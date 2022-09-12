U.S. markets close in 38 minutes

SPECIAL EVENT: Protein Industries Canada to feature expert speakers at Annual General Meeting

Protein Industries Canada
·1 min read

Winnipeg, Man., Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Protein Industries Canada is hosting its Annual General Meeting at the Fairmont Winnipeg, on Sept. 14, 2022. The AGM and conference will bring together more than 150 leaders from Canada’s plant-based food and ingredient sector, while recognizing significant organization milestones. This includes:

  • The full commitment of the original tranche of funding by the Government of Canada;

  • A portfolio of nearly half a billion dollars with 52 active projects;

  • An expected GDP of $15 billion and 10,000 new jobs by 2031; and

  • A renewal of Global Innovation Cluster Program by the Federal Government, and another five years of funding for Protein Industries Canada.

Protein Industries Canada’s 2021-22 Annual Report can be found at https://www.proteinindustriescanada.ca/annual-report/.

AGM speakers of note include:

  • The Honourable Derek Johnson, Manitoba Minster of Agriculture (12 noon); and

  • MJ Kinney, Founder and Principal Consultant at FareScience and advisor to X-Prize’s Feed the next Billion (1:20 p.m.).

Media is welcome to attend throughout the day. Bill Greuel, CEO of Protein Industries Canada, will be available.

CONTACT: Miranda Burski Protein Industries Canada 306-581-1340 miranda@proteinsupercluster.ca


