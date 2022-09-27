U.S. markets open in 4 hours 32 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,711.50
    +41.50 (+1.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,610.00
    +267.00 (+0.91%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,460.50
    +144.25 (+1.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,685.80
    +23.30 (+1.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.10
    +1.39 (+1.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,642.80
    +9.40 (+0.58%)
     

  • Silver

    18.62
    +0.15 (+0.78%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9626
    +0.0015 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8780
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.02
    +1.10 (+3.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0812
    +0.0129 (+1.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.3830
    -0.2970 (-0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,165.97
    +938.24 (+4.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    460.41
    +27.31 (+6.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,011.60
    -9.35 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,571.87
    +140.32 (+0.53%)
     

SPEC Forms International Standards Group

SPEC
·2 min read
SPEC
SPEC

SPEC ISG Dedicated to Shaping International Benchmarking Standards for Government Regulations and Compliance Programs Related to Energy Use and Sustainability

GAINESVILLE, Va., Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Standard Performance Evaluation Corp. (SPEC) announced the formation of the International Standards Group (ISG) to collaborate with international stakeholders to develop and enhance standardized server, client and datacenter benchmarks for use primarily in government regulations and compliance programs related to energy use and sustainability. ISG is led by Klaus-Dieter Lange, a SPEC Director, and members include AMD, Ampere, Dell, Google, HPE, HP Inc., IBM, Inspur, Intel, Microsoft, NVIDIA and University of Würzburg.

“We created ISG to allow industry representatives with an interest in shaping international energy use and sustainability standards to collaborate with the critical agencies and organizations around the world,” said Lange. “Our involvement will help these groups better understand the technical aspects of fair and reliable benchmarking, while also bringing valuable insights back to our benchmark development groups. We welcome other organizations, government agencies and vendors to join ISG to shape these standards, which will foster stronger global markets, help agencies meet their sustainability goals, and enable vendors to create more efficient products for their customers.”

As a group dedicated to focusing on international standards, ISG will consolidate interaction and increase collaboration with agencies and industry groups around the world, including the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the European Commission, ISO/IEC JTC 1, Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI), and the China National Institute of Standardization, as well as independent industry groups such as The Green Grid.

“We are very pleased and encouraged that SPEC has created a new group focused on benchmarking standards for regulations and efficiency programs around the world,” said David Reiner, Chair of ISO/IEC JTC1 SC39. “High-quality, vendor-agnostic measurement tools, such as SPEC's benchmarks, pair perfectly with SC39's international standards for Sustainability, IT and data centres to provide our planet with turn-key solutions vital to global energy conservation and the future of computing. Together, ISG and SC39 will make it easier for countries to accelerate the adoption of critical standards, better measure their progress toward their energy and sustainability goals, and ease regulatory compliance through international standardization.”

For more information or to join ISG, visit https://www.spec.org/isg.

About SPEC
SPEC is a non-profit organization that establishes, maintains and endorses standardized benchmarks and tools to evaluate performance for the newest generation of computing systems. Its membership comprises more than 120 leading computer hardware and software vendors, educational institutions, research organizations, and government agencies worldwide.

Media contact:
Brigit Valencia
360.597.4516
brigit@compel-pr.com

Images available upon request.

SPEC® is a trademark of the Standard Performance Evaluation Corporation. All other product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.


Recommended Stories

  • Social Security is slowly running out of money — here's what you need to do to protect your retirement

    Long story short: the sooner you act, the easier it'll be.

  • If chip production is recovering, why are automakers still making fewer cars?

    Car makers will 3.23 million fewer vehicles this year than planned, even though global microchip production is beginning to recover. What's going on?

  • Oil rises from 9-month low on U.S. Gulf supply cuts, softer dollar

    Oil rose more than 1% on Tuesday from a nine-month low a day earlier, supported by supply curbs in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico ahead of Hurricane Ian and a slight softening in the U.S. dollar. Analyst expectations that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, known as OPEC+, may take action to stem the drop in prices by cutting supply also lent support. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was up $1.08, or 1.4%, at $77.79.

