Our Special Discount Code for the Sony World Photo Awards Won’t Last

Chris Gampat
·3 min read

Time is running out! We’re proud to announce that The Phoblographer is a media partner for the current Sony World Photography Awards. Lots of folks scoff at the idea of entering modern photography contests. But for years, the Sony World Photography Awards has fascinated editors, art buyers, curators, and more. We’ve featured various winners over the years, and we’ve spoken to a few folks who’ve enjoyed a jumpstart to their career because of it. And today, we’re letting photographers know about a special deal The Phoblographer’s readers can snag. All the details you care about are below in an easy to digest format.

You can view this article and much more with minimal ads in our brand new app for iOS, iPadOS, and Android.

Who: Photographers looking to get more recognition for the important work that they’re doing should enter the Sony World Photography awards. Previous winners include Julien Mauve, Emil Rashkovski, Rory Doyle, Nick Saglimbeni, Sophie Gamand, and Karl Grenet.

What: Entering up to three images is free but, with our special promotion code, you can enter up to 23 photos in the Youth and Open categories.

When: December 31, 2021 is when the Youth competition ends, and January 07, 2022 is when the Open competition ends.

Where: Head over to their website and use our promo code.

How: A 20 image bundle can be bought for £21.95. However, with promo code PHOBLOG, any member of The Phoblographer’s community who wishes to submit images to the Open or Youth competition of the Sony World Photography Awards 2022 can submit up to 23 images (3 images when creating an account + 20 images with the promo code) for free until the end of the competition (31 December, 2021 for Youth and 07 January, 2022 for Open).

Why: It’s free with our bundle. Why the heck not?

To inspire you a bit more, here are some of the 2020 shortlist award winners. We encourage you to enter. Maybe you’ll win! There’s nothing to lose when you enter 23 images for free on us! And if you’re a winner, we’re bound to want to reach out to you for an interview.

