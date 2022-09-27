SPEC Forms International Standards Group

SPEC

SPEC ISG Dedicated to Shaping International Benchmarking Standards for Government Regulations and Compliance Programs Related to Energy Use and Sustainability

GAINESVILLE, Va., Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Standard Performance Evaluation Corp. (SPEC) announced the formation of the International Standards Group (ISG) to collaborate with international stakeholders to develop and enhance standardized server, client and datacenter benchmarks for use primarily in government regulations and compliance programs related to energy use and sustainability. ISG is led by Klaus-Dieter Lange, a SPEC Director, and members include AMD, Ampere, Dell, Google, HPE, HP Inc., IBM, Inspur, Intel, Microsoft, NVIDIA and University of Würzburg.

“We created ISG to allow industry representatives with an interest in shaping international energy use and sustainability standards to collaborate with the critical agencies and organizations around the world,” said Lange. “Our involvement will help these groups better understand the technical aspects of fair and reliable benchmarking, while also bringing valuable insights back to our benchmark development groups. We welcome other organizations, government agencies and vendors to join ISG to shape these standards, which will foster stronger global markets, help agencies meet their sustainability goals, and enable vendors to create more efficient products for their customers.”

As a group dedicated to focusing on international standards, ISG will consolidate interaction and increase collaboration with agencies and industry groups around the world, including the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the European Commission, ISO/IEC JTC 1, Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI), and the China National Institute of Standardization, as well as independent industry groups such as The Green Grid.

“We are very pleased and encouraged that SPEC has created a new group focused on benchmarking standards for regulations and efficiency programs around the world,” said David Reiner, Chair of ISO/IEC JTC1 SC39. “High-quality, vendor-agnostic measurement tools, such as SPEC's benchmarks, pair perfectly with SC39's international standards for Sustainability, IT and data centres to provide our planet with turn-key solutions vital to global energy conservation and the future of computing. Together, ISG and SC39 will make it easier for countries to accelerate the adoption of critical standards, better measure their progress toward their energy and sustainability goals, and ease regulatory compliance through international standardization.”

For more information or to join ISG, visit https://www.spec.org/isg.

About SPEC

SPEC is a non-profit organization that establishes, maintains and endorses standardized benchmarks and tools to evaluate performance for the newest generation of computing systems. Its membership comprises more than 120 leading computer hardware and software vendors, educational institutions, research organizations, and government agencies worldwide.