  • Biden Tells Oil Companies ‘Bring Down Prices You’re Charging’

    (Bloomberg) -- While US gasoline prices have come down from the highs seen this summer, they’re clearly still weighing on President Joe Biden, who on Monday repeated demands for oil companies to charge less.Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentStocks, Commodities Drop; US Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapEverything-Selloff on Wall Street Deepens on 98% Recession OddsUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEWall Street Banks

  • Ford Seeks New Trial After $1.7 Billion Jury Verdict in Truck Rollover Lawsuit

    Ford is asking a Georgia court for a new trial, after a jury reached a $1.7 billion verdict against the auto maker last month involving a truck rollover accident that left two people dead.

  • Retiring During a Market Downturn? Only Withdraw This Way

    It's always hard to make your retirement savings last as long as you need it to - but it becomes even harder when you're retiring during a market downturn, as Americans retiring right now are experiencing. A market downturn means … Continue reading → The post How to Retire During a Market Downturn: It's All About Withdrawing This Way appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Weaker Demand for Chinese Goods Spells End of Shipping Boom

    (Bloomberg) -- The cost of shipping goods from China has slumped to the lowest level in more than two years as the world economy stumbles, dimming prospects for container carriers that turned in record profits during the pandemic.Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEWall Street Banks Prep for Grim China Scenarios Over TaiwanBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More Wee

  • Why Warren Buffett Loves Kraft Heinz

    His Kraft Heinz stock buy hasn't worked out as Buffett expected, but investors can still learn some important lessons.

  • Oil prices: Expect a 'few years of pain' after 2022, analyst says

    Energy in the next few years is biased “towards higher prices," says one oil analyst.

  • 3 Blue Chip Stocks With Growth Potential You Can't Miss

    These companies face near-term risk coming from a slowing economy, but they are all transforming their businesses for long-term growth.

  • Why Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Won't Make a Comeback

    Best Buy has a fairly unique story in the retail world. The electronics chain appeared to be on its way toward bankruptcy when it made the unconventional choice to hire Hubert Joly -- an executive with a hospitality background -- to take over the chain. At the time, that move seemed like a misstep, but it turned out to be one of the best hires it retail history.

  • How Much Retirement Will $600K Get You?

    One of the biggest worries associated with retirement planning is making sure you have enough money tucked away. While some people might aim to save $1 million or even $2 million for the future, your goal might be to save … Continue reading → The post How Long Will $600,000 Last in Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Russian Crude Is Slowly Being Squeezed Out of Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s seaborne crude exports to Europe are being compressed, with the bloc’s sanctions only about two months away. Shipments in recent weeks have been little more than half pre-invasion levels and will come under increasing pressure as the import ban nears.Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEWall Street Banks Prep for Grim China Scenarios Over TaiwanUS Stocks Fall, Yi

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Disney’s Latest Job Posting Hints at Big Plans for NFT and Crypto Adoption

    The company is seeking legal counsel to help it navigate crypto, NFT and DeFi regulations as it expands its web3 efforts.

  • Suncor to Buy Back Debt After Oil Drop, Ratings Downgrade

    (Bloomberg) -- Suncor Energy Inc. is pushing ahead with a bond buyback as oil prices near this year’s lows amid recession worries.Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentStocks, Commodities Drop; US Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEWall Street Banks Prep for Grim China Scenarios Over TaiwanOnce-Hot Fake Meat Sees Sales Slide on Price and Being Too ‘Woke’Calgary-based Suncor plans to buy

  • How Much the Average Person Has Saved for Retirement, and How To Save More

    The average person's retirement fund does not contain millions of dollars. In August 2022, GOBankingRates surveyed 997 Americans on the topic of retirement. When asked how much they currently had...

  • Inflation Could Erode Your Retirement Savings. Here's What to Do

    Consumer prices rose 8.5% in July over the previous year, leaving many retirees and pre-retirees wondering how inflation impacts retirement savings. They have a right to worry. After all, living on a fixed income is tough when the price of … Continue reading → The post This Chart Shows How Inflation Can Erode Your Retirement Savings – 2022 Study appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Rackspace names interim CEO as Kevin Jones steps down

    San Antonio-based Rackspace Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: RXT) announced Monday morning that CEO Kevin Jones is stepping down, effective immediately. Amar Maletira, the company's president and chief financial officer since November 2020, has taken on Jones' responsibilities. Before joining Rackspace, Maletira was CFO at Viavi Solutions Inc. (Nasdaq: VIAV).

  • Candy Corn Recalled in Several States Due to Undisclosed Allergen

    Time to check the pantry.