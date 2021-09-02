U.S. markets open in 5 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,526.75
    +5.50 (+0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,324.00
    +34.00 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,631.50
    +22.25 (+0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,290.80
    +4.20 (+0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.60
    +0.01 (+0.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,816.40
    +0.40 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    24.22
    -0.00 (-0.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1851
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3020
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.24
    -0.24 (-1.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3789
    +0.0019 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0020
    -0.0210 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,868.38
    +2,628.43 (+5.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,295.10
    +81.94 (+6.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,148.40
    -1.44 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,543.51
    +92.49 (+0.33%)
     

SpeakEasy Receives Amendment to its Sales Licence from Health Canada to Sell Extract Products

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

/THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

ROCK CREEK, BC, Sept. 2, 2021 /CNW/ - SpeakEasy Cannabis Club Ltd. (CSE: EASY) (Frankfurt: 39H) (the "Company" or "SpeakEasy") a holder of a federal licence to cultivate, process, and sell cannabis under the Cannabis Act is pleased to announce that it has received an amendment to its sales licence that allows the sale of concentrates, edibles and topicals directly to the medical and recreational markets in Canada.

Speakeasy Cannabis Club Ltd. Logo (CNW Group/Speakeasy Cannabis Club Ltd.)
Speakeasy Cannabis Club Ltd. Logo (CNW Group/Speakeasy Cannabis Club Ltd.)

About the Sales Amendment

Health Canada has amended SpeakEasy's current licence to include authorization for the Company to sell additional classes of cannabis including extracts, concentrates, topicals and edibles. The amendment also allows the Company to sell extracts, concentrates edibles and topicals into the recreational market and also directly to medical patients. This amendment allows the Company to ship products across the country into one of the fastest growing product categories in the Canadian cannabis market.(2)

Founder, Marc Geen states, "This is a major milestone for SpeakEasy, becoming as vertically integrated as possible, in order to be efficient and cost effective has been a goal from the beginning and achieving this licence, was an extremely important piece of that strategy. With our huge low-cost outdoor grow facility, our on-site lab, on-site packaging fulfilment and finally sales and distribution direct to the consumer and recreational market, we now have everything we need to bring our high quality and low-cost products directly to market. With this final piece, our brands can come to life, the journey of fulfilling our vision of becoming a recognized brand in the industry, can begin."

Consumer Facing Brands

As SpeakEasy continues to build on its agricultural success, the focus has never shifted from the opportunity in establishing consumer brand loyalty. The agricultural foundation that the Company has achieved is a critical steppingstone into this next phase. The stage is set, as SpeakEasy continues to build on its core principles - product quality, respecting the culture and achieving a competitive price point. The Company believes that the Canadian cannabis market is years from maturity and full of opportunity and is excited about this next phase of their business.

Additional Revenue Stream

The amendment to SpeakEasy's licence allows the Company the opportunity to pursue additional revenue streams in addition to the established business-to-business sales, with potential for increased margins and more consistent cash flows. The business will continually seek innovative ways to establish new revenue streams in the evolving market while building strong relationships.

Extracts Processing Infrastructure

SpeakEasy continues to process its 2020 outdoor harvest into a variety of extract products. The Company anticipates processing the remainder of the yield before the end of the calendar year.

The onsite extraction facility is fully operational and has the ability to produce up to 250 KG of concentrates per month, or 3,000,000 grams per year and is capable of covering the entire spectrum of the extraction market. The Company anticipates processing it's estimated 144,000 KG 2021 outdoor harvest within a 12 month period.

SpeakEasy has been dedicated to building a solid portfolio of extraction assets to compete with the rapidly growing extracts market. The Company is excited to increase its line of value-added products while continuing to increase margins. SpeakEasy extracts brands will focus on delivering high-quality extracts to the consumer market.

This sales licence amendment brings SpeakEasy one step closer to becoming one of Canada's leading cannabis companies.

About Canada's Cannabis Market

The Canadian cannabis market grew 118% in 2020 to $2.6B and is expected to grow another 60% by the end of 2021.(1)(3)

Sales of cannabis extracts and concentrates tripled between the first and final quarter of last year, ending 2020 with approximately $324 million in retail sales, according to Statistics Canada data(2). In the January-March period, the extracts products made up 7.4% of sales. By the end of the fourth quarter, they increased to 14.9%.(2)

Founder Marc Geen, further states: "This industry keeps getting more exciting as it grows and matures. Informed, educated consumers, higher-quality and the demand for fair pricing are the driving forces within the Canadian cannabis market and I feel we can accommodate all of those demands. Right now is a great time to be in this industry, it's the golden era of cannabis and we feel that SpeakEasy has positioned itself correctly to be able to leverage all of our strengths. As always, thank you to our incredible staff, shareholders and everyone in the SpeakEasy family, without you none of this would be possible."

