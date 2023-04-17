Special Purpose Logic IC Market size to grow by USD 35.14 billion from 2022 to 2027, Change in wafer size to be a major market trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The special purpose logic IC market size is set to grow by USD 35.14 billion from 2022 to 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 6.56% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. For detailed analysis and key insights on CAGR, YOY growth rate and other market aspects, Download a Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Special Purpose Logic IC Market 2023-2027

Special Purpose Logic IC Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The special purpose logic ic market report covers the following areas:

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by application, which is the leading segment in the market?

The communication segment is the leading segment in the special purpose logic IC market during the forecast period.

What are the major trends in the market?

Changes in wafer size, the emergence of IoT, and the growing investments in 3D NAND and FinFET technologies are the leading trends in the market.

Who are the top players in the market?

Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Analog Devices Inc., Broadcom Inc., and GOWIN Semiconductor Corp., among others, are the top players in the market.

Special Purpose Logic IC Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Application

Type

Geography

The market share growth by the communications segment will be significant during the forecast period. The segment includes telecommunications equipment, data communications equipment, Ethernet switch ICs, and baseband. Some positive trends in mobile broadband and big data management, such as faster data connections, faster high-definition video streaming, and a wide range of multimedia applications by network operators, are expected to drive the market in the segment. Additionally, with the rollout of the 5G network in 2020, the market for telecom equipment has grown. This will enhance the demand for special-purpose logic ICs.

To get a more detailed analysis of various market segments, download a sample PDF

report now!

Special Purpose Logic IC Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

There are several prominent vendors operating in the market. The market has some well-established players that design and produce special purpose logic ICs for various industries. Some of these vendors include Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Analog Devices Inc., Broadcom Inc., GOWIN Semiconductor Corp., Infineon Technologies AG, Intel Corp., Kingston Technology Co. Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., NXP Semiconductors NV, Phoenix Contact GmbH and Co. KG, Qualcomm Inc., Renesas Electronics Corp., STMicroelectronics NV, Texas Instruments Inc., and Trenz Electronic GmbH.

Special Purpose Logic IC Market 2023-2027: Driver

A key driver fueling the market growth for the special purpose logic IC market is the high adoption of smartphones and tablets.

Vendors in the smartphone market are investing in developing smartphones with advanced features. For instance, Hytera Communications Corp. Inc., in September 2020, launched PNC550, a rugged Android smartphone with PTT functionality.

The device provides fast and efficient voice communication via a PTT button. It is inexpensive and supports broadband networks (3G/4G) and Wi-Fi for fast speeds and long-range.

Technological advances in smartphones are anticipated to increase the adoption of smartphones worldwide, which will boost the demand for specialized logic ICs in smartphones and tablets.

These factors will propel the market growth during the forecast period.

Special Purpose Logic IC Market 2023-2027: Challenge

A major challenge that is expected to impede market growth is the miniaturization of electronic devices.

Semiconductor electronic devices continue to shrink in size, which compels IC manufacturers to reduce board area while maintaining manufacturing costs.

Contracting board space implies that it needs to coordinate more than 30 different high and low-voltage circuits and simple capabilities into one chip.

Manufacturing costs and design complexity go up as a result. The need for uncompromising performance has grown as a result of rapid technological advances and the trend toward miniaturization.

As a result, the size of circuits and chips has continuously decreased. When manufacturing costs must remain low, these scenarios make it difficult to design modern ICs.

Therefore, manufacturers must design miniaturized high-performance IC chips while keeping cost considerations in mind.

Special Purpose Logic IC Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist special purpose logic IC market growth during the forecast period

Estimation of the special purpose logic IC market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the special purpose logic IC market across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of special purpose logic IC market vendors

Special Purpose Logic IC Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.56% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 35.14 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.09 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 72% Key countries US, China, South Korea, Taiwan, and Singapore Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Analog Devices Inc., Broadcom Inc., GOWIN Semiconductor Corp., Infineon Technologies AG, Intel Corp., Kingston Technology Co. Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., NXP Semiconductors NV, Phoenix Contact GmbH and Co. KG, Qualcomm Inc., Renesas Electronics Corp., STMicroelectronics NV, Texas Instruments Inc., and Trenz Electronic GmbH Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global special purpose logic IC market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Application

6.3 Communications - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Computing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.7 Market opportunity by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Type

7.3 Programmable logic ICs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 High end programmable logic ICs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Market opportunity by Type

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Taiwan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Singapore - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

12.4 Analog Devices Inc.

12.5 Broadcom Inc.

12.6 GOWIN Semiconductor Corp.

12.7 Infineon Technologies AG

12.8 Intel Corp.

12.9 Kingston Technology Co. Inc.

12.10 Microchip Technology Inc.

12.11 NXP Semiconductors NV

12.12 Phoenix Contact GmbH and Co. KG

12.13 Qualcomm Inc.

12.14 Renesas Electronics Corp.

12.15 STMicroelectronics NV

12.16 Texas Instruments Inc.

12.17 Trenz Electronic GmbH

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

