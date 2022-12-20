U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,862.00
    +12.75 (+0.33%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,190.00
    +137.00 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,218.25
    +42.50 (+0.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,764.40
    +5.80 (+0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.02
    -0.07 (-0.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,827.30
    +1.90 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    24.35
    +0.08 (+0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0624
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6840
    +0.1030 (+2.88%)
     

  • Vix

    21.48
    -0.94 (-4.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2181
    -0.0003 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.6110
    -0.1190 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,848.38
    +365.62 (+2.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    388.44
    +1.25 (+0.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,370.62
    +9.31 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,280.24
    -287.79 (-1.08%)
     

Speakers market size to grow by USD 115.46 billion from 2022 to 2027: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

·18 min read

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio categorizes the global speakers market as a part of the global consumer electronics market, which covers products and companies engaged in the manufacturing/marketing of consumer robotics, home audio and video products, televisions, digital cameras, and related products.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Speakers Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Speakers Market 2023-2027

The global speakers market size is estimated to increase by USD 115.46 billion between 2022 and 2027. The market's growth momentum will be progressing at a CAGR of 30.5%.

Discover some insights on market size before buying the full report - Request a sample report

Global Speakers market - Customer Landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

  • Key purchase criteria

  • Adoption rates

  • Adoption lifecycle

  • Drivers of price sensitivity

  • Get detailed insights into the market study. Buy the report!

Global Speakers market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global speakers market is fragmented due to the presence of many diversified international and regional vendors. International players are consistently expanding their footprint by acquiring regional and local players. The high growth potential in the market is attracting many new players. This is intensifying the competition among vendors, which is leading to the introduction of many innovative and advanced products.

Some of the prominent vendors in the market include 3nod Group, AAC Technologies Holdings Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Altec Lansing Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Fortune Grand Technology Inc., Foster Electric Co. Ltd., Guangzhou Merry Audio Equipment Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, Lenovo Group Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Pioneer India Electronics Pvt. Ltd., Premier Sound Solutions, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Group Corp., Bose Corp., Bowers and Wilkins, and Xiaomi Inc. and others.

Vendor Offerings -

  • 3nod Group - The company offers speakers such as Artistic Ultra-Thin Profile Speakers.

  • AAC Technologies Holdings Ltd. - The company offers speakers such as Dual Speaker or SPK plus RCK or receiver.

  • Alphabet Inc. - The company offers speakers such as Nest Mini Speakers.

  • Altec Lansing Inc. - The company offers speakers such as Life Jacket Jolt.

Global Speakers Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on the product (stereo speakers and smart speakers), technology (wireless speakers and wired speakers), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

  • By product, the market growth will be significant in the stereo speakers segment during the forecast period. The segment is driven by advances in technology, the shift from conventional to modern media systems, and the growing inclination of end-users toward appealing designs, high-quality sound, and unrestricted mobility.

Geography Overview
By geography, the global speakers market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global speakers market.

  • APAC is estimated to contribute 39% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The increasing use of music streaming applications, rising investments in 5G technology, and the proliferation of smartphones are driving the growth of the regional market.

Download a Sample Report

Global Speakers MarketMarket Dynamics

Leading Drivers – The market is driven by the increasing adoption of smart speakers. Smart speakers are increasingly becoming popular among consumers as they offer multiple functionalities. They are voice-controlled and are equipped with smart assistants to provide convenience for end-users. They are designed to deliver content related to weather forecasts, news, meeting updates, security alerts, and also notifications related to the appliances used by the users. Their growing demand is encouraging vendors to incorporate the latest technologies in their offerings. These factors coupled with the expanding population of potential customers is driving the growth of the market.

Key Trends – The popularity of multi-room streaming speakers is the major trend in the market. The market is witnessing an increase in the adoption of multi-room speakers among end-users. They are compatible with voice assistants such as Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. These speakers have Wi-Fi connectivity, which enables the streaming of music from one speaker to another. Multi-room streaming speakers improve the convenience of accessing devices as they can be controlled using iOS and Android apps on mobile devices. With the rise in the demand for music streaming services, the demand for multi-room streaming speakers is expected to increase during the forecast period. This trend will positively influence the growth of the global speakers market during the forecast period.

