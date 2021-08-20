Speakers Market to Grow by USD 28.37 billion during 2021-2025 | Alphabet Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. emerge as Key Contributors | Technavio Insights

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Attractive Opportunities with Speakers Market by Technology, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Do you know the speakers market size is expected to reach a value of $ 28.37 bn during 2021-2025? The speaker market research report provides valuable insights on the post-COVID-19 impact on the market, which will help companies evaluate their business approaches. Furthermore, the report extensively covers market segmentation by technology (wireless speakers and wired speakers), product (stereo speakers and smart speakers), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Impact of COVID-19

The industry is expected to have a positive impact due to the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The market will have a direct impact due to the spread. In the short term, the market demand will show Superior growth due to the increase in infections and reduced economic activity.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by Technology, which is the leading segment in the market?

The speakers market will register significant growth in the wireless speakers segment due to the adoption of wireless communication technologies.

At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The speakers market has the potential to grow by USD 28.37 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 13.56%.

Who are the top players in the market?

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Bose Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Corp., and Xiaomi Corp. are some of the major market participants.

What are the key market drivers and challenges?

The increasing adoption of smart speakers is notably driving the speakers market growth, although factors such as privacy concerns associated with smart speakers may impede the market growth.

How big is the APAC market?

45% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period.

In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this speakers market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Speakers Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Speakers Market is segmented as below:

Technology

Product

Geography

Speakers Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The speakers market report covers the following areas:

Speakers Market Size

Speakers Market Trends

Speakers Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the increasing focus on AI-ready speakers as one of the prime reasons driving the Speakers Market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Speakers Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist speakers market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the speakers market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the speakers market across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of speakers market vendors

