Spear Phishing Protection Market Report 2022 - Global Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts to 2030

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Spear Phishing Protection Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2022 To 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Rising incidences of spear phishing attacks has increased the demand for spear phishing protection market

Globally, the spear phishing protection market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 11.60% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030 and had registered a market value of US$ 923.65 million in 2021.

This study report represents analysis of each segment from 2020 to 2030 considering 2021 as the base year. Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for each of the respective segments estimated for the forecast period of 2022 to 2030.

Spear phishing is defined as an email or electronic communications scam which has been targeted to an individual, business, enterprises or organization.

The rising digitalization has increased criminal activities such as stealing data for malicious purposes. Various hackers are hacking the critical data from the users and sell that confidential information which is increasing the criminal activities online which is increasing the demand for spear phishing protection.

Spear phishing protection is used as a filter to eliminate or place unsolicited emails and also provides protection towards critical information from hackers. There are various factors that are driving the spear phishing protection markets such as increasing adoption of cloud email security solutions, rising cyber-attacks in the banking and financial sector, healthcare, defense, and e-commerce/retail sector, and others.

Moreover, the rise in internet infiltration worldwide is another major factor that is driving the growth of the market.

Spear Phishing Protection with Services in its Component Segment is the Dominating Segment in the Market

In 2021, the services segment led the overall spear phishing protection market generating more than 60.0% of the total market value. This is attributed to the early adoption of these services over the solutions. Moreover, these services also provide data visualization and data analytics services to the organizations to understand the attacks made on an organization or an end-user.

Spear phishing attacks example include, the RSA Attack (2011), Sony Pictures (2014), U.S Department of Energy Attack, Anthem Medical data breach, email marketing services company Epsilon breach, targeting Airbnb customers (2020) and others.

North America Dominates the Market by Region

The global spear phishing protection market was governed by the North American region having a market share of than more 38.0% in the year 2021. Increasing digitalization and the rise of the utilization of the internet across the region.

Moreover, increasing e-mail security concerns and breaches are some of the major factors driving the market across the region. The US accounts for the largest market share in the North America region due to the presence of advanced technologies and companies are heavily investing in spear phishing protection market for the development of various software solutions.

Key questions answered in this report

  • What are the key micro and macro environmental factors that are impacting the growth of Spear Phishing Protection market?

  • What are the key investment pockets with respect to product segments and geographies currently and during the forecast period?

  • Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2030.

  • Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

  • Which market segment holds a larger market share and why?

  • Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Spear Phishing Protection market?

  • Which is the largest regional market for Spear Phishing Protection market?

  • What are the market trends and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

  • Which are the key trends driving Spear Phishing Protection market growth?

  • Who are the key competitors and what are their key strategies to enhance their market presence in the Spear Phishing Protection market worldwide?

Top Players:

  • Cisco Systems Inc.

  • Votiro Inc.

  • IronScales Ltd.

  • GreatHorn Inc.

  • Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

  • Forcepoint

  • Sophos Ltd.

  • McAfee LLC

  • Barracuda Networks Inc.

  • BAE Systems

  • RSA Security LLC

  • Intel Corporation

  • AO Kaspersky Lab

  • Bitdefender

  • Avira Operations GmbH & Co. KG.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface
1.1. Report Description
1.2. Market Segmentation
1.3. Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Snapshot: Global Spear Phishing Protection Market
2.2. Global Spear Phishing Protection Market, By Component , 2021 (US$ Billion)
2.3. Global Spear Phishing Protection Market, By Protection Type , 2021 (US$ Billion)
2.4. Global Spear Phishing Protection Market, By End-User , 2021 (US$ Billion)
2.5. Global Spear Phishing Protection Market, By Geography, 2021 (US$ Billion)
2.6. Impact of Covid-19
2.7. Attractive Investment Proposition by Geography, 2021
2.8. Competitive Analysis
2.8.1. Market Positioning of Key Spear Phishing Protection Market Vendors
2.8.2. Strategies Adopted by Spear Phishing Protection Market Vendors
2.8.3. Key Industry Strategies

3. Spear Phishing Protection Market: Business Outlook & Market Dynamics
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Global Spear Phishing Protection Market Value, 2020 - 2030, (US$ Billion)
3.3. Market Dynamics
3.4. Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints
3.5. See-Saw Analysis
3.6. Porter's Five Force Model
3.7. PESTEL Analysis

4. Spear Phishing Protection Market: By Component, 2020-2030, USD (Billion)
4.1. Market Overview
4.2. Growth & Revenue Analysis: 2021 Versus 2030
4.3. Market Segmentation
4.3.1. Solutions
4.3.1.1. Cloud
4.3.1.2. Hybrid
4.3.1.3. On-Premise
4.3.2. Services
4.3.2.1. Professional
4.3.2.2. Managed

5. Spear Phishing Protection Market: By Protection Type, 2020-2030, USD (Billion)
5.1. Market Overview
5.2. Growth & Revenue Analysis: 2021 Versus 2030
5.3. Market Segmentation
5.3.1. Data Leak Protection
5.3.2. Email Encryption
5.3.3. Multi-Layered Malware Protection
5.3.4. Social Engineering Protection
5.3.5. Zero Day Prevention
5.3.6. Denial of Service Attack Protection
5.3.7. Ransomware Protection

6. Spear Phishing Protection Market: By End-User , 2020-2030, USD (Billion)
6.1. Market Overview
6.2. Growth & Revenue Analysis: 2021 Versus 2030
6.3. Market Segmentation
6.3.1. BFSI
6.3.2. Defense
6.3.3. Healthcare
6.3.4. Government
6.3.5. Retail
6.3.6. Telecommunication
6.3.7. Media and Entertainment
6.3.8. Transportation
6.3.9. Others

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xk6m1l-phishing?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


