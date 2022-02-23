Spearhead Launches Spearhead Administrative Services, LLC

U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,225.50
    -79.26 (-1.84%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,131.76
    -464.85 (-1.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,037.49
    -344.03 (-2.57%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,945.00
    -35.18 (-1.78%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.26
    +0.35 (+0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,910.60
    +3.20 (+0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    24.60
    +0.29 (+1.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1308
    -0.0024 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9770
    +0.0290 (+1.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3545
    -0.0039 (-0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9840
    -0.0560 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,684.82
    -318.84 (-0.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    862.75
    -7.63 (-0.88%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,498.18
    +3.97 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,449.61
    -461.26 (-1.71%)
     

WELLINGTON, Fla., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spearhead, a premier wealth management, administration, and asset management solutions provider to ultra-high net worth investors, family offices, and private placement markets, has announced it will be spinning out its administrative services business as a stand-alone entity, Spearhead Administrative Services ("SAS"), LLC.

"This milestone is a culmination of our team's dedication and hard work to grow our administration business into one of the top service providers within the private placement marketplace," remarked Todd Walters, Managing Partner & Co-Founder. He further commented, "As the fastest growing division of Spearhead, SAS has reached critical mass, where it can and should be its own standalone business with its own dedicated staff and resources. By separating the administration business from Spearhead's wealth management and asset management businesses, we are creating better alignment with our industry partners and allowing SAS to achieve its full potential."

He added, "When we originally created our administration business, we viewed it as a tremendous differentiator to complement our core wealth management business. Since that time, it has exceeded our initial expectations, and the current team is equipped to continue to provide excellent service to each and every one of our clients within that vertical. This is a win-win for Spearhead, the RIAs and asset managers we partner with, as well as the broader private placement insurance community."

Jarrett Bostwick, Partner, General Counsel and Co-Founder, commented, "When Ken (Foley) joined our firm in 2019, he had a vision for what SAS could become and he, along with his other team members, have brought that vision to life through their extraordinary understanding of the intricacies of the insurance industry, as well as unparalleled client service. Going forward, I have the utmost confidence in Ken and his team to continue to reach new heights as their own firm, and we are excited to be along for the ride."

Ken Foley will become the Chief Executive Officer of SAS. The current SAS team will transition over into the new entity, including Alyson Kest, Chief Compliance Officer, and Patrick Walsh, Chief Operating Officer. In addition, all of the business's current resources and systems will transfer over, which will allow SAS to continue to deliver top flight service to its partners and clients. Todd Walters and Jarrett Bostwick will remain as part of the new firm's Advisory Committee, along with other independent members.

Spearhead is a privately held financial services firm exclusively focused on providing premier wealth management, administration, and asset management solutions to ultra-high net worth investors, family offices, and private placement markets. The firm's business lines include a wealth advisory, an administrative services business for insurance dedicated assets, and an asset management division focused on niche, uncorrelated, and capacity constrained investment opportunities. Founded in 2012, Spearhead has offices in Florida and Massachusetts.

All Securities are offered through Spearhead Capital, LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory Services are offered through Spearhead Capital Advisors, LLC. Consulting and Administration services are offered through Spearhead Innovative Solutions, LLC and its subsidiaries.

David Reynolds,
dreynolds@spearheadllc.com

