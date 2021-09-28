U.S. markets open in 3 hours 48 minutes

Speakers Market 2021-2025 to grow by $ 28.37 bn during 2021-2025 | Increasing adoption of smart speakers to boost growth | Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The speakers market is poised to grow by $ 28.37 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 13.56% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis.

Attractive Opportunities in Speakers Market by Technology, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
To know exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request A Free Sample Report

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Bose Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Corp., and Xiaomi Corp. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The increasing adoption of smart speakers has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, privacy concerns associated with smart speakers might hamper market growth.

Scope of Speakers Market Report:

Report coverage

Details

Base Year

2020

Forecast Period

2021-2025

Incremental Growth

$ 28.37 billion

CAGR

Accelerating at 13.56%

No. of Pages

120

Segmentation

By geography:-

South America

Drivers

Challenges

Trends

Speakers Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Speakers Market is segmented as below:

  • Technology

  • Product

  • Geography

Download a free sample@ https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44290

Speakers Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The speakers market report covers the following areas:

  • Speakers Market size

  • Speakers Market trends

  • Speakers Market industry analysis

Technavio identifies the increasing focus on AI-ready speakers as one of the prime reasons driving the speakers market growth during the next few years.

Speakers Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the speakers market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the speakers market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Gain access to our repository of 17,000+ market research reports instantly for Benchmarking your Marketing Strategies to lead among competitors.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Speakers Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist speakers market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the speakers market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the speakers market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of speakers market vendors

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020-2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • Stereo speakers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Smart speakers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Technology

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Technology

  • Wireless speakers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Wired speakers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Technology

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Alphabet Inc.

  • Amazon.com Inc.

  • Apple Inc.

  • Bose Corp.

  • Koninklijke Philips NV

  • LG Electronics Inc.

  • Panasonic Corp.

  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

  • Sony Corp.

  • Xiaomi Corp.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/speakers-market-2021-2025-to-grow-by--28-37-bn-during-2021-2025--increasing-adoption-of-smart-speakers-to-boost-growth--technavio-301385878.html

SOURCE Technavio