Major challenges – Privacy concerns associated with smart speakers will challenge the growth of the market. Smart speakers are associated with numerous privacy issues as they are connected through some Wi-Fi access point. This increases the risk of cyber threats and the leak of critical information. Besides, there have been several instances in which smart speakers recorded entire conversations and sent them to back-end servers. Such privacy issues associated with the use of smart speakers will reduce the growth potential in the market.

Driver, Trend, and Challenges are the factors of market dynamics that state about consequences & sustainability of the businesses, find some insights from a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this speakers market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the speakers market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the speakers market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the speakers market industry across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of speakers market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

  • The smart home speaker market size in US is expected to increase to USD 3.93 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 18.45%. The rapidly increasing unit sales of smart home speakers is notably driving the smart home speaker market growth in US, although factors such as the privacy and security threats associated with smart home speakers may impede the market growth.

  • The music market size is expected to increase by USD 50.46 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 11.84%. The increasing adoption of digital music is notably driving the music market growth, although factors such as illegal downloads and piracy may impede the market growth.

Speakers Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

166

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 30.5%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 115.46 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

29.76

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 39%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

3nod Group, AAC Technologies Holdings Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Altec Lansing Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Fortune Grand Technology Inc., Foster Electric Co. Ltd., Guangzhou Merry Audio Equipment Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, Lenovo Group Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Pioneer India Electronics Pvt. Ltd., Premier Sound Solutions, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Group Corp., Bose Corp., Bowers and Wilkins, and Xiaomi Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global speakers market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Technology Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Product

  • 6.3 Stereo speakers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Smart speakers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Product

7 Market Segmentation by Technology

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Technology

  • 7.3 Wireless speakers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Wired speakers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by Technology

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 3nod Group

  • 12.4 AAC Technologies Holdings Ltd.

  • 12.5 Alphabet Inc.

  • 12.6 Altec Lansing Inc.

  • 12.7 Amazon.com Inc.

  • 12.8 Apple Inc.

  • 12.9 Bose Corp.

  • 12.10 Bowers and Wilkins

  • 12.11 Fortune Grand Technology Inc.

  • 12.12 Foster Electric Co. Ltd.

  • 12.13 Guangzhou Merry Audio Equipment Co. Ltd.

  • 12.14 Koninklijke Philips NV

  • 12.15 Lenovo Group Ltd.

  • 12.16 LG Electronics Inc.

  • 12.17 Premier Sound Solutions

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Speakers Market 2023-2027
Global Speakers Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/speakers-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-115-46-billion-from-2022-to-2027-a-descriptive-analysis-of-customer-landscape-vendor-assessment-and-market-dynamics---technavio-301706268.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Why Tesla Hit Another 2-Year Low Today

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares continued a slide today that has sent the stock price plunging by 55% since late September. Tesla shares had been overvalued for a long time based on the fundamentals. Shares began retreating this fall when demand questions surfaced in its important Chinese market.

  • 5 of the Safest High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy for 2023

    These rock-solid income stocks, with inflation-fighting yields ranging from 4.6% to 8%, provide plenty of reward with minimal risk for investors.

  • Here's Why QuantumScape Shares Soared This Morning

    QuantumScape announced today it has begun shipping prototypes of its solid-state battery cells to potential automotive customers. The company has spent the past two years proving its solid-state battery concept and working toward a commercially viable unit. QuantumScape called today's announcement an important part of the commercialization process and said it was its "key public milestone for the year."

  • Big Changes to 401(k) Retirement Plans Move Ahead in Congress

    Congress is on the verge of passing a bill that aims to help Americans save more for retirement, including raising the age people must start withdrawing money from tax-deferred retirement accounts.

  • Musk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares Retreat

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk pushed back on criticism from one of Tesla Inc.’s most vocal supporters amid growing concern about the chief executive officer’s ability to manage Twitter Inc. and his other businesses.Most Read from BloombergMusk Is Looking for a New Twitter CEO After Losing PollAmazon Ring Cameras Used in Nationwide ‘Swatting’ Spree, US SaysMessi Evacuated by Helicopter After Crowds Swarm World Cup WinnersRussian Gas Flows to Europe Unaffected After Pipeline BlastJustin Bieber Urges Fa

  • Evercore ISI cuts Tesla price target

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at Tesla stock amid analyst downgrades tied to Elon Musk's new involvement in Twitter.