About SpeakEasy Cannabis Club Ltd.

SpeakEasy Cannabis Club Ltd. holds a cultivation, processing and sales licence issued by Health Canada under the Cannabis Act. SpeakEasy owns 290 acres of land in Rock Creek, British Columbia, and leverages five generations of farming experience in B.C. as well as its favourable location to grow and process high-quality cannabis products at low cost. SpeakEasy cultivates small batch, high quality craft cannabis at scale in a portion of its 63,200 square foot indoor cannabis complex and has completed its harvest of its 60-acre outdoor field. Total yearly production of cannabis flower and biomass is projected to be in excess of 144,000 kilograms in 2021.

On behalf of the Board of the Directors

Forward Looking Statement

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause SpeakEasy's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

Forward-looking statements in this document include statements concerning SpeakEasy's expectation that the receipt of the amendment to its license will allow it to pursue additional revenue streams, expectations concerning potential for increased margins and more consistent cash flows; its expectations that it will process the balance of its 2020 harvest before the end of the calendar year, projections that its total yearly production of cannabis flower and biomass will be in excess of approximately 144,000 kilograms in 2021 and the expected timing to process scuh production, its expecations concerning the projected growth of Canada's cannabis industry, including sales of cannabis extracts and concentrates, and its intent to produce and sell high quality craft cannabis, and all other statements that are not statements of historical fact.

Although SpeakEasy believes the forward-looking information contained in this news release is reasonable based on information available on the date hereof, by their nature forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. By their nature, these statements involve a variety of assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, levels of activity and achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements.

Examples of such assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, assumptions, risks and uncertainties associated with general economic conditions; COVID-19, adverse industry events; future legislative and regulatory developments involving cannabis; the Company's ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favorable terms; the cannabis and hemp industries and markets in Canada and generally; the demand for CBD distillate, cannabis and cannabis related products, the ability of SpeakEasy to implement its business strategies; competition; the ability of SpeakEasy to obtain and retain all applicable licences under the Cannabis Act and other assumptions, risks and uncertainties.

THE FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS NEWS RELEASE REPRESENTS THE EXPECTATIONS OF THE COMPANY AS OF THE DATE OF THIS NEWS RELEASE AND, ACCORDINGLY, IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE AFTER SUCH DATE. READERS SHOULD NOT PLACE UNDUE IMPORTANCE ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND SHOULD NOT RELY UPON THIS INFORMATION AS OF ANY OTHER DATE. WHILE THE COMPANY MAY ELECT TO, IT DOES NOT UNDERTAKE TO UPDATE THIS INFORMATION AT ANY PARTICULAR TIME EXCEPT AS REQUIRED IN ACCORDANCE WITH APPLICABLE LAWS.

The Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

https://www.forbes.com/sites/javierhasse/2021/04/14/canada-cannabis-sales-doubled-in-2020-hitting-26b-heres-whats-next/?sh=19c1d546494f

https://mjbizdaily.com/canadian-cannabis-extracts-topped-ca324-million-in-sales-in-2020/#:~:text=Canadian%20cannabis%20extracts%20topped%20CA%24324%20million%20in%20sales%20in%202020,-Published%20May%206&text=Sales%20of%20cannabis%20extracts%20and,to%20new%20Statistics%20Canada%20data.(2)

https://global-uploads.webflow.com/596691afde3c5856d866ae50/6064d8c226e976f615298217_Q121_CA%20Cann_Brand%20Health_Market%20Report_FINAL.pdf (3)

SOURCE Speakeasy Cannabis Club Ltd.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2021/02/c3399.html

Recommended Stories

  • Stravito raises $14.6M to create a 'Netflix for enterprise market research'

    Market research and insights are often underutilized assets for enterprises but it’s usually too hard to find content and there’s a lot of duplication, or information isn’t used well. Swedish startup Stravito says it can centralize internal and external data sources and create something more akin to a 'Spotify or Netflix' for these kinds of assets, making them far more usable and consumable, they say. It's clearly onto something, since it's now raised a €12.4million ($14.6million USD) series A funding round led by Endeit Capital, with additional investment from existing investors HenQ, Inventure and Creades.

  • Warren Buffett is hanging on to these stocks for stable income — you could too

    Warren Buffett still likes these high-yield plays — maybe you should too.

