Holdings, the second-biggest shareholder of embattled developer China Evergrande, said on Thursday it has sold $32 million worth of its Evergrande stake and plans to exit the holding completely. "The directors are cautious and concerned about the recent development of China Evergrande Group including certain disclosure made by China Evergrande Group on its liquidity," Chinese Estates said in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange. With $305 billion in liabilities, Evergrande is struggling to meet its debt obligations and investors worry that the rot could spread to creditors including banks in China and abroad.

  • ‘It’s really easy to navigate’ this stock market, says a BofA star strategist. Here’s what she says to do

    Head of U.S. equity and quantitative strategy at Bank of America, Savita Subramanian offers her best strategy for navigating topsy-turvy financial markets as the U.S. economy attempts to claim a sustained recovery from COVID-19.

  • FedEx just painted a disturbing picture of the job market

    FedEx sends shockwaves to bullish investors with its commentary on the jobs market.

  • BlackBerry Limited (BB) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    With me on the call today are Executive Chair and Chief Executive Officer, John Chen; and Chief Financial Officer, Steve Rai. After I read our cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements, John will provide a business update, Steve will review the financial results.

  • Why Nio Stock Moved Higher Today

    Nio shares have taken a hit from macro news recently, but some company-specific developments may be pushing it higher today.

  • Why Peloton Interactive Is Tumbling While the Market Is Soaring

    Shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) were falling 6% in midday trading Wednesday on no specific news related to the connected fitness equipment maker, but following a weeks-long slide in its stock. Peloton stock is now down 45% from its 52-week high and off more than 33% year to date. Doubts persist about the ability of Peloton to continue growing in a post-pandemic world.

  • Powell: Fed is evaluating launch of digital currency

    CoinDesk Learn Editor Ollie Leech joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's comments on digital currency and if NFL star Tom Brady should be taking his salary in cryptocurrency.&nbsp;

  • September Sell-Off: Best Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    Most of what gets published in the financial media separates investors and companies into two camps: Value and growth. But that doesn't make any sense. It was Warren Buffett who said, "Price is what you pay.

  • These stocks are in bear-market territory, but Wall Street expects them to soar as much as 68%

    More than 100 large-cap stocks are at least 20% below their 52-week highs. But analysts love Micron Technology, Activision Blizzard and JD.com, among others.

  • Facebook falls on Apple ad changes, Workhorse suspends deliveries, Netflix gains on bullish call

    Ines Ferre breaks down some of Wednesday’s early stock movers, including: Facebook lower after warning Apple’s privacy changes could impact Q3 results, Workhorse under pressure after halting electric van deliveries, and Netflix gaining after a price target boost at Stifel.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • I'm Sitting On a Record Amount of Cash: Here Are 5 Stocks I'm Looking to Buy

    If you buy high-quality companies and hang onto them for long periods of time, your chances of growing your initial investment by leaps and bounds goes up significantly. What's more, Novavax's vaccine development platform should allow it to quickly tackle new variants and develop potential combination treatments in the future.

  • China Stocks From Property to Tech Jump as Evergrande Hopes Rise

    (Bloomberg) -- Beaten-down Chinese shares from property developers to tech giants and casinos advanced on Thursday amid hopes that China Evergrande Group is making progress in dealing with payment deadlines.Most Read from BloombergIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageHow the Child Care Crisis Became a Global Economic FiascoBerlin

  • Should I Avoid Micron Technology, Inc. (MU)?

    The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. We have processed the filings of the more than 873 world-class investment firms that we track and now have access to the collective wisdom contained in […]

  • AbbVie Stock Gets Pounded; How To Make A 15% Annualized Return With A Covered Call

    If ABBV closes above 110 on the expiration date, the shares will be called away at 110, leaving the trader with a total gains of $555.

  • Why Carnival Stock Beat the Market Today

    An analyst's positive note on the company's future adds to the bullishness coming back to its shares.

  • 5 Stocks to Buy in the September Sell-Off

    History has shown that a market sell-off is a great time to add quality companies to your portfolio. At a market capitalization of $300 billion, Adobe is one of the largest software companies in the world. The company breaks its results into three categories.

  • Major Evergrande Backer Chinese Estates May Sell Its Shares

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese Estates Holdings Ltd. sold shares in China Evergrande Group and said it may exit all its holdings, a major withdrawal of support from one of the embattled developer’s long-time backers.Most Read from BloombergIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageHow the Child Care Crisis Became a Global Economic FiascoBerlin