Speakers market size to grow by USD 115.46 billion from 2022 to 2027: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio categorizes the global speakers market as a part of the global consumer electronics market, which covers products and companies engaged in the manufacturing/marketing of consumer robotics, home audio and video products, televisions, digital cameras, and related products.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Speakers Market 2023-2027

The global speakers market size is estimated to increase by USD 115.46 billion between 2022 and 2027. The market's growth momentum will be progressing at a CAGR of 30.5%.

Discover some insights on market size before buying the full report - Request a sample report

Global Speakers market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Get detailed insights into the market study. Buy the report!

Global Speakers market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global speakers market is fragmented due to the presence of many diversified international and regional vendors. International players are consistently expanding their footprint by acquiring regional and local players. The high growth potential in the market is attracting many new players. This is intensifying the competition among vendors, which is leading to the introduction of many innovative and advanced products.

Some of the prominent vendors in the market include 3nod Group, AAC Technologies Holdings Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Altec Lansing Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Fortune Grand Technology Inc., Foster Electric Co. Ltd., Guangzhou Merry Audio Equipment Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, Lenovo Group Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Pioneer India Electronics Pvt. Ltd., Premier Sound Solutions, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Group Corp., Bose Corp., Bowers and Wilkins, and Xiaomi Inc. and others.

Vendor Offerings -

3nod Group - The company offers speakers such as Artistic Ultra-Thin Profile Speakers.

AAC Technologies Holdings Ltd. - The company offers speakers such as Dual Speaker or SPK plus RCK or receiver.

Alphabet Inc. - The company offers speakers such as Nest Mini Speakers.

Altec Lansing Inc. - The company offers speakers such as Life Jacket Jolt.

Story continues

Global Speakers Market - Segmentation Assessment



Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on the product (stereo speakers and smart speakers), technology (wireless speakers and wired speakers), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

By product, the market growth will be significant in the stereo speakers segment during the forecast period. The segment is driven by advances in technology, the shift from conventional to modern media systems, and the growing inclination of end-users toward appealing designs, high-quality sound, and unrestricted mobility.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global speakers market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global speakers market.

APAC is estimated to contribute 39% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The increasing use of music streaming applications, rising investments in 5G technology, and the proliferation of smartphones are driving the growth of the regional market.

Download a Sample Report

Global Speakers Market – Market Dynamics



Leading Drivers – The market is driven by the increasing adoption of smart speakers. Smart speakers are increasingly becoming popular among consumers as they offer multiple functionalities. They are voice-controlled and are equipped with smart assistants to provide convenience for end-users. They are designed to deliver content related to weather forecasts, news, meeting updates, security alerts, and also notifications related to the appliances used by the users. Their growing demand is encouraging vendors to incorporate the latest technologies in their offerings. These factors coupled with the expanding population of potential customers is driving the growth of the market.

Key Trends – The popularity of multi-room streaming speakers is the major trend in the market. The market is witnessing an increase in the adoption of multi-room speakers among end-users. They are compatible with voice assistants such as Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. These speakers have Wi-Fi connectivity, which enables the streaming of music from one speaker to another. Multi-room streaming speakers improve the convenience of accessing devices as they can be controlled using iOS and Android apps on mobile devices. With the rise in the demand for music streaming services, the demand for multi-room streaming speakers is expected to increase during the forecast period. This trend will positively influence the growth of the global speakers market during the forecast period.

Major challenges – Privacy concerns associated with smart speakers will challenge the growth of the market. Smart speakers are associated with numerous privacy issues as they are connected through some Wi-Fi access point. This increases the risk of cyber threats and the leak of critical information. Besides, there have been several instances in which smart speakers recorded entire conversations and sent them to back-end servers. Such privacy issues associated with the use of smart speakers will reduce the growth potential in the market.

Driver, Trend, and Challenges are the factors of market dynamics that state about consequences & sustainability of the businesses, find some insights from a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this speakers market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the speakers market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the speakers market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the speakers market industry across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of speakers market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The smart home speaker market size in US is expected to increase to USD 3.93 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 18.45%. The rapidly increasing unit sales of smart home speakers is notably driving the smart home speaker market growth in US, although factors such as the privacy and security threats associated with smart home speakers may impede the market growth.

The music market size is expected to increase by USD 50.46 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 11.84%. The increasing adoption of digital music is notably driving the music market growth, although factors such as illegal downloads and piracy may impede the market growth.

Speakers Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 166 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 30.5% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 115.46 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 29.76 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 39% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 3nod Group, AAC Technologies Holdings Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Altec Lansing Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Fortune Grand Technology Inc., Foster Electric Co. Ltd., Guangzhou Merry Audio Equipment Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, Lenovo Group Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Pioneer India Electronics Pvt. Ltd., Premier Sound Solutions, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Group Corp., Bose Corp., Bowers and Wilkins, and Xiaomi Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global speakers market 2017 - 2021

4.2 product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Technology Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Product

6.3 Stereo speakers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Smart speakers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by Product

7 Market Segmentation by Technology

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Technology

7.3 Wireless speakers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Wired speakers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by Technology

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 3nod Group

12.4 AAC Technologies Holdings Ltd.

12.5 Alphabet Inc.

12.6 Altec Lansing Inc.

12.7 Amazon.com Inc.

12.8 Apple Inc.

12.9 Bose Corp.

12.10 Bowers and Wilkins

12.11 Fortune Grand Technology Inc.

12.12 Foster Electric Co. Ltd.

12.13 Guangzhou Merry Audio Equipment Co. Ltd.

12.14 Koninklijke Philips NV

12.15 Lenovo Group Ltd.

12.16 LG Electronics Inc.

12.17 Premier Sound Solutions

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Speakers Market 2023-2027

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/speakers-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-115-46-billion-from-2022-to-2027-a-descriptive-analysis-of-customer-landscape-vendor-assessment-and-market-dynamics---technavio-301706268.html

SOURCE Technavio