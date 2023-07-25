Use our special link to save $120 on your first four boxes from Splendid Spoon

Get healthy meals delivered to your door for less with Splendid Spoon.

Eating healthy can be a chore, but Splendid Spoon is committed to making it as easy as possible for you. The meal delivery service will send you pre-blended smoothies, plant-based dishes for quick and easy dinners and more delicious bites right to your door. Plus, when you use our special link you can save big on your first four deliveries!

If you use our special link, you'll save $120 on your first four deliveries from Splendid Spoon. For example, if you sign up for 14 meals, you'll receive free shipping and $30 off your first delivery to bring the $156.36 total down to $126.36. With 21 meals, you'll also score free shipping and $30 of savings on your first order, meaning the $226.79 price tag will drop to just $196.79.

In your meal plan, you can include bowls, smoothies, noodles and so much more. You can try the best-selling Power Greens smoothie or get something a little more substantial like a plant-based, vegan Chick'n Parm dish. And, to make sure you don't run into any allergy trouble, Splendid Spoon lets you check off any ingredient or spice you don't want before you order.

There's no need to worry if you're trying to avoid meat, gluten or dairy, as all the Splendid Spoon meals are vegetarian, gluten-free and dairy-free! You can also design the perfect diet for yourself by marking boxes on Splendid Spoon's checkout page that'll highlight meals that are low in sugar, high in fiber, high in protein and much more.

Ready to go on a healthy kick this summer? Scoop up the savings by using our exclusive link to get $120 off Splendid Spoon meal plans. The meal delivery brand will do the hard part, all you have to do is sign up and save today.