  • Why Lucid shares tanked 10% on Wednesday

    Lucid Motors (LCID) shares closed more than 10% lower on Wednesday at $17.79 a piece. The stock was under pressure because a lockup period expired for some of the electric vehicle company's big investors.

  • Why these Cathie Wood growth stocks are set up for a September surge

    The ace stock picker believes these stocks still have a significant amount of upside.

  • Google stock has quietly gone berserk — here's why

    The hottest FAANG stock around isn't Apple or Netflix, it's Google. Here's why.

  • Nio slumps over Q3 deliveries cut, Xpeng falls on manufacturing shift

    Nio shares fell on Tuesday after the company cut its Q3 delivery outlook. Meanwhile, Xpeng shares dive despite August deliveries nearly tripling in 2021. Yahoo Finance's Myles Udland and Brian Sozzi share the details.

  • Chewy stock drops after Q2 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down Chewy's Q2 earnings.&nbsp;

  • Ethereum hits highest levels since May

    CoinDesk Learn Editor Ollie Leech explains why Ethereum price jumped on Wednesday.&nbsp;

  • Forget short-term stock-market fads and just buy these 5 rocketing tech stocks

    Looking at the latest headlines, it’s easy to concoct a narrative around short-term investment trends based on your personal tastes. Is the Afghanistan chaos good or bad for defense firms? Recent share performance and recent earnings in these five $20 billion-plus companies proves this sector remains a massive growth center for Wall Street regardless of the short-term news cycle.

  • Why Fastly and Cloudflare Shares Jumped Today (and Akamai Ticked Higher)

    Shares of content delivery network (CDN) providers Fastly (NYSE: FSLY), Cloudflare (NYSE: NET), and Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ: AKAM) were all trading higher Wednesday. Fastly and Cloudflare in particular had jumped sharply, up 7% and 6%, respectively, as of 1:10 p.m. EDT; Akamai was up about 1% as of this writing. The tech stocks were likely up for two main reasons: a bullish day in the overall market (particularly for tech stocks) and a note from a Piper Sandler analyst saying a new security feature from Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) could benefit CDN specialists Fastly, Cloudflare, and Akamai.

  • Why Alibaba Shares Are Rising

    Shares of Chinese companies, including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA), are trading higher as the sector rebounds from recent weakness despite continued regulatory concerns. The gaming, education and technology sectors have been under regulatory pressure this year, which has driven volatility in the overall Chinese market. Alibaba shares were otherwise trading lower last week on continued volatility in Chinese stocks amid regulatory concerns. The SEC reportedly started issuing additional

  • AMC stock deserves to crash 87%: analyst

    Here's why this analyst just dropped the hammer on his rating for AMC's stock.

  • AbbVie Slumps On New FDA Order For Arthritis Drug — Is It A Buy Or A Sell?

    Is AbbVie stock a buy or a sell after the FDA said arthritis drug, Rinvoq, would need to include a warning label?

  • ChargePoint Misses Q2 Earnings, But Revenue Surges As EV Demand Charges Ahead

    ChargePoint missed earnings but beat sales estimates as EV charging demand ramps up. CHPT stock rose modestly.

  • 15 Good Stocks to Buy Right Now

    In this article, we discuss the 15 good stocks to buy right now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Good Stocks to Buy Right Now. Investors are practicing extreme caution amid uncertainty caused by the resurgence of COVID-19 all over the world. Nonetheless, the market has […]

  • 2 Smart Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Growth stocks are not for the faint of heart. They are often risky, highly volatile investments, especially over short periods of time. But if you adopt a long-term mindset, those rapidly growing companies could help you make bank.

  • Stocks Mixed as China Fires Fresh Regulatory Salvo: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks were mixed Thursday as Chinese technology shares pared a climb following a fresh regulatory assault from Beijing. Traders were also cautious as they await U.S. jobs data to gauge the stimulus outlook.Chinese tech shares listed in Hong Kong came off their highs after criticism of ride-hailing firms highlighted risks from the nation’s ongoing crackdown on private industries. China’s overall market was steady, with traders assessing a central bank step to cushion the eco

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • 15 Stocks to Buy Today According to Jim Cramer

    In this article, we discuss the 15 stocks to buy today according to Jim Cramer. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks to Buy Today According to Jim Cramer. There are few investors who have tasted success in other professions as well. Investing is a […]

  • Is Nvidia Stock A Buy After Strong Earnings, Guidance?

    Nvidia chips power a future of self-driving cars and cloud gaming, while the global semiconductor market is in a supply crunch. Is Nvidia stock a good buy now?