  • Big changes to the retirement system are included in Congress’s end-of-year bill

    These include increasing the age for required minimum distributions from retirement plans to pushing businesses to get more employees enrolled in plans.

  • How Much Lower Will Tesla Stock Go?

    In this video, I will talk about Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), some new price targets from analysts, the damage that the Twitter acquisition has caused, and what investors should know going into 2023.  For the full insights, watch the video, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

  • Is Annaly Capital in Line for a Dividend Cut in 2023?

    Many investors, subsequently, try to offset their losses by turning to high-yield dividend stocks. The mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) is one of the highest-yielding stocks in the market today, paying a juicy 16% dividend yield. Annaly Capital Management invests in mortgages and mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in addition to servicing loans for other mortgage companies.

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Healthcare Stocks

    Against a backdrop of soaring inflation, a slowing economy and persistent rate hikes, assessing the playbook for the coming year, CNBC’s Jim Cramer says it’s more important than ever to look at the past year and see what worked. Basically, which stocks have managed to overcome the bear conditions. Within the components of the S&P 500, energy and utilities have been segments that have beaten the broader market, and generally speaking, so have those of the healthcare sector. But healthcare stocks,

  • 1,000% Move in a Day: Medical Stock Soars on Positive Data

    IceCure Medical, a little-known medical device company surged in after-hours trading Monday. IceCure's Prosense technology proved to be a safe and effective treatment for cancerous kidney tumors.

  • This 28-year-old negotiated her pay to $500,000 — and found work-life balance

    How she job-hopped her way to half a million dollars in pay while also finding more time to spend with her family.

  • Stocks moving after hours: Nike, FedEx, Workday

    Stocks moving in after hours: Nike, FedEx, Workday

  • Analysts Say Buy These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks — Including One With 26% Dividend Yield

    The big market headline this year – all year – has been the steady fall in stocks. The S&P 500 is down 20% for 2022, and the NASDAQ has fallen a disastrous 33%. And while recent data shows that there may be some hope on the inflation front, there may still be storm clouds massing for next year’s stock market. That’s the view of Mike Wilson, Morgan Stanley's chief equity strategist. He’s been a leading voice among the bears this year, and he’s not changing that tune as we head into the New Year.

  • U.S. EV adoption outlook fell by 30% in 2022

    Yahoo Finance autos reporter Pras Subramanian details a recent KPMG survey, which found that auto execs are less bullish on EV adoption compared to 2022.

  • 12 Oil Stocks With Biggest Upside

    In this article, we discuss the 12 oil stocks with the biggest upside. If you want to read about some more oil stocks with the biggest upside, go directly to 5 Oil Stocks With Biggest Upside. The petroleum industry, also known as the oil industry, includes the global processes of exploration, extraction, refining, transportation, and […]

  • Why Nio Stock Erased Early Gains Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock has been turbulent recently, and for good reason. After a big dip yesterday on mounting fears of how the spread of COVID-19 will hurt Chinese consumers and the economy, Nio staged a comeback Tuesday morning. After losing that early jump, Nio's American depositary shares were holding on to a gain of 0.7% as of 12:50 p.m. ET.

  • 3 REITS That Just Increased Their Dividends

    Most everyone loves an early holiday present. And for some real estate investment trust (REIT) investors, that early gift came in the form of a dividend increase over the past two weeks. Of course, a dividend increase is great because it puts more income into the pockets of investors and increases the yield on their purchase price, but more importantly, a dividend increase also signals to the markets that the company expects to perform well, perhaps generating increases in revenue and funds from

  • Jefferies upgrades Moderna stock, raises price target

    Yahoo Finance Live breaks down the action surrounding Moderna after Jefferies analysts upgraded its stock and price target.

  • These 2 Stocks Could Go to Zero

    Famed value investor Benjamin Graham introduced Mr. Market in his 1949 book The Intelligent Investor. Mr. Market, an allegory used to describe the irrational, erratic, and emotional behavior that can drive stock prices up and down, is a good lens through which to view the pandemic-era ups and downs of certain stocks. Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) and Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) have never made much sense as businesses, at least to me.