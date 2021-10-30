U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,605.38
    +8.96 (+0.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,819.56
    +89.08 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,498.39
    +50.27 (+0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,297.19
    -0.79 (-0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.22
    +0.41 (+0.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,785.00
    -17.60 (-0.98%)
     

  • Silver

    23.97
    -0.16 (-0.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1562
    -0.0123 (-1.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5570
    -0.0110 (-0.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3688
    -0.0106 (-0.77%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0000
    +0.4280 (+0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,588.89
    +637.62 (+1.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,522.08
    +21.11 (+1.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,237.57
    -11.90 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,892.69
    +72.60 (+0.25%)
     

A Special Discount to Enter the Sony World Photography Awards

Chris Gampat
·3 min read

We’re proud to announce that the Phoblographer is media partner for the current Sony World Photography Awards. Lots of folks scoff at the idea of entering modern photography contests. But for years, the Sony World Photography Awards have fascinated editors, art buyers, curators, and more. We’ve featured various winners over the years, and we spoken to a few folks who’ve had a jumpstart to their career because of it. And today, we’re letting photographers know about a special deal that Phoblographer’s readers can snag. All the details you care about are below in an easy to digest format.

Who: Photographers looking to get more recognition for the important work that they’re doing should enter the Sony World Photography awards. Previous winners include Julien Mauve, Emil Rashkovski, Rory Doyle, Nick Saglimbeni, Sophie Gamand, and Karl Grenet.

What: Entering up to three images is free, but with our special promotion code, you can enter up to 23 photos into the Youth and Open categories.

When: 31 December 2021 is when the Youth competition ends and 07 January 2022 for Open.

Where: Head over to their website and use our promo code.

How: A 20 image bundle can be bought for £21.95 however, with promo code PHOBLOG, any member of the Phoblographer’s community who wishes to submit images to the Open or Youth competition of the Sony World Photography Awards 2022 can submit up to 23 images (3 images when creating an account + 20 images with the promo code) for free until the end of the competition (31 December 2021 for Youth and 07 January 2022 for Open).

Why: It’s free with our bundle. Why the heck not?

To inspire you a bit more, here are some of the 2020 shortlist award winners. We encourage you to enter. Maybe you’ll win! There’s nothing to lose when you enter 23 images for free on us! And if you’re a winner, we’re bound to want to reach out to you for an interview.

Lead image © Tales Yuan, China Mainland, Shortlist, Open competition, Portraiture, 2020 Sony World Photography Awards

