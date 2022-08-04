SPEC Releases SPECviewperf 2020 v3.1 Benchmark, Key Update to the Worldwide Standard for Measuring Graphics Performance

SPEC

GAINESVILLE, Va., Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Standard Performance Evaluation Corporation (SPEC) today announced the availability of the SPECviewperf 2020 v3.1 benchmark, a key update to the worldwide standard for measuring graphics performance based on professional applications. The SPECviewperf 2020 v3.1 benchmark now includes support for Windows 11 and enhanced support for 4K resolution.



The SPECviewperf 2020 v3.1 benchmark enables hardware and software vendors and consumers to measure the 3D graphics performance of systems running under the OpenGL and DirectX application programming interfaces. Unlike most application performance benchmarks, the SPECviewperf 2020 benchmark utilizes workloads, called viewsets, that accurately represent the real-world graphics content and behavior of professional applications, eliminating the need to install the applications themselves.

The viewsets included in the SPECviewperf 2020 v3.1 benchmark represent the latest versions of 3ds Max, Catia, Creo, Maya and Solidworks. The benchmark also includes datasets representing real-world medical applications.

Updates in SPECviewperf 2020 v3.1

Support for Windows 11

Enhanced support for 4K resolution – When 3840x2160 resolution is selected, it is more prominently featured in the GUI and results files to make clearer that the benchmark was run at 4K resolution.

“The SPECviewperf 2020 benchmark continues to evolve with the industry to make sure it provides the most relevant information about the performance of professional graphics workloads,” said Ross Cunniff, Chair of the SPEC Graphics Performance Committee. “Version 3.1 is an important update to the benchmark because it aligns with the adoption of Windows 11 by OEMs that are now installing it on new PCs.”

Available For Immediate Download

The SPECviewperf 2020 v3.1 benchmark is available as a free download to everyone except vendors of computers and related products and services that are not members of the SPEC Graphics and Workstation Performance Group (SPEC/GWPG). Non-member computer product and service vendors can purchase the benchmark for $2,500. SPEC/GWPG members include AMD, Dell, Fujitsu, HP, Intel, Lenovo and Nvidia.

Story continues

About SPEC

SPEC is a non-profit organization that establishes, maintains and endorses standardized benchmarks and tools to evaluate performance for the newest generation of computing systems. Its membership comprises more than 120 leading computer hardware and software vendors, educational institutions, research organizations, and government agencies worldwide.

Media contact:

Brigit Valencia

360.597.4516

brigit@compel-pr.com

Images available upon request.

SPEC® and SPECviewperf® are trademarks of the Standard Performance Evaluation Corporation. All other product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.



