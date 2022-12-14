U.S. markets open in 4 hours 16 minutes

SPEC Forms Client Systems Standardized Benchmark Committee

SPEC
·2 min read
SPEC
SPEC

GAINESVILLE, Va., Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Standard Performance Evaluation Corp. (SPEC) announces that the International Standards Group (ISG) has formed the Client Efficiency Committee to oversee the establishment and development of standardized client computing benchmarks for use primarily in national and international standards organizations, governmental regulations and energy efficiency programs for client computing systems. The benchmarks will focus on application types that are often used on notebooks, desktops and workstations.

“We have strong support from SPEC member companies that see the value in creating a globally harmonized active application metric that can be used in regulations to assess both performance and energy efficiency,” said Client Efficiency Committee Chair Roger Tipley. “We invite additional participants to help us meet our goals for delivering fair and complete coverage of client computing systems. This new committee will leverage the testing framework that has been developed in the ISG Server Efficiency Committee, which maintains the SERT suite, the widely used standardized server efficiency benchmark.”

The Client Efficiency Committee is currently developing its goals and starting to define the details for its first client computing benchmark. Members of the ISG Client Efficiency Committee include AMD, Apple, Dell, Google, HPE, HP Inc., Intel, and NVIDIA. New committee members are welcome and especially encouraged to join the SPEC ISG Client Efficiency Committee during this benchmark development stage.

For more information about SPEC, or to join the International Standards Group and the Client Efficiency Committee, visit https://www.spec.org/isg.

About SPEC
SPEC is a non-profit organization that establishes, maintains and endorses standardized benchmarks and tools to evaluate performance for the newest generation of computing systems. Its membership comprises more than 120 leading computer hardware and software vendors, educational institutions, research organizations and government agencies worldwide.

Media contact:
Brigit Valencia
360.597.4516
brigit@compel-pr.com

Images available upon request.

SPEC® and SERT® are trademarks of the Standard Performance Evaluation Corporation. All other product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.


